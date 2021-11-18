Oops! Democratic Campaign Committee Ad Uses Russian Plane When Touting Biden's Infrastructure Plan
US President Joe Biden recently signed his massive $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law, expecting the same fate for his ambitious spending package, known as the Build Back Better act.
Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has rolled out an ad promoting Joe Biden's plan for the United States' infrastructure, but a little something from Russia appeared to sneak into the video as well.
When the DCCC policy director, Molly Carey, is heard describing the infrastructure plan, which would mean "less traffic on the way to work, safer and more reliable subway, bus, and train rides, better airport experiences", a Russian Aeroflot airplane is clearly seen in the video.
Yesterday, Democrats did a BIG THING. Wondering what's in our Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal? The DCCC's Policy Director Molly has you covered.— DCCC (@dccc) November 16, 2021
pic.twitter.com/e9LvvnaNDX
This raised a number of eyebrows online, with Mike Berg, a spokesperson for the National Republican Congressional Committee, sarcastically noting that "Russia-gate truther Adam Schiff should investigate them for incompetence".
He was not the only one, with other netizens joining in.
Here's the only type of press the @DCCC has gotten on their "infrastructure ad"...https://t.co/GWBFQA8gMt— Michael McAdams (@M_McAdams) November 17, 2021
What's up with the plane??— MK (@MKettwich) November 17, 2021
So is the big deal that we are going to start using Russian planes instead of US-made planes? That will surely help the US economy, NOT!— pixpro (@pixpro) November 18, 2021
Aeroflot is Russia's biggest airline, with its planes having a signature Russian tricolor flag on their empennage - something one could admire in the DCCC video.