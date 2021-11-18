Live Updates: Two Migrants From Belarus-Poland Border Hospitalised

Several dozen refugees were injured and several others were admitted to a hospital as tensions escalated on the Poland-Belarus border.
Around 3,500 migrants have gathered on the Polish border, trying to cross from Belarus into the EU. Earlier this week, some tried to tear down the fences along the border, but they were dispersed by the Polish Border Guard using tear gas, stun grenades, and water cannons.
Since July, Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland have reported an increase in the number of illegal migrants arriving on their borders with Belarus and accused Minsk of encouraging refugees to cross into the EU.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
New firstOld first
07:21 GMT 18.11.2021
Refugees Gather at Logistics Centre in Belarus After Poland Disperses Crowd Trying to Cross Border
Two Migrants Hospitalised From Belarus-Poland Border - Belarusian Health Ministry
"In total, over the past day, nine patients have turned to the ambulance doctors on duty at the Belarusian-Polish border. Two of them have been hospitalised", the ministry wrote on its Telegram channel.