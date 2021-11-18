Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Refugees Gather at Logistics Centre in Belarus After Poland Disperses Crowd Trying to Cross Border
https://sputniknews.com/20211118/israeli-couple-arrested-for-suspected-espionage-over-photo-of-erdogans-palace--returns-home--1090823597.html
Israeli Couple Arrested for Suspected Espionage Over Photo of Erdogan's Palace Returns Home
Israeli Couple Arrested for Suspected Espionage Over Photo of Erdogan's Palace Returns Home
Earlier in the day, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan "and his government for their cooperation" in the... 18.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-18T10:03+0000
2021-11-18T10:03+0000
recep tayyip erdogan
yair lapid
naftali bennett
turkey
israel
release
couple
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/12/1090823511_0:21:1400:810_1920x0_80_0_0_500ea0bc6031180fcb719f024514769d.jpg
The Israeli couple, who was arrested for photographing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Istanbul palace last week, have returned to the Jewish state.This came after a statement by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced the couple's release, stating that "after joint efforts with Turkey", Mordy and Natali Oknin were freed and "are on their way home to Israel".Bennett and Lapid also thanked the couple's family "for their strength during this complicated time and for their cooperation with the [Israeli] Ministry of Foreign Affairs".Last week, the couple was detained in Istanbul after they photographed the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, parts of which are reportedly used as Erdogan's presidential residence. Media reports at the time also claimed that thousands of tourists, among them Israelis, regularly take photos of the palace.The Turkish side, however, said that Mordy and Natali Oknin had been held for an additional 20 days on suspicion of espionage, allegations that were refuted by Israel.While the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that a third country worked to press Turkish leaders to free the Oknins, Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lior Haiat told Radio 103FM that "no foreign countries were involved in this solution".
https://sputniknews.com/20201006/israeli-couple-fined-after-having-sex-near-beach-violating-covid-19-orders--1080688671.html
Biased article. Typical presentation of mainly the israeli side of this issue from this hasbarat. Note there is almost zero info in the article from the turk side. Thumbs down.
0
1
turkey
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/12/1090823511_165:0:1245:810_1920x0_80_0_0_b769f88833f72d53507d9ac10cd9f5fd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
recep tayyip erdogan, yair lapid, naftali bennett, turkey, israel, release, couple

Israeli Couple Arrested for Suspected Espionage Over Photo of Erdogan's Palace Returns Home

10:03 GMT 18.11.2021
© Photo : FacebookIsraeli couple Natali and Mordy Oknin face espionage charges in Turkey after allegedly taking photos of President Tayyip Erdogan’s residence in Istanbul
Israeli couple Natali and Mordy Oknin face espionage charges in Turkey after allegedly taking photos of President Tayyip Erdogan’s residence in Istanbul - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2021
© Photo : Facebook
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier in the day, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan "and his government for their cooperation" in the release of Natali and Mordy Oknin.
The Israeli couple, who was arrested for photographing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Istanbul palace last week, have returned to the Jewish state.

Speaking to reporters at Ben Gurion Airport on Thursday, Natali and Mordy Oknin expressed gratitude to all those who had worked to bring them home, thanking "the entire nation of Israel" and saying that they "want to be with family".

This came after a statement by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced the couple's release, stating that "after joint efforts with Turkey", Mordy and Natali Oknin were freed and "are on their way home to Israel".

"We thank the President of Turkey [Recep Tayyip Erdogan] and his government for their cooperation and look forward to welcoming the couple back home", the statement said.

Bennett and Lapid also thanked the couple's family "for their strength during this complicated time and for their cooperation with the [Israeli] Ministry of Foreign Affairs".
Last week, the couple was detained in Istanbul after they photographed the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, parts of which are reportedly used as Erdogan's presidential residence.
Media reports at the time also claimed that thousands of tourists, among them Israelis, regularly take photos of the palace.
Police car, lights - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2020
Israeli Couple Fined After Having Sex Near Beach, Violating COVID-19 Orders
6 October 2020, 21:25 GMT
The Turkish side, however, said that Mordy and Natali Oknin had been held for an additional 20 days on suspicion of espionage, allegations that were refuted by Israel.

Turkey’s Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, for his part, argued that the Oknins had "focused" on Erdogan's residence while photographing the Ottoman-era Dolmabahce Palace and "marked it". He added that prosecutors believe the couple committed "what can be called diplomatic and military espionage", but that a "court will decide".

While the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that a third country worked to press Turkish leaders to free the Oknins, Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lior Haiat told Radio 103FM that "no foreign countries were involved in this solution".
210000
Discuss
Popular comments
Biased article. Typical presentation of mainly the israeli side of this issue from this hasbarat. Note there is almost zero info in the article from the turk side. Thumbs down.
vtvot tak
18 November, 13:37 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:51 GMTBill Gates Expects COVID to Become Less Severe Than Seasonal Flu Next Year
10:44 GMTPsaki Puts Blame on Sexism and Racism as VP Harris Suffers Backlash, Ratings Slide
10:03 GMTIsraeli Couple Arrested for Suspected Espionage Over Photo of Erdogan's Palace Returns Home
09:57 GMTAfter Hindu Activists Stop Muslims From Offering Prayers in Public, Many Come Forward Offering Space
09:56 GMT'Blow to National Security': Concerns in India After China Allegedly Builds 4 New Villages in Bhutan
09:21 GMTBrahmin Association in India's Tamil Nadu Goes on Bride Search in Other States for 40,000 Bachelors
09:06 GMTUS Catholic Bishops Stop Short of Denying Communion to Joe Biden and Politicians Who Back Abortion
08:38 GMTSweden Introduces Vaccine Passports to Avoid More Encroaching Restrictions
08:30 GMTBoJo to Unveil Rail Strategy for Midlands Amid Reports Gov't to Scrap Part of Flagship HS2 Network
08:21 GMT'Heartbreaking': Netizens React to Pop Stars Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello's Split After Two Years
08:20 GMTIsrael Invests Little in Its Advocacy Efforts and That Will Soon Backfire, Ex-Diplomat Warns
07:50 GMT'Can't Rule It Out': Barcelona President Joan Laporta on Lionel Messi's Return to the Club
07:47 GMTRussia Launches New Special Flights to Deliver Aid to Afghanistan, Ambassador Says
07:38 GMTTwo Men Convicted of Killing Human Rights Activist Malcolm X to Be Exonerated
07:16 GMTLive Updates: Two Migrants From Belarus-Poland Border Hospitalised
07:16 GMTRefugees Gather at Logistics Centre in Belarus After Poland Disperses Crowd Trying to Cross Border
07:07 GMTSuspect in Haitian President's Murder Case Reported Dead From COVID
06:49 GMTUK Reportedly Weighing Albania Asylum Centre as France Refutes '100% of Crossing' Prevention Claims
05:56 GMTDo It Yourself! Apple Allows Self-Repairs for iPhones and Macs
05:54 GMTRussia Intends to Minimise 'Irritants' in Relations With US, Ambassador Says