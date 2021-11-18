Ron Goes to Hollywood: Florida Gov. Touts the 'Freest' US State at Awards Show

Republican Governor Ron DeSantis made an unexpected guest appearance as the opening speaker at Fox Nation's third annual Patriot Awards on Wednesday in Hollywood, Florida, the outlet reported.In his speech, DeSantis emphasized the state's efforts to keep Florida free in terms of the economy, citing the state's refusal to implement mandatory measures during the pandemic.DeSantis has voiced strong opposition to vaccine mandates, claiming that no one should lose their job over a vaccine. He also introduced new Florida legislation that makes it illegal for a company to require employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.DeSantis stated that he aims to pass legislation next year that will provide a $5,000 signing bonus to out-of-state law enforcement officers who relocate to Florida.According to Fox News, DeSantis ended his remarks by emphasizing that it is up to "patriots" to keep the country "free.""You got to stand your ground. Hold the line. Don't ever back down," he said. "That's what we're doing in the state of Florida."Last week, DeSantis announced the start of his re-election campaign for 2022, stating that during his first term in office, he "delivered on all fronts" while assuring US media that he has "only just begun to fight."
The Sunshine State governor is considered by some to be one of the rising stars of the Republican Party, known for opposing the COVID-19 measures of the federal authorities and the Democrats' handling of the southern border migrant crisis.
"It's an honor for me as governor to be able to welcome the Fox Nation Patriot Awards to the freest state in these United States," DeSantis is quoted as saying.
"We protected people's right to earn a living and business' right to be open, kids' right to be in school. We were not going to let Florida descend into a Faucian dystopia, where people's freedoms were curtailed and their livelihoods were destroyed," DeSantis said. "We choose freedom over Faucism."
DeSantis has voiced strong opposition to vaccine mandates, claiming that no one should lose their job over a vaccine. He also introduced new Florida legislation that makes it illegal for a company to require employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
"I'm happy to say that tomorrow I'll be signing legislation in the state of Florida that says in Florida, you have a right to earn a living, they can't make you choose between a jab or their job," he added.
DeSantis stated that he aims to pass legislation next year that will provide a $5,000 signing bonus to out-of-state law enforcement officers who relocate to Florida.
"We are proud in the state of Florida to stand behind the men and women of law enforcement. When other places were defunding law enforcement, we were funding and then some. We got thousand-dollar bonuses to every police officer in the state of Florida this year," the governor said. "And next year, I'm going to sign legislation that tells all these folks across the country who are being treated so poorly in Seattle or Portland or Minneapolis or New York, if you come to Florida, you're going to be welcome and we're going to give you a $5,000 signing bonus."
According to Fox News, DeSantis ended his remarks by emphasizing that it is up to "patriots" to keep the country "free."
"You got to stand your ground. Hold the line. Don't ever back down," he said. "That's what we're doing in the state of Florida."
Last week, DeSantis announced the start of his re-election campaign for 2022, stating that during his first term in office, he "delivered on all fronts" while assuring US media that he has "only just begun to fight."