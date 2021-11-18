Russian Exporters Can Make Contracts Worth $151 Million at the ADIPEC Exhibition

As a result of talks that took place between 15 and 18 November, Russian exporters signed seven agreements to supply Russian equipment to the oil and gas industry with a total value of $5 million.Denis Manturov, the Russian Federation's Minister of Industry and Trade, and Suhail Al Mazroui, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure at the United Arab Emirates, attended an exhibition held in the Made in Russia pavilion.The pavilion, which extends over 650 square metres, showcases high-tech products from more than 40 Russian companies. Among them are petrochemical companies and exporters dealing in industrial safety and ecology, energy supply, IT solutions and artificial intelligence, as well as providers of educational programmes and certification.
Russian exporters held 219 meetings in the Made in Russia pavilion at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC). The pavilion was the brainchild of the Russian Export Centre (REF) which is part of VEB.RF Group. The overall potential of the meetings amounted to $151 million in exports, the REC says.
As a result of talks that took place between 15 and 18 November, Russian exporters signed seven agreements to supply Russian equipment to the oil and gas industry with a total value of $5 million.
Denis Manturov, the Russian Federation's Minister of Industry and Trade, and Suhail Al Mazroui, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure at the United Arab Emirates, attended an exhibition held in the Made in Russia pavilion.
The pavilion, which extends over 650 square metres, showcases high-tech products from more than 40 Russian companies. Among them are petrochemical companies and exporters dealing in industrial safety and ecology, energy supply, IT solutions and artificial intelligence, as well as providers of educational programmes and certification.
“Exporters shared their plans to enter the Middle East and African markets with Manturov and confirmed the interest that local companies have in cooperating with Russia”, the REC stated.