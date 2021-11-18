https://sputniknews.com/20211118/model-chrissy-teigen-throws-squid-game-themed-party-and-it-backfires-hugely-1090827846.html
Model Chrissy Teigen Throws Squid Game-Themed Party and It Backfires Hugely
Earlier this year, the TV personality came under intense criticism after it transpired that she bullied model Courtney Stodden and her husband. In 2011, Teigen... 18.11.2021, Sputnik International
Wilson Anderson
Earlier this year, the TV personality came under intense criticism after it transpired that she bullied model Courtney Stodden and her husband. In 2011, Teigen wrote the 17-year-old telling her to kill herself. She has publicly apologised, saying she was mortified at her past self, whom she described as "an insecure, attention seeking troll".
Model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen
has found herself in hot water after she threw a "Squid Game"-themed party at her mansion. The South Korean survival drama
is about people in debt forced to play deadly children's games in a bid to win a huge cash prize. Spoiler Alert: the games are organised for the entertainment of wealthy VIPs.
Ms Teigen held a similar event for her guests, who unlike many characters of "Squid Game", were unharmed after competing in benign challenges, like hide and seek, musical chairs, and pin the tail on the donkey. The winner got a flight to Napa Valley and a dinner for two at French Laundry.
The model's guests were in the green tracksuits worn by indebted people in the series, while Teigen, whose net worth is estimate to be $75 million, was dressed as a murderous red light, green light doll. Her husband, actor and singer John Legend, donned the costume of a VIP.
"What an absolutely epic night. My dream came true of watching my friends fight to the death! Dunk tank, musical chairs, hide and seek followed by a very riveting final game of pin the tail on the donkey", the model wrote on social media.
Her post has since triggered a wave of negative comments, with users accusing the model of being tone-deaf to the message of the show.
Other users thought the TV personality arranged the "Squid Game"-themed party on purpose and called her evil.
Many netizens wondered if the model had even watched the show, while others said they were not surprised by Teigen's actions.
Even fans of Ms Teigen were unhappy.
"Usually I'm a fan of Chrissy Teigen but there's something super f**ked up and weird about spending the weekend cosplaying Squid Game with your incredibly rich friends", wrote one netizen.
However, there were those who contended that there was nothing wrong with the party.