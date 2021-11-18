Registration was successful!
LIVE: US Court Assembles to Deliver Verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse's Trial
Oops! Democratic Campaign Committee Ad Uses Russian Plane When Touting Biden's Infrastructure Plan
Oops! Democratic Campaign Committee Ad Uses Russian Plane When Touting Biden's Infrastructure Plan
US President Joe Biden recently signed his massive $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law, expecting the same fate for his ambitious spending package... 18.11.2021, Sputnik International
Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has rolled out an ad promoting Joe Biden's plan for the United States' infrastructure, but a little something from Russia appeared to sneak into the video as well.When the DCCC policy director, Molly Carey, is heard describing the infrastructure plan, which would mean "less traffic on the way to work, safer and more reliable subway, bus, and train rides, better airport experiences", a Russian Aeroflot airplane is clearly seen in the video.This raised a number of eyebrows online, with Mike Berg, a spokesperson for the National Republican Congressional Committee, sarcastically noting that "Russia-gate truther Adam Schiff should investigate them for incompetence". He was not the only one, with other netizens joining in.Aeroflot is Russia's biggest airline, with its planes having a signature Russian tricolor flag on their empennage - something one could admire in the DCCC video.
aeroflot, democrats, dccc, plane

Oops! Democratic Campaign Committee Ad Uses Russian Plane When Touting Biden's Infrastructure Plan

18:51 GMT 18.11.2021
© Sputnik / Dmitriy Petrochenko / Go to the photo bankAn Ilyushin Il-96 Camber jetliner
An Ilyushin Il-96 Camber jetliner - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2021
© Sputnik / Dmitriy Petrochenko
/
Go to the photo bank
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
US President Joe Biden recently signed his massive $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law, expecting the same fate for his ambitious spending package, known as the Build Back Better act.
Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has rolled out an ad promoting Joe Biden's plan for the United States' infrastructure, but a little something from Russia appeared to sneak into the video as well.
When the DCCC policy director, Molly Carey, is heard describing the infrastructure plan, which would mean "less traffic on the way to work, safer and more reliable subway, bus, and train rides, better airport experiences", a Russian Aeroflot airplane is clearly seen in the video.
This raised a number of eyebrows online, with Mike Berg, a spokesperson for the National Republican Congressional Committee, sarcastically noting that "Russia-gate truther Adam Schiff should investigate them for incompetence".
He was not the only one, with other netizens joining in.
Aeroflot is Russia's biggest airline, with its planes having a signature Russian tricolor flag on their empennage - something one could admire in the DCCC video.
