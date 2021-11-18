https://sputniknews.com/20211118/russia-to-launches-new-special-flights-to-deliver-aid-to-afghanistan-ambassador-says-1090821578.html

Russia Launches New Special Flights to Deliver Aid to Afghanistan, Ambassador Says

KABUL (Sputnik) - Russia organises new special flights to deliver humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, Russian Ambassador to Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov said on Thursday. 18.11.2021, Sputnik International

The ambassador mentioned that several hundred Russian citizens remain in Afghanistan, and those wishing to return to the homeland will be evacuated on Thursday via military transport aircraft. Nearly 900 Afghan citizens of Russian universities will be transported to Russia in the near future as well, Zhirnov said.Previously, three Russian Il-76 military transport aircraft arrived in Afghanistan, with each of them carrying 36 tonnes of humanitarian aid for the Afghan population.

