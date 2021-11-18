https://sputniknews.com/20211118/suspect-in-haitian-president-murder-case-reported-dead-from-covid-1090820267.html

Suspect in Haitian President's Murder Case Reported Dead From COVID

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gilbert Dragon, one of the suspects in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, who had been under arrest over his alleged... 18.11.2021, Sputnik International

According to the media outlet Haiti24, the suspect succumbed to COVID-19 on Wednesday in a Port-au-Prince hospital where he was taken after showing breathing difficulties while in custody.Dragon's death was confirmed by Pierre Rene Francois, an official from the Penitentiary Administration, the outlet said.Moise was shot dead at his residence on 7 July, while his wife sustained injuries and was subsequently hospitalised in the United States.The authorities have detained over 40 suspects in Moise's assassination, including 18 Colombian citizens and five US citizens, as well as four police officers. On Monday, the Turkish authorities detained a man named Samir Handal at the Istanbul Airport who was also suspected of being involved in the killing.

