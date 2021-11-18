Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to Send again
https://sputniknews.com/20211118/magnitude-64-hits-new-ireland-region-in-papua-new-guinea-emsc-says-1090832922.html
Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Hits New Ireland Region in Papua New Guinea, EMSC Says
Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Hits New Ireland Region in Papua New Guinea, EMSC Says
A 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit the region of New Ireland in Papua New Guinea on early Friday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre... 18.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-18T14:23+0000
2021-11-18T14:23+0000
2021-11-18T14:38+0000
world
earthquake
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/1a/1080578791_0:602:1276:1320_1920x0_80_0_0_cc7b6f10dd05c6f0a28678f21281aaf2.jpg
According to the EMSC, the quake was registered about 190km from the city of Kokopo, which is the capital of East New Britain Province in Papua New Guinea.The estimated depth of the earthquake is 30km. According to seismologists, the earthquake occurred at around 00.08 local time.No damage or casualties have as yet been reported.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/1a/1080578791_0:482:1276:1439_1920x0_80_0_0_7041c03d747093fa63e9e858c3a94044.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
world, earthquake
Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Hits New Ireland Region in Papua New Guinea, EMSC Says 14:23 GMT 18.11.2021 (Updated: 14:38 GMT 18.11.2021) Being updated
A 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit the region of New Ireland in Papua New Guinea on early Friday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).
According to the EMSC, the quake was registered about 190km from the city of Kokopo, which is the capital of East New Britain Province in Papua New Guinea.
The estimated depth of the earthquake is 30km. According to seismologists, the earthquake occurred at around 00.08 local time.
No damage or casualties have as yet been reported.