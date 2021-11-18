Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211118/sweden-hands-out-first-sentences-over-violent-blm-demonstration-in-gothenburg-1090818616.html
Sweden Hands Out First Sentences Over Violent BLM Demonstration in Gothenburg
Sweden Hands Out First Sentences Over Violent BLM Demonstration in Gothenburg
The charges pressed against dozens of Black Lives Matter protesters, many of whom were minors, include rioting, sabotage of first responders, vandalism... 18.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-18T05:46+0000
2021-11-18T05:46+0000
news
sweden
police
black lives matter
scandinavia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101970/53/1019705365_0:550:5024:3376_1920x0_80_0_0_dff74c97d9027c3ec278a2aeb9679b23.jpg
A total of six people have been convicted of violent rioting after the Black Lives Matter demonstration in Gothenburg, Sweden's second-largest city, in the summer of 2020.The verdict is only the first batch of six groups involved in the extensive trial, featuring a total of 36 individuals, national broadcaster SVT reported.The heaviest evidence lies in the footage from the incident, which includes the police's own films. A total of 1,700 films have been analysed to identify the suspects.Of the first six, two were given prison terms, with the longest sentence being three months for violent rioting and willful disregard of due process of the law. One person was sentenced to probation and three people were sentenced to juvenile correction service, as several of the convicts were under 18 at the time of the incident.The riots in question occurred on 7 June 2020, during a period of massive demonstrations in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in parts of the Western world. Following the official part of the demonstration, which went rather smoothly, the crowd continued to march through the city as the protests degenerated into a violent riot, the Public Prosecutor's Office said.The charges pressed against the 36 Black Lives Matter protesters include rioting, sabotage of first responders, vandalism, violence against civil servants, and assault.The trial is expected to last until 20 January.The Black Lives Matter movement, initially founded in 2013 in the United States, spread overseas and became global in the summer of 2020, amid massive rallies against police brutality in the US, focused on the deaths of African Americans George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.Some of the demonstrations turned violent and spiralled into clashes with authorities, arson, and looting, which resulted in substantial losses for businesses and communities. Nevertheless, the mainstream media largely condoned them by describing them as largely non-aggressive, with sympathisers attempting to frame them as just. The arguably most flagrant example was CNN captioning footage of buildings engulfed in a raging blaze as "fiery but mostly peaceful protests".
https://sputniknews.com/20210601/ex-blm-chapter-founder-reveals-ugly-truth-about-groups-agenda-video-1083052496.html
sweden
scandinavia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101970/53/1019705365_523:0:5024:3376_1920x0_80_0_0_1bdfd606d1cc7d2d172d67dcfb3b7d86.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, sweden, police, black lives matter, scandinavia

Sweden Hands Out First Sentences Over Violent BLM Demonstration in Gothenburg

05:46 GMT 18.11.2021
© AP Photo / Bjorn Larsson RosvallA police officer examines the scene of a fatal shooting in Gothenburg, Sweden, late Wednesday, March 18, 2015
A police officer examines the scene of a fatal shooting in Gothenburg, Sweden, late Wednesday, March 18, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2021
© AP Photo / Bjorn Larsson Rosvall
Subscribe
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
The charges pressed against dozens of Black Lives Matter protesters, many of whom were minors, include rioting, sabotage of first responders, vandalism, violence against civil servants, and assault.
A total of six people have been convicted of violent rioting after the Black Lives Matter demonstration in Gothenburg, Sweden's second-largest city, in the summer of 2020.
The verdict is only the first batch of six groups involved in the extensive trial, featuring a total of 36 individuals, national broadcaster SVT reported.
The heaviest evidence lies in the footage from the incident, which includes the police's own films. A total of 1,700 films have been analysed to identify the suspects.
Of the first six, two were given prison terms, with the longest sentence being three months for violent rioting and willful disregard of due process of the law. One person was sentenced to probation and three people were sentenced to juvenile correction service, as several of the convicts were under 18 at the time of the incident.
The riots in question occurred on 7 June 2020, during a period of massive demonstrations in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in parts of the Western world. Following the official part of the demonstration, which went rather smoothly, the crowd continued to march through the city as the protests degenerated into a violent riot, the Public Prosecutor's Office said.

