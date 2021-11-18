https://sputniknews.com/20211118/putin-summit-with-biden-opened-up-opportunities-for-russia-us-dialogue-1090835955.html

Putin: Summit With Biden Opened Up Opportunities for Russia-US Dialogue

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The summit with US President Joe Biden opened up opportunities for dialogue between Russia and the United States and straightening out... 18.11.2021, Sputnik International

"The summit with President Biden held in Geneva in June nevertheless opened up some opportunities for dialogue and gradual alignment, straightening of relations. And it is important that both sides consistently develop the agreements reached. Something is already being done, we have to admit it," Putin said at an expanded meeting of the Russian Foreign Ministry's board.Putin noted that joint work had already begun on the problems of strategic stability and cybersecurity.Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there are no specific dates for communication between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, but contacts are possible before the new year via video link."There are no specific deadlines yet, you need to be patient. Tthere is still no clear understanding when there will be contacts. Are they possible before the new year? Yes, they are possible. But maybe later. It will depend on how the presidents' schedules converge and what format they will choose," Peskov said on the air of Channel One.

