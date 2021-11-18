'Prime Minister, Sit Down!': Boris Johnson Scolded by Parliament Speaker Hoyle - Video

Boris Johnson had to stop his speech and sit down during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons after he clashed with Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle. After facing some questions about second jobs done by his Tory MPs, Johnson rounded on opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer about work the lawyer and former Director of Public Prosecutions, has done for solicitors' firm Mishcon de Reya.Sir Lindsay ordered Johnson to sit down and noted that the PM was present to answer the questions - not ask them. Then he proceeded to scold the rebellious PM. The clash between Johnson and Starmer came as the Prime Minister had to comment on the touchy situation regarding Owen Paterson, who had "fallen foul of the rules" on lobbying, according to the PM.A parliament report suggested that the Conservative MP had breached rules by lobbying government bodies about Randox and Lynn's Country Foods, which employed him as a paid consultant.The former Northern Ireland secretary managed to escape a suspension but later resigned as an MP to avoid a further escalation of the affair.
"I’m not going to be challenged - you may be the Prime Minister of this country but in this House, I’m in charge", the Speaker said.
