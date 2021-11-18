Registration was successful!
LIVE: Refugees Gather at Logistics Centre in Belarus After Poland Disperses Crowd Trying to Cross Border
Suspect in Haitian President's Murder Case Reported Dead From COVID
Suspect in Haitian President's Murder Case Reported Dead From COVID
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gilbert Dragon, one of the suspects in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, who had been under arrest over his alleged...
haiti
world
jovenel moise
According to the media outlet Haiti24, the suspect succumbed to COVID-19 on Wednesday in a Port-au-Prince hospital where he was taken after showing breathing difficulties while in custody.Dragon's death was confirmed by Pierre Rene Francois, an official from the Penitentiary Administration, the outlet said.Moise was shot dead at his residence on 7 July, while his wife sustained injuries and was subsequently hospitalised in the United States.The authorities have detained over 40 suspects in Moise's assassination, including 18 Colombian citizens and five US citizens, as well as four police officers. On Monday, the Turkish authorities detained a man named Samir Handal at the Istanbul Airport who was also suspected of being involved in the killing.
Suspect in Haitian President's Murder Case Reported Dead From COVID

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gilbert Dragon, one of the suspects in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, who had been under arrest over his alleged involvement in the killing, has died of coronavirus complications, the media reported on Thursday.
According to the media outlet Haiti24, the suspect succumbed to COVID-19 on Wednesday in a Port-au-Prince hospital where he was taken after showing breathing difficulties while in custody.
Dragon's death was confirmed by Pierre Rene Francois, an official from the Penitentiary Administration, the outlet said.
Moise was shot dead at his residence on 7 July, while his wife sustained injuries and was subsequently hospitalised in the United States.
© REUTERS / Jeanty Junior AgustinFILE PHOTO: Jovenel Moise addresses the media next to his wife Martine after winning the 2016 presidential election, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Picture taken November 28, 2016
FILE PHOTO: Jovenel Moise addresses the media next to his wife Martine after winning the 2016 presidential election, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Picture taken November 28, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2021
FILE PHOTO: Jovenel Moise addresses the media next to his wife Martine after winning the 2016 presidential election, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Picture taken November 28, 2016
© REUTERS / Jeanty Junior Agustin
The authorities have detained over 40 suspects in Moise's assassination, including 18 Colombian citizens and five US citizens, as well as four police officers. On Monday, the Turkish authorities detained a man named Samir Handal at the Istanbul Airport who was also suspected of being involved in the killing.
