Plurality of US Voters Want Republicans to Regain Control of Congress, Poll Shows

20:43 GMT 18.11.2021 (Updated: 20:45 GMT 18.11.2021)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A 46 percent plurality of registered US voters eyeing the 2022 elections at the midpoint of the Biden presidency would prefer that Republicans regain control of both the US House of Representatives and Senate, a Quinnipiac University poll said on Thursday.
Republicans need to win five candidates for the lower house and only one for the Senate to return the majority, lost last year. GOP is also expected to benefit from redistricting of the last ten years in key swing states.
"Among registered voters, 46-41 percent say they would want the Republican Party to win control of the US House of Representatives and 46 - 42 percent say they would want to see the Republican Party win control of the US Senate," a press release explaining the poll said.
52 percent of responders believe that Democrats have gone
too “far to the left,” while 35 percent said that Republicans “moved too far to the right.” Nevertheless, 31 percent of American agree with Democrats’ performance in the Congress, while 25 percent said the same for GOPs.
One caveat is whether or how strongly the Republican candidate supports former President Donald Trump.
If a candidate for House or Senate strongly embraces Trump and his ideas, roughly four in ten Americans (42 percent), say they would be less likely to vote for that candidate, the release said.
The poll also examined views of President Joe Biden’s performance in office, with respondents giving the president a negative 36-53 percent job approval rating, while 10 percent did not offer an opinion. It was the lowest job approval rating for Biden in Quinnipiac polling, the release added.
Biden also received
his lowest rating so far on four separate issues: handling of the pandemic (negative 45-50 percent); climate change (41-48 percent); the economy (34-59 percent) and foreign policy (33-55 percent), according to the release.
An earlier poll from Langer Research Associates showed similar results
, showing that the gap in favor of Republicans is a record 10 percent. In eight swing states of Arizona, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, GOPs are dominated by 23 percent, with only 35 persent of respondents saying they would vote for Democrats and 58 percent - for Republicans. In other states, the gap standed at only 7 percent (42 and 49 percent).