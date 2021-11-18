Suspect in Haitian President's Murder Case Reported Dead From COVID
07:07 GMT 18.11.2021 (Updated: 07:13 GMT 18.11.2021)
© REUTERS / RICARDO ARDUENGOPallbearers in military attire carry the coffin holding the body of late Haitian President Jovenel Moise after he was shot dead at his home in Port-au-Prince earlier this month, in Cap-Haitien, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gilbert Dragon, one of the suspects in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, who had been under arrest over his alleged involvement in the killing, has died of coronavirus complications, the media reported on Thursday.
According to the media outlet Haiti24, the suspect succumbed to COVID-19 on Wednesday in a Port-au-Prince hospital where he was taken after showing breathing difficulties while in custody.
Dragon's death was confirmed by Pierre Rene Francois, an official from the Penitentiary Administration, the outlet said.
Moise was shot dead at his residence on 7 July, while his wife sustained injuries and was subsequently hospitalised in the United States.
© REUTERS / Jeanty Junior AgustinFILE PHOTO: Jovenel Moise addresses the media next to his wife Martine after winning the 2016 presidential election, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Picture taken November 28, 2016
FILE PHOTO: Jovenel Moise addresses the media next to his wife Martine after winning the 2016 presidential election, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Picture taken November 28, 2016
The authorities have detained over 40 suspects in Moise's assassination, including 18 Colombian citizens and five US citizens, as well as four police officers. On Monday, the Turkish authorities detained a man named Samir Handal at the Istanbul Airport who was also suspected of being involved in the killing.