Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211118/israels-shin-bet-catches-wannabe-spy-in-house-of-israeli-defence-minister-1090830876.html
Israel's Shin Bet Catches Wannabe-Spy in House of Israeli Defence Minister
Israel's Shin Bet Catches Wannabe-Spy in House of Israeli Defence Minister
The minister was targeted in the past over his post in the government, with his cell phone hacked in 2019. The perpetrators are believed to have downloaded the... 18.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-18T14:06+0000
2021-11-18T14:06+0000
middle east
israel
benny gantz
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/1c/1082211084_0:0:3053:1717_1920x0_80_0_0_8991cc0b7768523a389fa52cb5e681c3.jpg
The Israel Security Agency (ISA), also known as Shin Bet, has thwarted an attempt at espionage against Defence Minister Benny Gantz, the Israeli State Attorney's Office has announced. The investigation into this attempt was carried out with the minister's knowledge, authorities said.The ISA learned that one of Gantz's domestic employees, a 37-year-old cleaner, Oren Goren Gorochovsky, tried to contact the hacker group Black Shadow offering them access to confidential material at the minister's house and to his PC there. Gorochovsky's efforts were halted before he could pass on any classified material, the State Attorney's Office claimed.Gorochovsky, an Israeli citizen, tried to contact the hacking group using a fake identity on Telegram after learning from media reports that they had been hacking targets in Israel. He offered to install spying malware on Gantz's computer seeking to profit from the deal, according to the State Attorney's Office.The man also sent dozens of photos of the house, its interior, and certain objects inside, as well as sending the hacker group a photo of his computer's IP address in order to prove Gorochovsky's claims of working at the minister's house. He later deleted all the messages, authorities said.Black Shadow made headlines in October and November 2021 by leaking the personal information of hundreds of thousands of Israelis from the hacked databases of a LGBTQ dating app called "Atraf" and the Machon Mor medical institute, after not being paid the requested ransom. The fact that they have only been targeting Israelis sparked allegations that they are tied to Iran, although there has been no solid evidence to support the claim.
https://sputniknews.com/20211028/hackers-breach-leak-personal-data-of-israeli-defense-ministry-servicemembers-emails-of-benny-gantz-1090265544.html
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/1c/1082211084_324:0:3053:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b0cab4ec130dc234902a284fd29274e2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, israel, benny gantz

Israel's Shin Bet Catches Wannabe-Spy in House of Israeli Defence Minister

14:06 GMT 18.11.2021
© REUTERS / CORINNA KERNBenny Gantz, leader of Blue and White party, speaks during an election campaign rally in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israel, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Corinna Kern/File Photo
Benny Gantz, leader of Blue and White party, speaks during an election campaign rally in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israel, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Corinna Kern/File Photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2021
© REUTERS / CORINNA KERN
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
The minister was targeted in the past over his post in the government, with his cell phone hacked in 2019. The perpetrators are believed to have downloaded the entirety of the device's contents, although the nation's security services claim no classified material was stored on it.
The Israel Security Agency (ISA), also known as Shin Bet, has thwarted an attempt at espionage against Defence Minister Benny Gantz, the Israeli State Attorney's Office has announced. The investigation into this attempt was carried out with the minister's knowledge, authorities said.
The ISA learned that one of Gantz's domestic employees, a 37-year-old cleaner, Oren Goren Gorochovsky, tried to contact the hacker group Black Shadow offering them access to confidential material at the minister's house and to his PC there. Gorochovsky's efforts were halted before he could pass on any classified material, the State Attorney's Office claimed.
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz adjusts his mask during the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem August 1, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2021
Hackers Breach, Leak Personal Data of Israeli Defense Ministry Servicemembers, Emails of Benny Gantz
28 October, 01:53 GMT
Gorochovsky, an Israeli citizen, tried to contact the hacking group using a fake identity on Telegram after learning from media reports that they had been hacking targets in Israel. He offered to install spying malware on Gantz's computer seeking to profit from the deal, according to the State Attorney's Office.
The man also sent dozens of photos of the house, its interior, and certain objects inside, as well as sending the hacker group a photo of his computer's IP address in order to prove Gorochovsky's claims of working at the minister's house. He later deleted all the messages, authorities said.
Black Shadow made headlines in October and November 2021 by leaking the personal information of hundreds of thousands of Israelis from the hacked databases of a LGBTQ dating app called "Atraf" and the Machon Mor medical institute, after not being paid the requested ransom. The fact that they have only been targeting Israelis sparked allegations that they are tied to Iran, although there has been no solid evidence to support the claim.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:06 GMTIsrael's Shin Bet Catches Wannabe-Spy in House of Israeli Defence Minister
14:04 GMT'Glaring Omission': Pakistan Slams US for Not Branding India a 'Country of Particular Concern'
14:03 GMTUS May Send Some Afghan Evacuees Who Fail Vetting Back Home, Reports Say
13:56 GMTNorthern UK MPs Angered as High-Speed Rail Link to Leeds Delayed
13:42 GMTUS Navy Orders 'Navigation Stand-Down' for Subs After USS Connecticut Collision in S China Sea
13:37 GMTPutin: Europe is Using Migrant Crisis as Pretext to Pressure Belarus
13:36 GMTNetizens Stupefied to See Elephant Climbing Over Iron Fence in Viral Video
13:36 GMTUS Senator Pushes 'Urgent' Bipartisan Proposal to Create UFO Investigation Agency
13:30 GMTThey Are Coming! Swarming Cannibal Crabs Shut Down Australian Roads
12:58 GMT'It Cleanses Mind, Body, & Soul': Video of Doctor Eating Cow Dung in India's Haryana Goes Viral
12:43 GMT'Prime Minister, Sit Down!': Boris Johnson Scolded by Parliament Speaker Hoyle - Video
12:39 GMT'Michael Ruined Basketball': Ex-Chicago Bulls Teammate Scottie Pippen in Scathing Attack on Jordan
12:29 GMTSky-Gazers Hold Tight and Get Ready to Witness Longest Lunar Eclipse of This Century
12:29 GMTModel Chrissy Teigen Throws Squid Game-Themed Party and It Backfires Hugely
12:12 GMTHollywood Star Bradley Cooper Breaks Silence on Rumours About Romance With Lady Gaga
12:10 GMTBaku Claims Armenian Forces Fire at Azerbaijani Positions in Tovuz Region
11:59 GMTMinsk Detects Increased NATO Aviation Activity Across Border
11:54 GMTAl-Qaeda Members Settle in Yemeni Province Controlled by Houthis, Interior Minister Says
11:52 GMTUK to Hold Public Inquiry Into Death of Alleged Novichok Victim Dawn Sturgess
11:51 GMTSEPTA Launches Probe as Video of Black Female Youth Group Assaulting Asian 'Students' Emerges Online