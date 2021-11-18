https://sputniknews.com/20211118/pentagon-wants-to-make-its-space-assets-more-difficult-to-find-after-russias-anti-satellite-test-1090833604.html

Pentagon Wants to Make Its Space Assets ‘More Difficult to Find’ After Russia’s Anti-Satellite Test

Pentagon Wants to Make Its Space Assets ‘More Difficult to Find’ After Russia’s Anti-Satellite Test

Earlier this week, Russia’s Defence Ministry stressed that the US was well aware that fragments of the downed Russian satellite pose no threat to the... 18.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-18T15:08+0000

2021-11-18T15:08+0000

2021-11-18T15:08+0000

russia

us

sergei shoigu

satellite

test

outer space

satellites

us space force (ussf)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/12/1090830449_0:36:3511:2011_1920x0_80_0_0_d1aab13f1610bd13e7e62aa61c4b0b6d.jpg

The US Space Force director of staff, Lt. Gen. Nina Armagno, has said she believes that Russia’s recent anti-satellite launch further necessitates the military's drive to better defend American space assets.She told reporters that for the Space Force, it means finding effective ways to make space assets “more difficult to find or less juicy”.She went on by claiming that “What we’re seeing Russia demonstrate is a weapon” and that “if they can destroy a Russian satellite, they can destroy an American satellite”.The Lt. Gen. spoke after Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova underscored on Tuesday that the test, during which the inoperative Russian spacecraft Tselina-D was hit, was was conducted in accordance with international norms.She also stressed that the test was implemented within the framework of “the planned activities of the Russian Defense Ministry to ensure defense capability, aimed at preventing sudden damage to the country's security in the space sector and on the Earth by existing and promising space assets of other states”.Separately, Zakharova drew attention to the fact that since the 1950s, the US “has been steadily pursuing a policy of using outer space for conducting combat operations and deploying strike weapons systems in it in order to achieve military superiority up to the achievement of total domination in space”.The statement followed Russia’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu confirming that Moscow had successfully tested an anti-satellite system, which “has hit an old [Russian] satellite precisely”.According to him, the fragments of the old satellite, which formed during the testing of the anti-satellite system, do not pose any threat to space activities.Shoigu responded to allegations by US State Department's spokesperson Ned Price who asserted that a Russian anti-satellite test resulted in “over 1,500 pieces of trackable orbital debris and hundreds of thousands of pieces of small orbital debris that now threaten the interests of all nations”.I,n June 2020, the Russian Foreign Ministry slammed the new space strategy unveiled by the US as "aggressive" accusing Washington of trying to weaponise outer space."Russia holds the diametrically opposing position, giving priority to using and studying space only for peaceful goals”, the ministry pointed out.

https://sputniknews.com/20201217/uk-space-directorate-expresses-concern-about-alleged-anti-satellite-missile-test-by-russia-1081493383.html

https://sputniknews.com/20210921/us-space-force-commander-claims-russia-has-armed-satellite-in-orbit-to-destroy-us-assets-1089276054.html

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

russia, us, sergei shoigu, satellite, test, outer space, satellites, us space force (ussf)