"Participants kicked, hit, and threw stones and other objects at the police and their vehicles", chamber prosecutor Elisabeth Trouvé said while presenting the charges.

The charges pressed against the 36 Black Lives Matter protesters include rioting, sabotage of first responders, vandalism, violence against civil servants, and assault.
The trial is expected to last until 20 January.
A demonstrator holds up a Black Lives Matter sign during a protest over the death of a Black man, Daniel Prude, after police put a spit hood over his head during an arrest on March 23, in Rochester, New York, U.S. September 6, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.06.2021
BLM Chapter Founder Reveals 'Ugly Truth' About Group's Agenda - Video
1 June, 19:04 GMT
The Black Lives Matter movement, initially founded in 2013 in the United States, spread overseas and became global in the summer of 2020, amid massive rallies against police brutality in the US, focused on the deaths of African Americans George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
Some of the demonstrations turned violent and spiralled into clashes with authorities, arson, and looting, which resulted in substantial losses for businesses and communities. Nevertheless, the mainstream media largely condoned them by describing them as largely non-aggressive, with sympathisers attempting to frame them as just. The arguably most flagrant example was CNN captioning footage of buildings engulfed in a raging blaze as "fiery but mostly peaceful protests".
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
05:56 GMTDo It Yourself! Apple Allows Self-Repairs for iPhones and Macs
05:54 GMTRussia Intends to Minimise 'Irritants' in Relations With US, Ambassador Says
05:46 GMTSweden Hands Out First Sentences Over Violent BLM Demonstration in Gothenburg
04:17 GMTIf Indian Gov't Allows Crypto Trading, It Could Create Bull Run Within Country: Experts
04:03 GMTRon Goes to Hollywood: Florida Gov. Touts the 'Freest' US State at Awards Show
04:00 GMTHealth Becoming Priority in India as a Policy Due to COVID-19 Pandemic: Indian Public Health Expert
03:49 GMTTexas Democrat Calls For Kamala Harris' Replacement as Border Czar
03:45 GMT'Toyota to Rolls Royce': Fans Buzz Online Over Taylor Swift vs. Whitney Houston Debate
02:52 GMTBiden, Xi Temporarily Reduce Tensions But No Progress on Taiwan, South China Sea, Analyst Says
01:42 GMTCongressional Think Tank Urges US to Take Robust Actions on Taiwan Amid Tensions With China
01:34 GMT‘This Is Bullying From Jordan’: Iran’s Female Goalkeeper Vows to Sue JFA Over Gender Allegations
01:31 GMTPremier of Canada's British Columbia Declares State of Emergency Over Floods, Landslides
01:21 GMTPeople in Russia's Izhevsk See Fall of Luminous Meteorite-Like Object
01:03 GMT14 Tons of Gems Illegally Exported From Mozambique in 2021 Amid Cabo Delgado Insurgency - Report
00:27 GMTSpace Exploration Could Lead to Invasion of Earth by Viruses & Microorganisms, Scientists Warn
YesterdayUS to Screen Over 20Mln Airline Passengers Over Thanksgiving Holiday
YesterdayTrump Hits at 'Broken Old Crow' McConnell Again For Letting Biden's Infrastructure Bill Pass
YesterdayNew IOC Guidance Drops Blood Testing Trans Women Athletes for 'Comprehensive Approach' to Fairness
YesterdayPentagon Prepares For Bigger 2023 Budget Due to Record-Breaking Inflation, Report Says
YesterdayGreek Protesters Burn US Flags at Annual March Marking Pro-Democracy Uprising