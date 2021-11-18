Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Refugees Gather at Logistics Centre in Belarus After Poland Disperses Crowd Trying to Cross Border
https://sputniknews.com/20211118/sky-gazers-hold-tight-and-get-ready-to-witness-longest-lunar-eclipse-of-this-century-1090823812.html
Sky-Gazers Hold Tight and Get Ready to Witness Longest Lunar Eclipse of This Century
Sky-Gazers Hold Tight and Get Ready to Witness Longest Lunar Eclipse of This Century
This will be the the longest lunar eclipse in the 21st century - such a long partial eclipse has not been seen since 18 February 1440. According to... 18.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-18T12:29+0000
2021-11-18T12:29+0000
space
earth
science
celestial body
lunar eclipse
moon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106675/36/1066753613_0:165:3432:2096_1920x0_80_0_0_b0a1d7bbf57c49cee4ee1a631d56b6b8.jpg
Enthusiasts of all that goes on in outer space have something really special to look forward to on Friday as the world will witness the second lunar eclipse of the year. However, it's not a normal one. This lunar eclipse, also called the Beaver Moon eclipse, will be the longest partial lunar eclipse in the past 580 years. It will also be the longest eclipse in 1,000 years. Reportedly, the total duration of this rare eclipse will be 3 hours 28 minutes and 24 seconds. The eclipse will be visible from several parts of the world including Asia, some parts of Europe, and West Africa. Interestingly, the entire episode of the eclipse will be best viewed from North America. At 2.18am EST (7.18 GMT) on Friday, the moon will arrive at the umbra which is the darker part of the earth's shadow. This is the best moment to watch the eclipse which will last for about 3.5 hours and then will exit the umbra at 5.47am EST (10.47 GMT). The eclipse will end at 6.03am EST (11.03 GMT). The skygazers can find more details about where best to experience this once-in-a-lifetime event on the NASA website.
I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, diabetes, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com WhatsApp +14436204203
0
1
space
moon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sushmita Panda
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg
Sushmita Panda
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106675/36/1066753613_210:0:3222:2259_1920x0_80_0_0_1e6924b794e8530c4a7a051b443c23a6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
space, earth, science, celestial body, lunar eclipse, moon

Sky-Gazers Hold Tight and Get Ready to Witness Longest Lunar Eclipse of This Century

12:29 GMT 18.11.2021
© AP Photo / Themba HadebeA blood moon rises over Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday, July 28, 2018. Skywatchers around much of the world are looking forward to a complete lunar eclipse that will be the longest this century. The so-called "blood moon" Friday, when it turns a deep red, will be visible at different times in Australia, Africa, Asia, Europe and South America when the sun, Earth and moon line up perfectly, casting Earth's shadow on the moon.
A blood moon rises over Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday, July 28, 2018. Skywatchers around much of the world are looking forward to a complete lunar eclipse that will be the longest this century. The so-called blood moon Friday, when it turns a deep red, will be visible at different times in Australia, Africa, Asia, Europe and South America when the sun, Earth and moon line up perfectly, casting Earth's shadow on the moon. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2021
© AP Photo / Themba Hadebe
Subscribe
Sushmita Panda - Sputnik International
Sushmita Panda
All materials
This will be the the longest lunar eclipse in the 21st century - such a long partial eclipse has not been seen since 18 February 1440. According to astronomers, the next lunar eclipse of this duration is likely to occur on 8 February 2669.
Enthusiasts of all that goes on in outer space have something really special to look forward to on Friday as the world will witness the second lunar eclipse of the year.
However, it's not a normal one.
This lunar eclipse, also called the Beaver Moon eclipse, will be the longest partial lunar eclipse in the past 580 years. It will also be the longest eclipse in 1,000 years.
Reportedly, the total duration of this rare eclipse will be 3 hours 28 minutes and 24 seconds.
The eclipse will be visible from several parts of the world including Asia, some parts of Europe, and West Africa. Interestingly, the entire episode of the eclipse will be best viewed from North America.
At 2.18am EST (7.18 GMT) on Friday, the moon will arrive at the umbra which is the darker part of the earth's shadow. This is the best moment to watch the eclipse which will last for about 3.5 hours and then will exit the umbra at 5.47am EST (10.47 GMT).
The eclipse will end at 6.03am EST (11.03 GMT).
The skygazers can find more details about where best to experience this once-in-a-lifetime event on the NASA website.
100000
Discuss
Popular comments
I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, diabetes, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com WhatsApp +14436204203
W Wilson Anderson
18 November, 15:37 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:43 GMT'Prime Minister, Sit Down!': Boris Johnson Scolded by Parliament Speaker Hoyle - Video
12:39 GMT'Michael Ruined Basketball': Ex-Chicago Bulls Teammate Scottie Pippen in Scathing Attack on Jordan
12:29 GMTSky-Gazers Hold Tight and Get Ready to Witness Longest Lunar Eclipse of This Century
12:29 GMTModel Chrissy Teigen Throws Squid Game-Themed Party and It Backfires Hugely
12:12 GMTHollywood Star Bradley Cooper Breaks Silence on Rumours About Romance With Lady Gaga
12:10 GMTBaku Claims Armenian Forces Fire at Azerbaijani Positions in Tovuz Region
11:59 GMTMinsk Detects Increased NATO Aviation Activity Across Border
11:54 GMTAl-Qaeda Members Settle in Yemeni Province Controlled by Houthis, Interior Minister Says
11:52 GMTUK to Hold Public Inquiry Into Death of Alleged Novichok Victim Dawn Sturgess
11:51 GMTSEPTA Launches Probe as Video of Black Female Youth Group Assaulting Asian 'Students' Emerges Online
11:42 GMTCryptocurrency 'Scam' Victims Urge Bulgaria to Take Steps to Seize Assets of OneCoin
11:40 GMTUS University Puts Professor on Leave Over Study Into 'Minor-Attracted People'
11:31 GMTBezos' Blue Origin Hires Lobbyist Tied to Obama Admin After Space Tax Proposed
11:30 GMTMore Deaths Feared in Canada's British Columbia as It Declares State of Emergency Over Heavy Floods
10:51 GMTBill Gates Expects COVID to Become Less Severe Than Seasonal Flu Next Year
10:44 GMTPsaki Puts Blame on Sexism and Racism as VP Harris Suffers Backlash, Ratings Slide
10:03 GMTIsraeli Couple Arrested for Suspected Espionage Over Photo of Erdogan's Palace Returns Home
09:57 GMTAfter Hindu Activists Stop Muslims From Offering Prayers in Public, Many Come Forward Offering Space
09:56 GMT'Blow to National Security': Concerns in India After China Allegedly Builds 4 New Villages in Bhutan
09:21 GMTBrahmin Association in India's Tamil Nadu Goes on Bride Search in Other States for 40,000 Bachelors