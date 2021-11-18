https://sputniknews.com/20211118/state-attorneys-general-launch-investigation-into-instagrams-potential-harm-for-kids-1090840738.html

State Attorneys General Launch Investigation Into Instagram's Potential Harm for Kids

State Attorneys General Launch Investigation Into Instagram's Potential Harm for Kids

The move comes after Meta's own internal research reportedly suggested that using Instagram is linked to elevated risks of physical and mental health... 18.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-18T23:55+0000

2021-11-18T23:55+0000

2021-11-18T23:58+0000

tennessee

us

texas

lawsuit

facebook

lawsuits

state attorney general

instagram

ken paxton

big tech

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/12/1090841992_0:180:3073:1908_1920x0_80_0_0_e2ab557c3c739a0f881d103080e8b858.jpg

An investigation into the impact of Meta Platforms Inc., previously known as Facebook Inc., owned Instagram on minors and teenagers was launched by a group of state attorneys general on Thursday.The states of California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas and Vermont, as well as the District of Columbia, are all part of the probe, which includes more than 11 states already. The bipartisan state AGs' probe also focuses on Meta's "manipulative techniques" for increasing the frequency and duration of involvement by young users, as well as the consequences that come from such prolonged engagement.In her turn, Massachusetts Attorney general Maura Healey stated that Meta "has failed to protect young people on its platforms and instead chose to ignore or, in some cases, double down on known manipulations that pose a real threat to physical and mental health — exploiting children in the interest of profit."Pennsylvania AG Josh Shapiro noted that social media giants "have a responsibility to keep their users safe and disclose risks associated with their platforms."The District of Columbia Attorney general, Karl A. Racine, said that although his office "has been independently investigating," he is "proud to join this bipartisan probe."According to tech-specialized media, a Meta representative claimed that the probe is based on charges that are "false and demonstrate a deep misunderstanding of the facts."Frances Haugen, a former employee of the company who was revealed as the Facebook Papers whistleblower, along with several interest groups, has filed at least nine complaints with the Securities and Exchange Commission, per the New York Times report, alleging that Meta misled investors about its efforts to safeguard users against disinformation and hate. Members of Congress have pledged to create privacy, speech, and antitrust legislation aimed at reining in the dominance of Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google, and the Federal Trade Commission and dozens of states have filed antitrust cases to crack down on Meta. The Facebook Papers, which span an enormous amount of data, reveal the corporations' attempts to deal with a variety of challenges that have arisen as a result of its massive scale and billions of users, including misinformation, addiction, and user manipulation all over the world, with limited success.

https://sputniknews.com/20211108/facebook-leadership-chooses-not-to-make-platform-safer-to-maximize-profits-whistleblower-says-1090573550.html

tennessee

texas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

tennessee, us, texas, lawsuit, facebook, lawsuits, state attorney general, instagram, ken paxton, big tech, meta