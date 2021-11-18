Oklahoma Governor Halts Death Sentence of Julius Jones Convicted of Killing Businessman in 1999

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt agreed to commute the death sentence on inmate Julius Jones, who was convicted of murder for a 1999 killing, hours before he was scheduled to be executed.Earlier on Thursday attorneys for US death row inmate Julius Jones filed an emergency motion in federal court to block his execution scheduled to take place in the state of Oklahoma later in the day.Jones' attorneys argue that the botched execution of Oklahoma death row inmate John Grant in October via lethal injection should be enough reason to delay his execution. The attorneys added that the botched execution is evidence of severe suffering and pain inflicted on prisoners.Media witnesses at Grant's execution said he convulsed about two dozens of times and vomited on himself when he was executed by lethal injection, which included the use of the drug midazolam.Earlier this month, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted to recommend clemency for Jones but Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has yet to make a decision.Germany, Spain and other countries and entities have called for clemency for Jones.
greg1242
"The attorneys added that the botched execution is evidence of severe suffering and pain inflicted on prisoners." This rather should be an incentive how to put away murderers.
Julius Jones was sentenced to capital punishment for the 1999 murder of Paul Howell in the suburbs of the Okhaloma City. He denied ever committing that crime.
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt agreed to commute the death sentence on inmate Julius Jones, who was convicted of murder for a 1999 killing, hours before he was scheduled to be executed.
“Pursuant to Article 6, Section 10 of the Oklahoma Constitution, Governor Kevin Stitt today issued Executive Order 2021-25 to commute the death sentence of Julius Jones, who was tried a convicted for the first-degree murder of Paul Howell, to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, on the condition that he shall never again be eligible to apply for, be considered for, or receive any additional commutation, pardon, or parole,” the statement said.
Earlier on Thursday attorneys for US death row inmate Julius Jones filed an emergency motion in federal court to block his execution scheduled to take place in the state of Oklahoma later in the day.
"A status quo injunction is requested to stay the execution of Julius Jones now scheduled for the 4 p.m. Central [Time] on November 18, 2021," the attorneys said in the court documents.
Jones' attorneys argue that the botched execution of Oklahoma death row inmate John Grant in October via lethal injection should be enough reason to delay his execution. The attorneys added that the botched execution is evidence of severe suffering and pain inflicted on prisoners.
Media witnesses at Grant's execution said he convulsed about two dozens of times and vomited on himself when he was executed by lethal injection, which included the use of the drug midazolam.
Earlier this month, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted to recommend clemency for Jones but Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has yet to make a decision.
Germany, Spain and other countries and entities have called for clemency for Jones.