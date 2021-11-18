https://sputniknews.com/20211118/model-chrissy-teigen-throws-squid-game-themed-party-and-it-backfires-hugely-1090827846.html

Model Chrissy Teigen Throws Squid Game-Themed Party and It Backfires Hugely

Model Chrissy Teigen Throws Squid Game-Themed Party and It Backfires Hugely

Earlier this year, the TV personality came under intense criticism after it transpired that she bullied model Courtney Stodden and her husband. In 2011, Teigen... 18.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-18T12:29+0000

2021-11-18T12:29+0000

2021-11-18T12:29+0000

party

viral

chrissy teigen

squid game

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107062/23/1070622337_0:33:4554:2595_1920x0_80_0_0_aa34a6f01a8e280847f529aa0907062d.jpg

Model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen has found herself in hot water after she threw a "Squid Game"-themed party at her mansion. The South Korean survival drama is about people in debt forced to play deadly children's games in a bid to win a huge cash prize. Spoiler Alert: the games are organised for the entertainment of wealthy VIPs.Ms Teigen held a similar event for her guests, who unlike many characters of "Squid Game", were unharmed after competing in benign challenges, like hide and seek, musical chairs, and pin the tail on the donkey. The winner got a flight to Napa Valley and a dinner for two at French Laundry.The model's guests were in the green tracksuits worn by indebted people in the series, while Teigen, whose net worth is estimate to be $75 million, was dressed as a murderous red light, green light doll. Her husband, actor and singer John Legend, donned the costume of a VIP.Her post has since triggered a wave of negative comments, with users accusing the model of being tone-deaf to the message of the show.Other users thought the TV personality arranged the "Squid Game"-themed party on purpose and called her evil.Many netizens wondered if the model had even watched the show, while others said they were not surprised by Teigen's actions.Even fans of Ms Teigen were unhappy.However, there were those who contended that there was nothing wrong with the party.

Wilson Anderson I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, diabetes, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com WhatsApp +14436204203 0

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Max Gorbachev

Max Gorbachev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Max Gorbachev

party, viral, chrissy teigen, squid game