The goalkeeper of the Iranian women's national football team, 32-year-old Zohreh Koudaei, claimed that the approach of the Jordanian Football Association (JFA) is insulting and she is determined to take legal action, the Turkish newspaper Hurriyet reported on Wednesday.The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) refused to comment on the proceedings. According to the Iranian team's coach, Maryam Irandoost, “the medical staff have carefully examined each player on the national team in terms of hormones to avoid any problems in this regard,” according to the Daily Mail.“We will provide any documentation that the Asian Confederation of Football wishes without wasting time,” she said. “These allegations are just an excuse not to accept the defeat against the Iranian women's national team.”The women's teams of Iran and Jordan met on 25 September in a qualification match for the 2022 Asian Cup. Regulation time ended with a score of 0:0, while in the penalty shootout Zohreh Koudaei managed to save two of them, allowing the Iranian team to qualify for the final part of the tournament with a 4-2 score.JFA has demanded medical expertise from the AFC to confirm the sex of the Iranian goalkeeper.

vot tak What can one expect from an israeli colony like jordan, who facilitates israeli and american war crimes. Literally, the israeloamerican colonial regime in jordan is a total disgrace to humanity. 0

