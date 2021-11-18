https://sputniknews.com/20211118/professor-or-comrade-us-senator-asks-biden-nominee-raised-in-ussr-if-resigned-from-komsomol-1090841673.html

‘Professor or Comrade’? US Senator Asks Biden Nominee Raised in USSR if ‘Resigned’ From Komsomol

‘Professor or Comrade’? US Senator Asks Biden Nominee Raised in USSR if ‘Resigned’ From Komsomol

A conservative US senator drew guffaws on Thursday during a confirmation hearing for a Department of Treasury nominee who was raised in the Soviet Union after... 18.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-18T23:49+0000

2021-11-18T23:49+0000

2021-11-18T23:50+0000

us senate

russia

us

banking

leninsky komsomol

hearing

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/12/1090841648_0:199:3073:1927_1920x0_80_0_0_a7d558800a2b0a4fb50395519f157b46.jpg

Saule Omarova, a Kazakh-American who was raised in the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), has been nominated to lead the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), a US Department of the Treasury agency. However, the line of questioning at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday strayed far from her professional qualifications, especially when some senators started asking questions.Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) in particular was concerned about Omarova’s membership as a child in the All-Union Leninist Young Communist League, better known as the Komsomol.The organization was a youth group tied to the Communist Party that was sort of like the Boy Scouts or Girl Scouts: youth were educated in strong ethics, trained in practical skills, and performed community service. They also made important political connections that could help in advancing one’s career. However, contrary to what Omarova claimed, membership was not compulsory.“There was a group called the ‘Young Communists’ and you were a member, is that right?” the senator asked.“Senator, I grew up in the Soviet Union. Everybody in that country was a member of the Komsomol, which was the communist youth organization,” she answered.“That was a part of normal progress in school,” she clarified.“Have you resigned?” he then asked.“You grow out of it with age automatically,” Omarova explained. The oldest age members of the Komsomol could be was 28 year old.At that point, the committee’s chairman, Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), then intervened to explain to the inquisitive lawmaker that Omarova had renounced her Soviet citizenship in 1991, when she left that country and moved to the United States.The Komsomol, it must be noted, dissolved itself in 1991, having previously been greatly reduced in its prestige by other political reforms in the 1980s.Social media users wasted no time mocking Kennedy’s insinuations, joking that they had never resigned from the Boy Scouts of America or from various other social organizations. Others dismissed Americans' lack of knowledge of Soviet history and of Russian contemporary society.However, Kennedy wasn’t done. He then turned to Omarova’s academic writings, listing off several titles and topics he found objectionable, including a paper on Karl Marx’s seminal economic text “Capital” that she had written as part of her undergraduate studies at Moscow State University, from which she graduated in 1989.“Oh my goodness,” another lawmaker can be heard mumbling to herself on an open mic.Omarova then explained that she is not a communist and does “not subscribe to that ideology” and described the suffering her family experienced under the rule of Soviet leader Josef Stalin, saying it was “seared in my mind.”However, the Cornell Law School professor’s ordeal still wasn’t yet over, even if Kennedy’s time was. Another lawmaker, Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), gave her a similar grilling, if not quite so eccentric, including about why his colleagues had been accused of “McCarthyism” for their line of questioning and why she hadn’t supplied the committee with a copy of her undergraduate thesis paper as requested. She explained that she didn’t bring it with her when she came to the US, bringing just a single suitcase of belongings.Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA), the committee’s ranking member, ended the hearing with another speech about Omarova’s political views."Prof. Omarova has promoted radical - radical is her description - nationalizing the banking system, imposing government price controls, espousing the idea that money is a public, not a private good, curtailing economic innovation, dramatically limiting economic freedom and choice, having the government seize seats on corporate boards," Toomey said.

vot tak Those aipac trough feeders are a good example of how rightwingery destroys one's mind. :-D 0

CalDre Comrade, she actually does seem to be one. Must have drawn Guffaws because Commies don't like being called out on it. BTW one of her many Commie policies is she wants to centralize all deposit accounts in the private sector at the Fed, making the Fed (which, despite its name, is a privately-owned, not a publicly-owned, bank) EXTREMELY powerful, and no doubt what she is thinking about is a digital currency centralized at the Fed where they would know everyone's precise balances and expenses, and of course would also be able to "sanction" people quite easily for whatever reason (like, say, not being "woke" enough - can't fund that "hate speech"!). 0

2

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

us senate, russia, us, banking, leninsky komsomol, hearing