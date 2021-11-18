https://sputniknews.com/20211118/russia-intends-to-minimise-irritants-in-relations-with-us-ambassador-says--1090818970.html

Russia Intends to Minimise 'Irritants' in Relations With US, Ambassador Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Moscow intends to narrow the "circle of irritants" in relations with Washington as much as possible, Russian Ambassador to US Anatoly...

Addressing bilateral issues, the diplomat noted that Russia is suppressing the activities of criminal groups using malicious software, after a dialogue on cybersecurity with the United States.He also said that another Russian-US meeting on strategic stability issues is expected to be held in the near future.He added that after the recent Russian-US summit in Geneva two meetings on strategic stability had been held and two working groups had been established.According to Antonov, both Moscow and Washington understand the need to maintain contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden, but it is too early to speak about concrete plans.

