Netizens Stupefied to See Elephant Climbing Over Iron Fence in Viral Video

With nearly 257 billion neurons, elephants are considered one of the most intelligent creatures on Earth, known for their social behaviour. Humans, by... 18.11.2021, Sputnik International

india

videoclub

A 27-second video of an elephant trying to climb over an iron fence near Nagarahole Tiger Reserve in the Indian state of Karnataka has gone viral.The video, which has received more than 235,000 views, was shared by Supriya Sahu who is the principal secretary in Tamil Nadu's Department for Environment Climate Change & Forests. She simply captions her video: “Speechless”. Loads of netizens have been astonished at how very quickly the elephant crosses the iron fence in the video. The post, which has received more than 500 comments, has rendered a lot of social media users lost for words and impressed by the tusker's spirit. Some of them, however, have also suggested removing such fences to make things easy for animals.

2021

