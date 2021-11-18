Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211118/putin-summit-with-biden-opened-up-opportunities-for-russia-us-dialogue-1090835955.html
Putin: Summit With Biden Opened Up Opportunities for Russia-US Dialogue
Putin: Summit With Biden Opened Up Opportunities for Russia-US Dialogue
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The summit with US President Joe Biden opened up opportunities for dialogue between Russia and the United States and straightening out... 18.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-18T16:36+0000
2021-11-18T16:36+0000
joe biden
world
russia
us
vladimir putin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/12/1090835913_0:0:3137:1765_1920x0_80_0_0_8783c4fe992f96cf5ee263bffa11a515.jpg
"The summit with President Biden held in Geneva in June nevertheless opened up some opportunities for dialogue and gradual alignment, straightening of relations. And it is important that both sides consistently develop the agreements reached. Something is already being done, we have to admit it," Putin said at an expanded meeting of the Russian Foreign Ministry's board.Putin noted that joint work had already begun on the problems of strategic stability and cybersecurity.Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there are no specific dates for communication between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, but contacts are possible before the new year via video link."There are no specific deadlines yet, you need to be patient. Tthere is still no clear understanding when there will be contacts. Are they possible before the new year? Yes, they are possible. But maybe later. It will depend on how the presidents' schedules converge and what format they will choose," Peskov said on the air of Channel One.
russia
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/12/1090835913_205:0:2936:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1207b0b39daacbd74ad60361e8bc481a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, world, russia, us, vladimir putin

Putin: Summit With Biden Opened Up Opportunities for Russia-US Dialogue

16:36 GMT 18.11.2021
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the photo bankRussian President Vladimir Putin attends an expanded meeting of the Russian Foreign Ministry Board, in Moscow, Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an expanded meeting of the Russian Foreign Ministry Board, in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2021
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The summit with US President Joe Biden opened up opportunities for dialogue between Russia and the United States and straightening out relations, something is already being done, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"The summit with President Biden held in Geneva in June nevertheless opened up some opportunities for dialogue and gradual alignment, straightening of relations. And it is important that both sides consistently develop the agreements reached. Something is already being done, we have to admit it," Putin said at an expanded meeting of the Russian Foreign Ministry's board.
Putin noted that joint work had already begun on the problems of strategic stability and cybersecurity.
Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there are no specific dates for communication between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, but contacts are possible before the new year via video link.

"There are no specific deadlines yet, you need to be patient. Tthere is still no clear understanding when there will be contacts. Are they possible before the new year? Yes, they are possible. But maybe later. It will depend on how the presidents' schedules converge and what format they will choose," Peskov said on the air of Channel One.
290000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:49 GMTBoris Johnson’s Sister Rachel Reveals PM Knew Epstein’s 'Pimp' Ghislaine Maxwell at Oxford
16:36 GMTPutin: Summit With Biden Opened Up Opportunities for Russia-US Dialogue
16:17 GMTBiden: It’s Time to Determine If ‘America Won the Competition for 21st Century’
15:51 GMTPakistan Parliament Approves Chemical Castration for Habitual Rapists
15:50 GMTPfizer to Sell 10Mln Doses of Anti-Viral COVID-19 Treatment to US Government for $5.29Bln
15:49 GMT'Bitcoin May "Spoil" Youth': Prime Minister Modi Warns Ahead of Country's Cryptocurrency Regulation
15:45 GMTDemocrats Reportedly Cast Doubts on Whether Biden Will Run in 2024 Election
15:43 GMTSo What is in UK Government’s New Integrated Rail Plan for the North and Midlands?
15:31 GMTTimes Claim Albania Will House UK Asylum Claimants Debunked by ‘Mis-Gendered’ Minister
15:17 GMTKamala Harris Reaffirms Her 'Excitement' to Work With Biden As Reports Emerge of WH Tensions
15:08 GMTPentagon Wants to Make Its Space Assets ‘More Difficult to Find’ After Russia’s Anti-Satellite Test
14:50 GMTCristiano Ronaldo's Massive Salary Sees Manchester United Wage Bill Sour to Record Highs
14:23 GMTMagnitude 6.3 Earthquake Hits New Ireland Region in Papua New Guinea, EMSC Says
14:22 GMTJordan Peterson Reveals He Bought Bitcoin, Blasts Rising Inflation
14:06 GMTIsrael's Shin Bet Catches Wannabe-Spy in House of Israeli Defence Minister
14:04 GMT'Glaring Omission': Pakistan Slams US for Not Branding India a 'Country of Particular Concern'
14:03 GMTUS May Send Some Afghan Evacuees Who Fail Vetting Back Home, Reports Say
13:56 GMTNorthern UK MPs Angered as High-Speed Rail Link to Leeds Delayed
13:42 GMTUS Navy Orders 'Navigation Stand-Down' for Subs After USS Connecticut Collision in S China Sea
13:37 GMTPutin: Europe is Using Migrant Crisis as Pretext to Pressure Belarus