Sweden Hands Out First Sentences Over Violent BLM Demonstration in Gothenburg

Sweden Hands Out First Sentences Over Violent BLM Demonstration in Gothenburg

A total of six people have been convicted of violent rioting after the Black Lives Matter demonstration in Gothenburg, Sweden's second-largest city, in the summer of 2020.The verdict is only the first batch of six groups involved in the extensive trial, featuring a total of 36 individuals, national broadcaster SVT reported.The heaviest evidence lies in the footage from the incident, which includes the police's own films. A total of 1,700 films have been analysed to identify the suspects.Of the first six, two were given prison terms, with the longest sentence being three months for violent rioting and willful disregard of due process of the law. One person was sentenced to probation and three people were sentenced to juvenile correction service, as several of the convicts were under 18 at the time of the incident.The riots in question occurred on 7 June 2020, during a period of massive demonstrations in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in parts of the Western world. Following the official part of the demonstration, which went rather smoothly, the crowd continued to march through the city as the protests degenerated into a violent riot, the Public Prosecutor's Office said.The charges pressed against the 36 Black Lives Matter protesters include rioting, sabotage of first responders, vandalism, violence against civil servants, and assault.The trial is expected to last until 20 January.The Black Lives Matter movement, initially founded in 2013 in the United States, spread overseas and became global in the summer of 2020, amid massive rallies against police brutality in the US, focused on the deaths of African Americans George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.Some of the demonstrations turned violent and spiralled into clashes with authorities, arson, and looting, which resulted in substantial losses for businesses and communities. Nevertheless, the mainstream media largely condoned them by describing them as largely non-aggressive, with sympathisers attempting to frame them as just. The arguably most flagrant example was CNN captioning footage of buildings engulfed in a raging blaze as "fiery but mostly peaceful protests".

