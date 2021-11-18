Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211118/pfizer-to-sell-10mln-doses-of-anti-viral-covid-19-treatment-to-us-government-for-529bln-1090834944.html
Pfizer to Sell 10Mln Doses of Anti-Viral COVID-19 Treatment to US Government for $5.29Bln
Pfizer to Sell 10Mln Doses of Anti-Viral COVID-19 Treatment to US Government for $5.29Bln
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US government has agreed to purchase 10 million doses of an oral anti-viral medication that targets the virus responsible for... 18.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-18T15:50+0000
2021-11-18T15:50+0000
us
pfizer
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1a/1083003393_0:0:3051:1717_1920x0_80_0_0_206e0debe9cd565d0a7e79d690e50d9b.jpg
"Under the terms of the agreement, the U.S. government will acquire 10 million treatment courses to be delivered by Pfizer beginning later this year and concluding in 2022. Pfizer will receive $5.29 billion from the U.S. government, pending and contingent upon regulatory authorization," Pfizer said in a press release.The drug Paxlovid developed by Pfizer is a "3CL protease inhibitor," meaning that it targets a specific enzyme that plays a key role in the coronavirus’ ability to replicate, the release said.Pfizer also said it had entered into a voluntary license agreement with the UN-backed Medicines Patent Pool to help expand access to the drug in 95 low- and middle-income countries that account for approximately 53% of the world’s population.The company entered into advance purchase agreements with several other countries and has initiated bilateral outreach to approximately 100 countries around the world to make the medicine available upon approval, the release said.Pfizer’s application with the FDA for emergency use authorization followed an "interim analysis" of a phase 2/3 clinical trial showing that Paxlovid reduced the risk of hospitalization by nearly 90%, the release added.Patients in the trial, all considered at high-risk of developing advanced cases of COVID-19, were treated with the drug within three days of symptom onset. None of those treated died, according to the release.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1a/1083003393_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0fc65fafd560cdb606e1f7bc03196042.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, pfizer, covid-19

Pfizer to Sell 10Mln Doses of Anti-Viral COVID-19 Treatment to US Government for $5.29Bln

15:50 GMT 18.11.2021
© REUTERS / DADO RUVICTest tubes are seen in front of displayed Pfizer and Biontech logos in this illustration taken, May 21, 2021.
Test tubes are seen in front of displayed Pfizer and Biontech logos in this illustration taken, May 21, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2021
© REUTERS / DADO RUVIC
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US government has agreed to purchase 10 million doses of an oral anti-viral medication that targets the virus responsible for COVID-19, provided the medication receives approval by the Food and Drug Administration, Pfizer said on Thursday.
"Under the terms of the agreement, the U.S. government will acquire 10 million treatment courses to be delivered by Pfizer beginning later this year and concluding in 2022. Pfizer will receive $5.29 billion from the U.S. government, pending and contingent upon regulatory authorization," Pfizer said in a press release.
The drug Paxlovid developed by Pfizer is a "3CL protease inhibitor," meaning that it targets a specific enzyme that plays a key role in the coronavirus’ ability to replicate, the release said.
Pfizer also said it had entered into a voluntary license agreement with the UN-backed Medicines Patent Pool to help expand access to the drug in 95 low- and middle-income countries that account for approximately 53% of the world’s population.
The company entered into advance purchase agreements with several other countries and has initiated bilateral outreach to approximately 100 countries around the world to make the medicine available upon approval, the release said.
Pfizer’s application with the FDA for emergency use authorization followed an "interim analysis" of a phase 2/3 clinical trial showing that Paxlovid reduced the risk of hospitalization by nearly 90%, the release added.
Patients in the trial, all considered at high-risk of developing advanced cases of COVID-19, were treated with the drug within three days of symptom onset. None of those treated died, according to the release.
600000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:51 GMTPakistan Parliament Approves Chemical Castration for Habitual Rapists
15:50 GMTPfizer to Sell 10Mln Doses of Anti-Viral COVID-19 Treatment to US Government for $5.29Bln
15:45 GMTDemocrats Reportedly Cast Doubts on Whether Biden Will Run in 2024 Election
15:43 GMTSo What is in UK Government’s New Integrated Rail Plan for the North and Midlands?
15:31 GMTTimes Claim Albania Will House UK Asylum Claimants Debunked by ‘Mis-Gendered’ Minister
15:17 GMTKamala Harris Reaffirms Her 'Excitement' to Work With Biden As Reports Emerge of WH Tensions
15:08 GMTPentagon Wants to Make Its Space Assets ‘More Difficult to Find’ After Russia’s Anti-Satellite Test
14:50 GMTCristiano Ronaldo's Massive Salary Sees Manchester United Wage Bill Sour to Record Highs
14:23 GMTMagnitude 6.3 Earthquake Hits New Ireland Region in Papua New Guinea, EMSC Says
14:22 GMTJordan Peterson Reveals He Bought Bitcoin, Blasts Rising Inflation
14:06 GMTIsrael's Shin Bet Catches Wannabe-Spy in House of Israeli Defence Minister
14:04 GMT'Glaring Omission': Pakistan Slams US for Not Branding India a 'Country of Particular Concern'
14:03 GMTUS May Send Some Afghan Evacuees Who Fail Vetting Back Home, Reports Say
13:56 GMTNorthern UK MPs Angered as High-Speed Rail Link to Leeds Delayed
13:42 GMTUS Navy Orders 'Navigation Stand-Down' for Subs After USS Connecticut Collision in S China Sea
13:37 GMTPutin: Europe is Using Migrant Crisis as Pretext to Pressure Belarus
13:36 GMTNetizens Stupefied to See Elephant Climbing Over Iron Fence in Viral Video
13:36 GMTUS Senator Pushes 'Urgent' Bipartisan Proposal to Create UFO Investigation Agency
13:30 GMTThey Are Coming! Swarming Cannibal Crabs Shut Down Australian Roads
12:58 GMT'It Cleanses Mind, Body, & Soul': Video of Doctor Eating Cow Dung in India's Haryana Goes Viral