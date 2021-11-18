Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Kenosha County Court Vicinity as Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict Nears
https://sputniknews.com/20211118/plurality-of-us-voters-want-republicans-to-regain-control-of-congress-poll-shows-1090839756.html
Plurality of US Voters Want Republicans to Regain Control of Congress, Poll Shows
Plurality of US Voters Want Republicans to Regain Control of Congress, Poll Shows
Plurality of US Voters Want Republicans to Regain Control of Congress, Poll Shows
2021-11-18T20:43+0000
2021-11-18T20:45+0000
us
poll
majority
us congress
us midterm elections
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101427/01/1014270182_0:167:3501:2136_1920x0_80_0_0_0e3ab639a14337b3f44fe10ad9405b4d.jpg
Republicans need to win five candidates for the lower house and only one for the Senate to return the majority, lost last year. GOP is also expected to benefit from redistricting of the last ten years in key swing states.52 percent of responders believe that Democrats have gone too “far to the left,” while 35 percent said that Republicans “moved too far to the right.” Nevertheless, 31 percent of American agree with Democrats’ performance in the Congress, while 25 percent said the same for GOPs.One caveat is whether or how strongly the Republican candidate supports former President Donald Trump.If a candidate for House or Senate strongly embraces Trump and his ideas, roughly four in ten Americans (42 percent), say they would be less likely to vote for that candidate, the release said.The poll also examined views of President Joe Biden’s performance in office, with respondents giving the president a negative 36-53 percent job approval rating, while 10 percent did not offer an opinion. It was the lowest job approval rating for Biden in Quinnipiac polling, the release added.Biden also received his lowest rating so far on four separate issues: handling of the pandemic (negative 45-50 percent); climate change (41-48 percent); the economy (34-59 percent) and foreign policy (33-55 percent), according to the release.An earlier poll from Langer Research Associates showed similar results, showing that the gap in favor of Republicans is a record 10 percent. In eight swing states of Arizona, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, GOPs are dominated by 23 percent, with only 35 persent of respondents saying they would vote for Democrats and 58 percent - for Republicans. In other states, the gap standed at only 7 percent (42 and 49 percent).
https://sputniknews.com/20211117/three-in-5-us-voters-want-biden-to-retire-at-end-of-term--poll-1090812433.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101427/01/1014270182_214:0:3285:2303_1920x0_80_0_0_f58d4cd8a7576cb39f9a4042d4b61d30.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, poll, majority, us congress, us midterm elections

Plurality of US Voters Want Republicans to Regain Control of Congress, Poll Shows

20:43 GMT 18.11.2021 (Updated: 20:45 GMT 18.11.2021)
© REUTERS / Mike BlakeA polling station is incorporated into a local grocery store as Americans go to the polls during the U.S. midterm elections in National City, California November 4. 2014
A polling station is incorporated into a local grocery store as Americans go to the polls during the U.S. midterm elections in National City, California November 4. 2014 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2021
© REUTERS / Mike Blake
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A 46 percent plurality of registered US voters eyeing the 2022 elections at the midpoint of the Biden presidency would prefer that Republicans regain control of both the US House of Representatives and Senate, a Quinnipiac University poll said on Thursday.
Republicans need to win five candidates for the lower house and only one for the Senate to return the majority, lost last year. GOP is also expected to benefit from redistricting of the last ten years in key swing states.
"Among registered voters, 46-41 percent say they would want the Republican Party to win control of the US House of Representatives and 46 - 42 percent say they would want to see the Republican Party win control of the US Senate," a press release explaining the poll said.
52 percent of responders believe that Democrats have gone too “far to the left,” while 35 percent said that Republicans “moved too far to the right.” Nevertheless, 31 percent of American agree with Democrats’ performance in the Congress, while 25 percent said the same for GOPs.
One caveat is whether or how strongly the Republican candidate supports former President Donald Trump.
If a candidate for House or Senate strongly embraces Trump and his ideas, roughly four in ten Americans (42 percent), say they would be less likely to vote for that candidate, the release said.
U.S. President Joe Biden celebrates with lawmakers and guests after signing the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S. November 15, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2021
Three in 5 US Voters Want Biden to Retire at End of Term – Poll
Yesterday, 21:52 GMT
The poll also examined views of President Joe Biden’s performance in office, with respondents giving the president a negative 36-53 percent job approval rating, while 10 percent did not offer an opinion. It was the lowest job approval rating for Biden in Quinnipiac polling, the release added.
Biden also received his lowest rating so far on four separate issues: handling of the pandemic (negative 45-50 percent); climate change (41-48 percent); the economy (34-59 percent) and foreign policy (33-55 percent), according to the release.
An earlier poll from Langer Research Associates showed similar results, showing that the gap in favor of Republicans is a record 10 percent. In eight swing states of Arizona, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, GOPs are dominated by 23 percent, with only 35 persent of respondents saying they would vote for Democrats and 58 percent - for Republicans. In other states, the gap standed at only 7 percent (42 and 49 percent).
040000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:44 GMTSenate Advances $740 Billion Pentagon Budget After Schumer Drops Merger With Anti-China Bill
20:43 GMTPlurality of US Voters Want Republicans to Regain Control of Congress, Poll Shows
20:34 GMTVice Chair of US-Based Center Where Gulen Lives Says Reports of Cleric's Death 'Fake News'
20:24 GMTKenosha County Court Vicinity as Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict Nears
19:39 GMTGermany Will ‘Freeze’ Without Russian Gas, Energy Executive Warns
19:38 GMTMSNBC Barred From Rittenhouse Trial After Producer Caught Tailing Jurors
19:07 GMTTaiwan Shows Off Its Upgraded F-16 Fighters Supplied by US
18:51 GMTOops! Democratic Campaign Committee Ad Uses Russian Plane When Touting Biden's Infrastructure Plan
18:18 GMTOklahoma Governor Halts Death Sentence of Julius Jones Convicted of Killing Businessman in 1999
18:13 GMTUK Agrees to Sell Ukraine Warships, Missiles Amid Increasing NATO Military's Black Sea Presence
18:11 GMTUS Sanctions Six Iranians, One Entity For Alleged Attempt to Influence US 2020 Elections
17:40 GMTAustrian Parliament Strips Ex-Chancellor Kurz of Parliamentary Immunity
17:24 GMTUS Court Assembles to Deliver Verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse's Trial
16:49 GMTBoris Johnson’s Sister Rachel Reveals PM Knew Epstein’s 'Pimp' Ghislaine Maxwell at Oxford
16:36 GMTPutin: Summit With Biden Opened Up Opportunities for Russia-US Dialogue
16:17 GMTBiden: It’s Time to Determine If ‘America Won the Competition for 21st Century’
15:51 GMTPakistan Parliament Approves Chemical Castration for Habitual Rapists
15:50 GMTPfizer to Sell 10Mln Doses of Anti-Viral COVID-19 Treatment to US Government for $5.29Bln
15:49 GMT'Bitcoin May "Spoil" Youth': Prime Minister Modi Warns Ahead of Country's Cryptocurrency Regulation
15:45 GMTDemocrats Reportedly Cast Doubts on Whether Biden Will Run in 2024 Election