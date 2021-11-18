Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Refugees Gather at Logistics Centre in Belarus After Poland Disperses Crowd Trying to Cross Border
https://sputniknews.com/20211118/prime-minister-sit-down-boris-johnson-scolded-by-parliament-speaker-hoyle---video-1090826422.html
'Prime Minister, Sit Down!': Boris Johnson Scolded by Parliament Speaker Hoyle - Video
'Prime Minister, Sit Down!': Boris Johnson Scolded by Parliament Speaker Hoyle - Video
The head of the British government received a rare reprimand from the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, during his weekly appearance in the... 18.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-18T12:43+0000
2021-11-18T12:43+0000
boris johnson
uk house of commons
lindsay hoyle
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/05/1090488961_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4475680d059271eedc57a68df5169887.jpg
Boris Johnson had to stop his speech and sit down during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons after he clashed with Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle. After facing some questions about second jobs done by his Tory MPs, Johnson rounded on opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer about work the lawyer and former Director of Public Prosecutions, has done for solicitors' firm Mishcon de Reya.Sir Lindsay ordered Johnson to sit down and noted that the PM was present to answer the questions - not ask them. Then he proceeded to scold the rebellious PM. The clash between Johnson and Starmer came as the Prime Minister had to comment on the touchy situation regarding Owen Paterson, who had "fallen foul of the rules" on lobbying, according to the PM.A parliament report suggested that the Conservative MP had breached rules by lobbying government bodies about Randox and Lynn's Country Foods, which employed him as a paid consultant.The former Northern Ireland secretary managed to escape a suspension but later resigned as an MP to avoid a further escalation of the affair.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/05/1090488961_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0c7cd7b166ca0b8d7f4ea439c76d47f4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
boris johnson, uk house of commons, lindsay hoyle, uk

'Prime Minister, Sit Down!': Boris Johnson Scolded by Parliament Speaker Hoyle - Video

12:43 GMT 18.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / JESSICA TAYLORBritain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson. File photo
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / JESSICA TAYLOR
Subscribe
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
The head of the British government received a rare reprimand from the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, during his weekly appearance in the house where he was being questioned about the controversy of MPs having a second job.
Boris Johnson had to stop his speech and sit down during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons after he clashed with Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle.
After facing some questions about second jobs done by his Tory MPs, Johnson rounded on opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer about work the lawyer and former Director of Public Prosecutions, has done for solicitors' firm Mishcon de Reya.
Sir Lindsay ordered Johnson to sit down and noted that the PM was present to answer the questions - not ask them. Then he proceeded to scold the rebellious PM.

"I’m not going to be challenged - you may be the Prime Minister of this country but in this House, I’m in charge", the Speaker said.

The clash between Johnson and Starmer came as the Prime Minister had to comment on the touchy situation regarding Owen Paterson, who had "fallen foul of the rules" on lobbying, according to the PM.
A parliament report suggested that the Conservative MP had breached rules by lobbying government bodies about Randox and Lynn's Country Foods, which employed him as a paid consultant.
The former Northern Ireland secretary managed to escape a suspension but later resigned as an MP to avoid a further escalation of the affair.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:58 GMT'It Cleanses Mind, Body, & Soul': Video of Doctor Eating Cow Dung in India's Haryana Goes Viral
12:43 GMT'Prime Minister, Sit Down!': Boris Johnson Scolded by Parliament Speaker Hoyle - Video
12:39 GMT'Michael Ruined Basketball': Ex-Chicago Bulls Teammate Scottie Pippen in Scathing Attack on Jordan
12:29 GMTSky-Gazers Hold Tight and Get Ready to Witness Longest Lunar Eclipse of This Century
12:29 GMTModel Chrissy Teigen Throws Squid Game-Themed Party and It Backfires Hugely
12:12 GMTHollywood Star Bradley Cooper Breaks Silence on Rumours About Romance With Lady Gaga
12:10 GMTBaku Claims Armenian Forces Fire at Azerbaijani Positions in Tovuz Region
11:59 GMTMinsk Detects Increased NATO Aviation Activity Across Border
11:54 GMTAl-Qaeda Members Settle in Yemeni Province Controlled by Houthis, Interior Minister Says
11:52 GMTUK to Hold Public Inquiry Into Death of Alleged Novichok Victim Dawn Sturgess
11:51 GMTSEPTA Launches Probe as Video of Black Female Youth Group Assaulting Asian 'Students' Emerges Online
11:42 GMTCryptocurrency 'Scam' Victims Urge Bulgaria to Take Steps to Seize Assets of OneCoin
11:40 GMTUS University Puts Professor on Leave Over Study Into 'Minor-Attracted People'
11:31 GMTBezos' Blue Origin Hires Lobbyist Tied to Obama Admin After Space Tax Proposed
11:30 GMTMore Deaths Feared in Canada's British Columbia as It Declares State of Emergency Over Heavy Floods
10:51 GMTBill Gates Expects COVID to Become Less Severe Than Seasonal Flu Next Year
10:44 GMTPsaki Puts Blame on Sexism and Racism as VP Harris Suffers Backlash, Ratings Slide
10:03 GMTIsraeli Couple Arrested for Suspected Espionage Over Photo of Erdogan's Palace Returns Home
09:57 GMTAfter Hindu Activists Stop Muslims From Offering Prayers in Public, Many Come Forward Offering Space
09:56 GMT'Blow to National Security': Concerns in India After China Allegedly Builds 4 New Villages in Bhutan