Refugees Gather at Logistics Centre in Belarus After Poland Disperses Crowd Trying to Cross Border
Russia Launches New Special Flights to Deliver Aid to Afghanistan, Ambassador Says
Russia Launches New Special Flights to Deliver Aid to Afghanistan, Ambassador Says
KABUL (Sputnik) - Russia organises new special flights to deliver humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, Russian Ambassador to Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov said on Thursday.
The ambassador mentioned that several hundred Russian citizens remain in Afghanistan, and those wishing to return to the homeland will be evacuated on Thursday via military transport aircraft. Nearly 900 Afghan citizens of Russian universities will be transported to Russia in the near future as well, Zhirnov said.Previously, three Russian Il-76 military transport aircraft arrived in Afghanistan, with each of them carrying 36 tonnes of humanitarian aid for the Afghan population.
Russia Launches New Special Flights to Deliver Aid to Afghanistan, Ambassador Says

07:47 GMT 18.11.2021 (Updated: 07:50 GMT 18.11.2021)
KABUL (Sputnik) - Russia organises new special flights to deliver humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, Russian Ambassador to Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov said on Thursday.

"In accordance with the instructions of the Russian president, the Ministry of Defense has begun to deliver humanitarian aid... Its total volume is over 100 tonnes", Zhirnov told reporters.

The ambassador mentioned that several hundred Russian citizens remain in Afghanistan, and those wishing to return to the homeland will be evacuated on Thursday via military transport aircraft. Nearly 900 Afghan citizens of Russian universities will be transported to Russia in the near future as well, Zhirnov said.
Previously, three Russian Il-76 military transport aircraft arrived in Afghanistan, with each of them carrying 36 tonnes of humanitarian aid for the Afghan population.

"The evacuation by military transport aircraft from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan of more than 380 citizens of the Russian Federation, the CSTO member states (Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia) Ukraine and Afghanistan is organised", the Russian defence ministry told reporters.

