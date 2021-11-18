They Are Coming! Swarming Cannibal Crabs Shut Down Australian Roads

Countless cannibal crabs have been spotted in Australia, shutting down roads as they migrate to the sea. The ocean dwellers, who get their scary name from eating their own kind, were travelling to the coast on Christmas Island off western Australia.According to scientists, up to 50 million cannibal crabs migrate each year after rainfalls in October or November, and head to the ocean to mate.And, of course, such an unusual display prompted a lot of reactions online, with people joking about the crab infestation, or asking to eliminate those creatures asap.
Everyone knows Australia possesses a lot of murderous animals, but sometimes even the most horrible animals with really dreadful names have no intention to kill you.
