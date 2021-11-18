https://sputniknews.com/20211118/magnitude-64-hits-new-ireland-region-in-papua-new-guinea-emsc-says-1090832922.html

Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Hits New Ireland Region in Papua New Guinea, EMSC Says

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit the region of New Ireland in Papua New Guinea on early Friday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre... 18.11.2021, Sputnik International

According to the EMSC, the quake was registered about 190km from the city of Kokopo, which is the capital of East New Britain Province in Papua New Guinea.The estimated depth of the earthquake is 30km. According to seismologists, the earthquake occurred at around 00.08 local time.No damage or casualties have as yet been reported.

