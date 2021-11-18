https://sputniknews.com/20211118/israeli-couple-arrested-for-suspected-espionage-over-photo-of-erdogans-palace--returns-home--1090823597.html

Israeli Couple Arrested for Suspected Espionage Over Photo of Erdogan's Palace Returns Home

Earlier in the day, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan "and his government for their cooperation" in the... 18.11.2021, Sputnik International

The Israeli couple, who was arrested for photographing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Istanbul palace last week, have returned to the Jewish state.This came after a statement by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced the couple's release, stating that "after joint efforts with Turkey", Mordy and Natali Oknin were freed and "are on their way home to Israel".Bennett and Lapid also thanked the couple's family "for their strength during this complicated time and for their cooperation with the [Israeli] Ministry of Foreign Affairs".Last week, the couple was detained in Istanbul after they photographed the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, parts of which are reportedly used as Erdogan's presidential residence. Media reports at the time also claimed that thousands of tourists, among them Israelis, regularly take photos of the palace.The Turkish side, however, said that Mordy and Natali Oknin had been held for an additional 20 days on suspicion of espionage, allegations that were refuted by Israel.While the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that a third country worked to press Turkish leaders to free the Oknins, Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lior Haiat told Radio 103FM that "no foreign countries were involved in this solution".

vot tak Biased article. Typical presentation of mainly the israeli side of this issue from this hasbarat. Note there is almost zero info in the article from the turk side. Thumbs down. 0

