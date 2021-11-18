Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211118/netizens-stupefied-to-see-elephant-climbing-over-iron-fence-in-viral-video-1090825381.html
Netizens Stupefied to See Elephant Climbing Over Iron Fence in Viral Video
Netizens Stupefied to See Elephant Climbing Over Iron Fence in Viral Video
With nearly 257 billion neurons, elephants are considered one of the most intelligent creatures on Earth, known for their social behaviour. Humans, by... 18.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-18T13:36+0000
2021-11-18T13:36+0000
elephant
elephant
india
videoclub
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/12/1090827222_0:0:1397:786_1920x0_80_0_0_6c4d6767e5f439523fc347148e0c61eb.jpg
A 27-second video of an elephant trying to climb over an iron fence near Nagarahole Tiger Reserve in the Indian state of Karnataka has gone viral.The video, which has received more than 235,000 views, was shared by Supriya Sahu who is the principal secretary in Tamil Nadu's Department for Environment Climate Change &amp; Forests. She simply captions her video: “Speechless”. Loads of netizens have been astonished at how very quickly the elephant crosses the iron fence in the video. The post, which has received more than 500 comments, has rendered a lot of social media users lost for words and impressed by the tusker's spirit. Some of them, however, have also suggested removing such fences to make things easy for animals.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/12/1090827222_212:0:1260:786_1920x0_80_0_0_a6ff2c06e774c6d72abeb743e1ebfdf6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
elephant, elephant, india, videoclub

Netizens Stupefied to See Elephant Climbing Over Iron Fence in Viral Video

13:36 GMT 18.11.2021
© Photo : Supriya Sahu IAS/twitterElephant
Elephant - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2021
© Photo : Supriya Sahu IAS/twitter
Subscribe
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
With nearly 257 billion neurons, elephants are considered one of the most intelligent creatures on Earth, known for their social behaviour. Humans, by contrast, have only 86 billion neurons.
A 27-second video of an elephant trying to climb over an iron fence near Nagarahole Tiger Reserve in the Indian state of Karnataka has gone viral.
The video, which has received more than 235,000 views, was shared by Supriya Sahu who is the principal secretary in Tamil Nadu's Department for Environment Climate Change & Forests. She simply captions her video: “Speechless”.
Loads of netizens have been astonished at how very quickly the elephant crosses the iron fence in the video.
The post, which has received more than 500 comments, has rendered a lot of social media users lost for words and impressed by the tusker's spirit. Some of them, however, have also suggested removing such fences to make things easy for animals.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:06 GMTIsrael's Shin Bet Catches Wannabe-Spy in House of Israeli Defence Minister
14:04 GMT'Glaring Omission': Pakistan Slams US for Not Branding India a 'Country of Particular Concern'
14:03 GMTUS May Send Some Afghan Evacuees Who Fail Vetting Back Home, Reports Say
13:56 GMTNorthern UK MPs Angered as High-Speed Rail Link to Leeds Delayed
13:42 GMTUS Navy Orders 'Navigation Stand-Down' for Subs After USS Connecticut Collision in S China Sea
13:37 GMTPutin: Europe is Using Migrant Crisis as Pretext to Pressure Belarus
13:36 GMTNetizens Stupefied to See Elephant Climbing Over Iron Fence in Viral Video
13:36 GMTUS Senator Pushes 'Urgent' Bipartisan Proposal to Create UFO Investigation Agency
13:30 GMTThey Are Coming! Swarming Cannibal Crabs Shut Down Australian Roads
12:58 GMT'It Cleanses Mind, Body, & Soul': Video of Doctor Eating Cow Dung in India's Haryana Goes Viral
12:43 GMT'Prime Minister, Sit Down!': Boris Johnson Scolded by Parliament Speaker Hoyle - Video
12:39 GMT'Michael Ruined Basketball': Ex-Chicago Bulls Teammate Scottie Pippen in Scathing Attack on Jordan
12:29 GMTSky-Gazers Hold Tight and Get Ready to Witness Longest Lunar Eclipse of This Century
12:29 GMTModel Chrissy Teigen Throws Squid Game-Themed Party and It Backfires Hugely
12:12 GMTHollywood Star Bradley Cooper Breaks Silence on Rumours About Romance With Lady Gaga
12:10 GMTBaku Claims Armenian Forces Fire at Azerbaijani Positions in Tovuz Region
11:59 GMTMinsk Detects Increased NATO Aviation Activity Across Border
11:54 GMTAl-Qaeda Members Settle in Yemeni Province Controlled by Houthis, Interior Minister Says
11:52 GMTUK to Hold Public Inquiry Into Death of Alleged Novichok Victim Dawn Sturgess
11:51 GMTSEPTA Launches Probe as Video of Black Female Youth Group Assaulting Asian 'Students' Emerges Online