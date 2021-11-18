https://sputniknews.com/20211118/sky-gazers-hold-tight-and-get-ready-to-witness-longest-lunar-eclipse-of-this-century-1090823812.html

Sky-Gazers Hold Tight and Get Ready to Witness Longest Lunar Eclipse of This Century

This will be the the longest lunar eclipse in the 21st century - such a long partial eclipse has not been seen since 18 February 1440. According to... 18.11.2021, Sputnik International

Enthusiasts of all that goes on in outer space have something really special to look forward to on Friday as the world will witness the second lunar eclipse of the year. However, it's not a normal one. This lunar eclipse, also called the Beaver Moon eclipse, will be the longest partial lunar eclipse in the past 580 years. It will also be the longest eclipse in 1,000 years. Reportedly, the total duration of this rare eclipse will be 3 hours 28 minutes and 24 seconds. The eclipse will be visible from several parts of the world including Asia, some parts of Europe, and West Africa. Interestingly, the entire episode of the eclipse will be best viewed from North America. At 2.18am EST (7.18 GMT) on Friday, the moon will arrive at the umbra which is the darker part of the earth's shadow. This is the best moment to watch the eclipse which will last for about 3.5 hours and then will exit the umbra at 5.47am EST (10.47 GMT). The eclipse will end at 6.03am EST (11.03 GMT). The skygazers can find more details about where best to experience this once-in-a-lifetime event on the NASA website.

