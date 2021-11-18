Russia Intends to Minimise 'Irritants' in Relations With US, Ambassador Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Moscow intends to narrow the "circle of irritants" in relations with Washington as much as possible, Russian Ambassador to US Anatoly Antonov said on Thursday.
"The meeting covered the whole range of issues concerning the functioning of diplomatic missions, including visa issues, the notification regime for diplomats travelling around the country, the problem of seized diplomatic property, and so on. Despite all the existing disagreements, the Russian side is aiming at the positive - to narrow the circle of 'irritants' as much as possible, to look for mutually acceptable solutions", Antonov told reporters.
Addressing bilateral issues, the diplomat noted that Russia is suppressing the activities of criminal groups using malicious software, after a dialogue on cybersecurity with the United States.
He also said that another Russian-US meeting on strategic stability issues is expected to be held in the near future.
"The comprehensive nature of the negotiations allows us to discuss all the significant factors of strategic stability: from traditional weapons to new technologies. We expect the next session to be held soon and work in expert groups to be launched", Antonov told reporters.
He added that after the recent Russian-US summit in Geneva two meetings on strategic stability had been held and two working groups had been established.
According to Antonov, both Moscow and Washington understand the need to maintain contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden, but it is too early to speak about concrete plans.