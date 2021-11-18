https://sputniknews.com/20211118/oops-democratic-campaign-committee-ad-uses-russian-plane-when-touting-bidens-infrastructure-plan-1090836257.html

Oops! Democratic Campaign Committee Ad Uses Russian Plane When Touting Biden's Infrastructure Plan

Oops! Democratic Campaign Committee Ad Uses Russian Plane When Touting Biden's Infrastructure Plan

US President Joe Biden recently signed his massive $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law, expecting the same fate for his ambitious spending package... 18.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-18T18:51+0000

2021-11-18T18:51+0000

2021-11-18T18:51+0000

aeroflot

democrats

dccc

plane

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105427/35/1054273554_0:74:2048:1226_1920x0_80_0_0_5f925e6ae830508b28d25238327b0196.jpg

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has rolled out an ad promoting Joe Biden's plan for the United States' infrastructure, but a little something from Russia appeared to sneak into the video as well.When the DCCC policy director, Molly Carey, is heard describing the infrastructure plan, which would mean "less traffic on the way to work, safer and more reliable subway, bus, and train rides, better airport experiences", a Russian Aeroflot airplane is clearly seen in the video.This raised a number of eyebrows online, with Mike Berg, a spokesperson for the National Republican Congressional Committee, sarcastically noting that "Russia-gate truther Adam Schiff should investigate them for incompetence". He was not the only one, with other netizens joining in.Aeroflot is Russia's biggest airline, with its planes having a signature Russian tricolor flag on their empennage - something one could admire in the DCCC video.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

aeroflot, democrats, dccc, plane