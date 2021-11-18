https://sputniknews.com/20211118/they-are-coming-swarming-cannibal-crabs-shut-down-australian-roads-1090830529.html

They Are Coming! Swarming Cannibal Crabs Shut Down Australian Roads

They Are Coming! Swarming Cannibal Crabs Shut Down Australian Roads

Everyone knows Australia possesses a lot of murderous animals, but sometimes even the most horrible animals with really dreadful names have no intention to... 18.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-18T13:30+0000

2021-11-18T13:30+0000

2021-11-18T13:42+0000

crab

australia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/12/1090831069_0:0:2016:1134_1920x0_80_0_0_357b42f4ae22ba8f0c22cb55b0a11ecd.jpg

Countless cannibal crabs have been spotted in Australia, shutting down roads as they migrate to the sea. The ocean dwellers, who get their scary name from eating their own kind, were travelling to the coast on Christmas Island off western Australia.According to scientists, up to 50 million cannibal crabs migrate each year after rainfalls in October or November, and head to the ocean to mate.And, of course, such an unusual display prompted a lot of reactions online, with people joking about the crab infestation, or asking to eliminate those creatures asap.

australia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

crab, australia