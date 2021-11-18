https://sputniknews.com/20211118/michael-ruined-basketball-ex-chicago-bulls-teammate-scottie-pippen-in-scathing-attack-on-jordan-1090827676.html

'Michael Ruined Basketball': Ex-Chicago Bulls Teammate Scottie Pippen in Scathing Attack on Jordan

'Michael Ruined Basketball': Ex-Chicago Bulls Teammate Scottie Pippen in Scathing Attack on Jordan

Considered as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan is a global icon whose appeal transcends across cultures and geographies. However, it... 18.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-18T12:39+0000

2021-11-18T12:39+0000

2021-11-18T12:39+0000

basketball

sport

nba

sputnik

sport

sport

criticism

nba

slam

michael jordan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/12/1090829203_0:257:1989:1376_1920x0_80_0_0_80765ae97299fb17bd040d383d735302.jpg

Michael Jordan, who is said to be the main reason behind the globalisation of basketball, has been accused of "ruining" the sport by his former Chicago Bulls colleague Scottie Pippen.Pippen and Jordan's relationship has been frosty since the release of the legendary basketballer's documentary "The Last Dance", which premiered on Netflix recently.Pippen, who is reportedly not happy with the portrayal of his character in the documentary, has taken multiple jibes at Jordan.The one-time close friends have turned into bitter foes and their war of words has now escalated to such an extent that one man has now accused the other of damaging basketball.While during the promotions of "The Last Dance" Jordan hailed Pippen for always supporting him at the Bulls before declaring him as "his best team-mate of all time", the latter has still continued to lambast the former.Hitting back at Jordan in his soon to be released book, "Unguarded", Pippen has taken a series of digs at Jordan in his attempts to portray him as a villain, who had no regard whatsoever for his teammates."In the 80s on the playgrounds, you'd have everyone moving the ball around - passing to help the team. That stopped in the 90s", Pippen added.Continuing with his harsh criticism of Jordan, Pippen accused him of being selfish on the basketball court as he always wanted everything for himself.According to Pippen, Jordan never wanted to pass or rebound and had no appetite for defence, arguing this showed he was self-centred and didn't respect his team-mates like the way they did.Instead of Jordan, Pippen declared LeBron James as the greatest basketballer of all time. Even though the 36-year-old is the only player to have won NBA championships with three franchises (the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Miami Heat, and the Los Angeles Lakers), Jordan is still regarded as the best in history.However, many like Pippen believe that LeBron is the finest ever, yet it is a hotly contested topic in the sport.

Wilson Anderson I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, diabetes, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com WhatsApp +14436204203 0

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

basketball, sport, nba, sputnik, sport, sport, criticism, nba, slam, michael jordan, lebron james