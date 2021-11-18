https://sputniknews.com/20211118/israel-invests-little-in-its-advocacy-efforts-and-that-will-soon-backfire-ex-diplomat-warns-1090821046.html
Israel Invests Little in Its Advocacy Efforts and That Will Soon Backfire, Ex-Diplomat Warns
Israel Invests Little in Its Advocacy Efforts and That Will Soon Backfire, Ex-Diplomat Warns
Israel has only poured 0.38 percent of its national budget into matters concerning diplomacy and foreign affairs. This was not only lower than the sum invested by a number of European nations, but also regional players, including Turkey, Iran, and the Palestinians.
A week ago, Israeli Ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely was rushed out of an event at the London School of Economics after mobs of pro-Palestinian supporters gathered outside of the building and chanted slogans against her and against the country she represents.For many Israelis, the incident has opened up the wounds of the past and reminded them of 1982, when a number of terrorists attempted to assassinate Israel's Ambassador to London Shlomo Argov, an event that triggered the first Lebanon War. It also reminded the Jewish state of the need to explain its stance to the world.A Lot of Talk, Zero ActionDanny Ayalon, a former Israeli diplomat, who served as a deputy foreign minister, says Israel has always understood the importance of hasbara, Hebrew for public diplomacy, explanation, and advocacy efforts.That policy remained intact until the early 2000s when officials in Jerusalem realised they had a problem. In September of that year, the country was rocked by the Second Intifada, a popular uprising by Palestinians. Israel responded with force to that perceived threat. It didn't care to explain the logic behind its actions, and the world's public opinion raged against Tel Aviv as a result.In the United States, anti-Israeli protests, which were rather uncommon during the 1990s, have since become a regular phenomenon. The Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement took off, with campus activities against the Jewish state having grown much stronger.Although some 60 percent of Americans have expressed their support for Israel, polls have also indicated a public warming towards the Palestinians. And Ayalon says this trend can be put down to a number of factors.Not a Top PriorityYet, the lack of a common message is far from being the only factor hampering Israel's advocacy efforts. Another major obstacle is that hasbara was not the Jewish state's top priority, and thus it didn't obtain the necessary funds.In 2014, after "Operation Protective Edge" in the Gaza Strip stirred major anti-Israeli sentiment, it was reported that the Jewish state had invested only 0.38 percent of the nation's budget in foreign affairs.That sum was not only much lower than the funds invested by a number of European states, but it was also significantly slimmer than Turkey, Iran, and even the Palestinians.At the time, it was estimated that the Palestinians invested some $64 million a year on public diplomacy efforts. Israel, on the other hand, poured in just half that amount.Not much has changed since then. In the past couple of years, Israel, which has experienced political instability and four election campaigns, didn't invest much in its hasbara efforts.A portion of the problem stemmed from Israel having always preferred to focus on combating terrorism and saving lives, rather than trying to explain its stance. Another factor is that it has always counted on its economic and technological strength and hoped that it would outweigh the holes in its diplomacy.Now, however, says the former diplomat, Israel will need to reap what it sowed.
