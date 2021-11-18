https://sputniknews.com/20211118/ron-goes-to-hollywood-florida-gov-touts-the-freest-us-state-at-awards-show-1090817216.html

Ron Goes to Hollywood: Florida Gov. Touts the 'Freest' US State at Awards Show

Republican Governor Ron DeSantis made an unexpected guest appearance as the opening speaker at Fox Nation's third annual Patriot Awards on Wednesday in Hollywood, Florida, the outlet reported.In his speech, DeSantis emphasized the state's efforts to keep Florida free in terms of the economy, citing the state's refusal to implement mandatory measures during the pandemic.DeSantis has voiced strong opposition to vaccine mandates, claiming that no one should lose their job over a vaccine. He also introduced new Florida legislation that makes it illegal for a company to require employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.DeSantis stated that he aims to pass legislation next year that will provide a $5,000 signing bonus to out-of-state law enforcement officers who relocate to Florida.According to Fox News, DeSantis ended his remarks by emphasizing that it is up to "patriots" to keep the country "free.""You got to stand your ground. Hold the line. Don't ever back down," he said. "That's what we're doing in the state of Florida."Last week, DeSantis announced the start of his re-election campaign for 2022, stating that during his first term in office, he "delivered on all fronts" while assuring US media that he has "only just begun to fight."

