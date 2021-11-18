Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Refugees Gather at Logistics Centre in Belarus After Poland Disperses Crowd Trying to Cross Border
- Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2021
Poland-Belarus Migrant Crisis
Tensions on the Belarusian-Polish border flared up in November as Middle Eastern and African refugees started arriving in Belarus to cross into the EU. Warsaw claims Belarus orchestrated the crisis, while Minsk blames the Western military ops for the growing migrant flow.
https://sputniknews.com/20211118/live-updates-two-migrants-from-belarus-poland-border-hospitalised-1090820117.html
Live Updates: Two Migrants From Belarus-Poland Border Hospitalised
Live Updates: Two Migrants From Belarus-Poland Border Hospitalised
Several dozen refugees were injured and several others were admitted to a hospital as tensions escalated on the Poland-Belarus border. 18.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-18T07:16+0000
2021-11-18T07:18+0000
belarus
europe
poland
poland-belarus migrant crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/10/1090774840_0:42:3073:1770_1920x0_80_0_0_ca5225a351cbddab9d771b22da2d96e0.jpg
Belarus can install a webcam overlooking the migrants at the border giving 24/7 coverage documenting any abuses.
0
1
belarus
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/10/1090774840_28:0:2759:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0313553e93efc13cb94456972cf24bf0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
belarus, europe, poland, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
In this image taken with a drone Polish servicemen use a water cannon during clashes between migrants and Polish border guards at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 - Sputnik International

Live Updates: Two Migrants From Belarus-Poland Border Hospitalised

07:16 GMT 18.11.2021 (Updated: 07:18 GMT 18.11.2021)
Subscribe
Several dozen refugees were injured and several others were admitted to a hospital as tensions escalated on the Poland-Belarus border.
Around 3,500 migrants have gathered on the Polish border, trying to cross from Belarus into the EU. Earlier this week, some tried to tear down the fences along the border, but they were dispersed by the Polish Border Guard using tear gas, stun grenades, and water cannons.
Since July, Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland have reported an increase in the number of illegal migrants arriving on their borders with Belarus and accused Minsk of encouraging refugees to cross into the EU.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
New firstOld first
07:21 GMT 18.11.2021
Refugees Gather at Logistics Centre in Belarus After Poland Disperses Crowd Trying to Cross Border
A group of migrants walk near a barbed wire fence while moving toward a makeshift camp on the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region, Belarus November 12, 2021. Leonid Scheglov/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. MANDATORY CREDIT. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2021
Poland-Belarus Migrant Crisis
Refugees Gather at Logistics Centre in Belarus After Poland Disperses Crowd Trying to Cross Border
07:16 GMT
1
07:17 GMT 18.11.2021
Two Migrants Hospitalised From Belarus-Poland Border - Belarusian Health Ministry

"In total, over the past day, nine patients have turned to the ambulance doctors on duty at the Belarusian-Polish border. Two of them have been hospitalised", the ministry wrote on its Telegram channel.

100000
Discuss
Popular comments
Belarus can install a webcam overlooking the migrants at the border giving 24/7 coverage documenting any abuses.
FeEisi
18 November, 10:36 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:50 GMT'Can't Rule It Out': Barcelona President Joan Laporta on Lionel Messi's Return to the Club
07:47 GMTRussia Launches New Special Flights to Deliver Aid to Afghanistan, Ambassador Says
07:38 GMTTwo Men Convicted of Killing Human Rights Activist Malcolm X to Be Exonerated
07:16 GMTLive Updates: Two Migrants From Belarus-Poland Border Hospitalised
07:16 GMTRefugees Gather at Logistics Centre in Belarus After Poland Disperses Crowd Trying to Cross Border
07:07 GMTSuspect in Haitian President's Murder Case Reported Dead From COVID
06:49 GMTUK Reportedly Weighing Albania Asylum Centre as France Refutes '100% of Crossing' Prevention Claims
05:56 GMTDo It Yourself! Apple Allows Self-Repairs for iPhones and Macs
05:54 GMTRussia Intends to Minimise 'Irritants' in Relations With US, Ambassador Says
05:46 GMTSweden Hands Out First Sentences Over Violent BLM Demonstration in Gothenburg
04:17 GMTIf Indian Gov't Allows Crypto Trading, It Could Create Bull Run Within Country: Experts
04:03 GMTRon Goes to Hollywood: Florida Gov. Touts the 'Freest' US State at Awards Show
04:00 GMTHealth Becoming Priority in India as a Policy Due to COVID-19 Pandemic: Indian Public Health Expert
03:49 GMTTexas Democrat Calls For Kamala Harris' Replacement as Border Czar
03:45 GMT'Toyota to Rolls Royce': Fans Buzz Online Over Taylor Swift vs. Whitney Houston Debate
02:52 GMTBiden, Xi Temporarily Reduce Tensions But No Progress on Taiwan, South China Sea, Analyst Says
01:42 GMTCongressional Think Tank Urges US to Take Robust Actions on Taiwan Amid Tensions With China
01:34 GMT‘This Is Bullying From Jordan’: Iran’s Female Goalkeeper Vows to Sue JFA Over Gender Allegations
01:31 GMTPremier of Canada's British Columbia Declares State of Emergency Over Floods, Landslides
01:21 GMTPeople in Russia's Izhevsk See Fall of Luminous Meteorite-Like Object