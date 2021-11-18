Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211118/space-exploration-could-lead-to-invasion-of-earth-by-viruses--microorganisms-scientists-warn-1090814306.html
Space Exploration Could Lead to Invasion of Earth by Viruses & Microorganisms, Scientists Warn
Space Exploration Could Lead to Invasion of Earth by Viruses & Microorganisms, Scientists Warn
Threat of Viruses & Microorganisms From Space Should Be Considered Carefully, Study Says
2021-11-18T00:27+0000
2021-11-18T00:27+0000
tech
outer space
virus
astrobiology
microbes
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/11/1090814664_22:0:1899:1056_1920x0_80_0_0_8264c63745bbca029dffbed618f51cdf.jpg
The relentless improvement of space exploration may pose a risk of invasion, not by aliens, but by mycobacteria and viruses from extraterrestrial areas, BioScience reported on Wednesday.The threat is not as distant as it may seem, as despite precautionary measures by space agencies, “bacterial strains exhibiting extreme resistance to ionizing radiation, desiccation, and disinfectants have been isolated in NASA ‘clean rooms’ used for spacecraft assembly.”The international community should develop the field of invasion science, which examines such threats and assesses their consequences. Scientists have stressed that “protocols for early detection, hazard assessment, rapid response, and containment procedures currently employed for invasive species on Earth could be adapted for dealing with potential extraterrestrial contaminants.”Invasion science has already adopted a number of ideas that work on our planet. In particular, the fact that remote and isolated areas, such as islands and lakes, are more exposed to the threat of contamination.Apart from that, scientists outlined the difficulty of prognosis in this field and the critical importance of early detection in managing microbial threats. According to Ricciardi and his colleagues, portable real-time DNA sequencing technologies, coupled with databases of known organismal contaminants, could facilitate rapid responses.The biologists also noted that “greater collaboration between invasion biologists and astrobiologists would enhance existing international protocols for planetary biosecurity—both for Earth and for extraterrestrial bodies that could contain life.”Earlier, a study, published in the science journal Astrobiology suggested that viruses may exist on exoplanets as well as on other planets of our solar system. Astrobiologists from the US and Japan theorized that virions, viral particles consisting of nucleic acid and proteins, could easily be expelled from atmospheres and attach themselves to other cosmic bodies.It is highly likely that they were thrown into space due to the astronomical number of virions and their small size. Or, for example, they could have arrived on Earth with meteorites. It has been proved that bacteriophages can survive under vacuum and cosmic ionizing radiation. Similar processes are likely to occur on other habitable planets.Meanwhile, pathogens are the engines of evolution and the emergence of complex life forms would be impossible without them. Scientists believe that the appearance of viruses is inevitable on planets with biological organisms.So far, there are no scientific tools capable of detecting viruses on other space objects due to the lack of common biomarkers for them. Scientists have proposed using transmission electron microscopes (TEM) for this purpose, with which it is possible to determine the presence of virions and their unique morphological features. However, TEMs, due to their size and weight, are difficult to install on spacecraft.
https://sputniknews.com/20200223/ufo-hunter-spots-suspected-alien-craft-near-iss-mulls-coronavirus-threat-to-extraterrestrials-1078386697.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/11/1090814664_256:0:1664:1056_1920x0_80_0_0_d0b3b61708ca4ab3f3f236fa9e274223.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tech, outer space, virus, astrobiology, microbes

Space Exploration Could Lead to Invasion of Earth by Viruses & Microorganisms, Scientists Warn

00:27 GMT 18.11.2021
© Public Domainbacteria
bacteria - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2021
© Public Domain
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
The pandemic outbreak has led to concerns over epidemiological security, with some scientists even speculating that the virus has an extraterrestrial origin. The idea of alien contamination is not new, as scientists have long known that polioviruses and bacteriophages are capable of surviving in vacuum and cosmic ionizing radiation.
The relentless improvement of space exploration may pose a risk of invasion, not by aliens, but by mycobacteria and viruses from extraterrestrial areas, BioScience reported on Wednesday.
“Owing to their massive costs to resource sectors and human health, biological invasions are a global biosecurity issue requiring rigorous transboundary solutions,” said Anthony Ricciardi from McGill University.
The threat is not as distant as it may seem, as despite precautionary measures by space agencies, “bacterial strains exhibiting extreme resistance to ionizing radiation, desiccation, and disinfectants have been isolated in NASA ‘clean rooms’ used for spacecraft assembly.”
