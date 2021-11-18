Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: US Court Assembles to Deliver Verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse's Trial
https://sputniknews.com/20211118/oklahoma-governor-halts-death-sentence-of-julius-jones-convicted-of-killing-businessman-in-1999-1090837315.html
Oklahoma Governor Halts Death Sentence of Julius Jones Convicted of Killing Businessman in 1999
Oklahoma Governor Halts Death Sentence of Julius Jones Convicted of Killing Businessman in 1999
Julius Jones was sentenced to capital punishment for the 1999 murder of Paul Howell in the suburbs of the Okhaloma City. He denied ever committing that crime. 18.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-18T18:18+0000
2021-11-18T18:34+0000
us
death sentence
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101436/16/1014361677_0:54:1025:630_1920x0_80_0_0_7f5636cd78759b6eba767d399bb4152e.jpg
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt agreed to commute the death sentence on inmate Julius Jones, who was convicted of murder for a 1999 killing, hours before he was scheduled to be executed.Earlier on Thursday attorneys for US death row inmate Julius Jones filed an emergency motion in federal court to block his execution scheduled to take place in the state of Oklahoma later in the day.Jones' attorneys argue that the botched execution of Oklahoma death row inmate John Grant in October via lethal injection should be enough reason to delay his execution. The attorneys added that the botched execution is evidence of severe suffering and pain inflicted on prisoners.Media witnesses at Grant's execution said he convulsed about two dozens of times and vomited on himself when he was executed by lethal injection, which included the use of the drug midazolam.Earlier this month, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted to recommend clemency for Jones but Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has yet to make a decision.Germany, Spain and other countries and entities have called for clemency for Jones.
"The attorneys added that the botched execution is evidence of severe suffering and pain inflicted on prisoners." This rather should be an incentive how to put away murderers.
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101436/16/1014361677_56:0:967:683_1920x0_80_0_0_a4cca191a1d8dc6bb51600934fa8e078.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, death sentence

Oklahoma Governor Halts Death Sentence of Julius Jones Convicted of Killing Businessman in 1999

18:18 GMT 18.11.2021 (Updated: 18:34 GMT 18.11.2021)
© Flickr / ssalonso Judge hammer
 Judge hammer - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2021
© Flickr / ssalonso
Subscribe
Julius Jones was sentenced to capital punishment for the 1999 murder of Paul Howell in the suburbs of the Okhaloma City. He denied ever committing that crime.
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt agreed to commute the death sentence on inmate Julius Jones, who was convicted of murder for a 1999 killing, hours before he was scheduled to be executed.
“Pursuant to Article 6, Section 10 of the Oklahoma Constitution, Governor Kevin Stitt today issued Executive Order 2021-25 to commute the death sentence of Julius Jones, who was tried a convicted for the first-degree murder of Paul Howell, to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, on the condition that he shall never again be eligible to apply for, be considered for, or receive any additional commutation, pardon, or parole,” the statement said.
Earlier on Thursday attorneys for US death row inmate Julius Jones filed an emergency motion in federal court to block his execution scheduled to take place in the state of Oklahoma later in the day.
"A status quo injunction is requested to stay the execution of Julius Jones now scheduled for the 4 p.m. Central [Time] on November 18, 2021," the attorneys said in the court documents.
Jones' attorneys argue that the botched execution of Oklahoma death row inmate John Grant in October via lethal injection should be enough reason to delay his execution. The attorneys added that the botched execution is evidence of severe suffering and pain inflicted on prisoners.
Media witnesses at Grant's execution said he convulsed about two dozens of times and vomited on himself when he was executed by lethal injection, which included the use of the drug midazolam.
Earlier this month, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted to recommend clemency for Jones but Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has yet to make a decision.
Germany, Spain and other countries and entities have called for clemency for Jones.
401001
Discuss
Popular comments
"The attorneys added that the botched execution is evidence of severe suffering and pain inflicted on prisoners." This rather should be an incentive how to put away murderers.
greg1242
18 November, 21:35 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:51 GMTOops! Democratic Campaign Committee Ad Uses Russian Plane When Touting Biden's Infrastructure Plan
18:18 GMTOklahoma Governor Halts Death Sentence of Julius Jones Convicted of Killing Businessman in 1999
18:13 GMTUK Agrees to Sell Ukraine Warships, Missiles Amid Increasing NATO Military's Black Sea Presence
18:11 GMTUS Sanctions Six Iranians, One Entity For Alleged Attempt to Influence US 2020 Elections
17:40 GMTAustrian Parliament Strips Ex-Chancellor Kurz of Parliamentary Immunity
17:24 GMTUS Court Assembles to Deliver Verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse's Trial
16:49 GMTBoris Johnson’s Sister Rachel Reveals PM Knew Epstein’s 'Pimp' Ghislaine Maxwell at Oxford
16:36 GMTPutin: Summit With Biden Opened Up Opportunities for Russia-US Dialogue
16:17 GMTBiden: It’s Time to Determine If ‘America Won the Competition for 21st Century’
15:51 GMTPakistan Parliament Approves Chemical Castration for Habitual Rapists
15:50 GMTPfizer to Sell 10Mln Doses of Anti-Viral COVID-19 Treatment to US Government for $5.29Bln
15:49 GMT'Bitcoin May "Spoil" Youth': Prime Minister Modi Warns Ahead of Country's Cryptocurrency Regulation
15:45 GMTDemocrats Reportedly Cast Doubts on Whether Biden Will Run in 2024 Election
15:43 GMTSo What is in UK Government’s New Integrated Rail Plan for the North and Midlands?
15:31 GMTTimes Claim Albania Will House UK Asylum Claimants Debunked by ‘Mis-Gendered’ Minister
15:17 GMTKamala Harris Reaffirms Her 'Excitement' to Work With Biden As Reports Emerge of WH Tensions
15:08 GMTPentagon Wants to Make Its Space Assets ‘More Difficult to Find’ After Russia’s Anti-Satellite Test
14:50 GMTCristiano Ronaldo's Massive Salary Sees Manchester United Wage Bill Sour to Record Highs
14:23 GMTMagnitude 6.3 Earthquake Hits New Ireland Region in Papua New Guinea, EMSC Says
14:22 GMTJordan Peterson Reveals He Bought Bitcoin, Blasts Rising Inflation