The international community should develop the field of invasion science, which examines such threats and assesses their consequences. Scientists have stressed that “protocols for early detection, hazard assessment, rapid response, and containment procedures currently employed for invasive species on Earth could be adapted for dealing with potential extraterrestrial contaminants.”
Invasion science has already adopted a number of ideas that work on our planet. In particular, the fact that remote and isolated areas, such as islands and lakes, are more exposed to the threat of contamination.
Apart from that, scientists outlined the difficulty of prognosis in this field and the critical importance of early detection in managing microbial threats. According to Ricciardi and his colleagues, portable real-time DNA sequencing technologies, coupled with databases of known organismal contaminants, could facilitate rapid responses.
The biologists also noted that “greater collaboration between invasion biologists and astrobiologists would enhance existing international protocols for planetary biosecurity—both for Earth and for extraterrestrial bodies that could contain life.”
Earlier, a study, published in the science journal Astrobiology suggested that viruses may exist on exoplanets as well as on other planets of our solar system. Astrobiologists from the US and Japan theorized that virions, viral particles consisting of nucleic acid and proteins, could easily be expelled from atmospheres and attach themselves to other cosmic bodies.
It is highly likely that they were thrown into space due to the astronomical number of virions and their small size. Or, for example, they could have arrived on Earth with meteorites. It has been proved that bacteriophages can survive under vacuum and cosmic ionizing radiation. Similar processes are likely to occur on other habitable planets.
UFO - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.02.2020
UFO Hunter Spots Suspected Alien Craft Near ISS, Mulls Coronavirus' Threat to Extraterrestrials
23 February 2020, 12:41 GMT
Meanwhile, pathogens are the engines of evolution and the emergence of complex life forms would be impossible without them. Scientists believe that the appearance of viruses is inevitable on planets with biological organisms.
So far, there are no scientific tools capable of detecting viruses on other space objects due to the lack of common biomarkers for them. Scientists have proposed using transmission electron microscopes (TEM) for this purpose, with which it is possible to determine the presence of virions and their unique morphological features. However, TEMs, due to their size and weight, are difficult to install on spacecraft.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:27 GMTSpace Exploration Could Lead to Invasion of Earth by Viruses & Microorganisms, Scientists Warn
YesterdayUS to Screen Over 20Mln Airline Passengers Over Thanksgiving Holiday
YesterdayTrump Hits at 'Broken Old Crow' McConnell Again For Letting Biden's Infrastructure Bill Pass
YesterdayNew IOC Guidance Drops Blood Testing Trans Women Athletes for 'Comprehensive Approach' to Fairness
YesterdayPentagon Prepares For Bigger 2023 Budget Due to Record-Breaking Inflation, Report Says
YesterdayGreek Protesters Burn US Flags at Annual March Marking Pro-Democracy Uprising
YesterdayUS House Votes to Censure Republican Congressman Paul Gosar Over Posting Video
YesterdayThree in 5 US Voters Want Biden to Retire at End of Term – Poll
YesterdayMagnitude 5.7 Earthquake Hits Argentina, Seismologists Say
YesterdayRussia Rejects Attempts to Divide Syria, Create Quasi-States Instead, Special Envoy Says
YesterdaySeveral Belarusian Officers Get Burns As Polish Border Forces Use Chemicals - Reports
YesterdayNicaraguan Supreme Court Urges President to Quit Organization of American States
YesterdayBolton Claims US Should Oust Belarus' Lukashenko to 'Nice Villa on Riviera' - Report
YesterdayPolish Border Guards Spot New Migrant Camp Near EU Frontier
YesterdayWell That’s Just Great! CDC Workers Find Mysterious Smallpox Vials in Pennsylvania Storage Freezer
YesterdayUS, Israel Mulling Short-Term Nuclear Deal With Iran to Extend Time for Talks, Reports Say
YesterdayUS Still Characterising Damage of Satellite Struck in Russian Missile Test, Space Command Says
YesterdayBiden Urges Crackdown on Oil, Gas Firms Behind 'Illegal' High US Fuel Prices
YesterdayCalling America’s Bluff: Xi-Biden Talks Confirmed True Extent of US ‘Ambiguity’ on Taiwan - Analyst
YesterdayEx-Trump Adviser Bannon Pleads Not Guilty on Contempt for Congress Charge