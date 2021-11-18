Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Refugees Gather at Logistics Centre in Belarus After Poland Disperses Crowd Trying to Cross Border
https://sputniknews.com/20211118/israel-invests-little-in-its-advocacy-efforts-and-that-will-soon-backfire-ex-diplomat-warns-1090821046.html
Israel Invests Little in Its Advocacy Efforts and That Will Soon Backfire, Ex-Diplomat Warns
Israel Invests Little in Its Advocacy Efforts and That Will Soon Backfire, Ex-Diplomat Warns
Israel has only poured 0.38 percent of its national budget into matters concerning diplomacy and foreign affairs. This was not only lower than the sum invested... 18.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-18T08:20+0000
2021-11-18T08:20+0000
israel
middle east
palestinians
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103512/74/1035127408_0:0:5760:3240_1920x0_80_0_0_769d19165f2ae025c7d214ef8209118a.jpg
A week ago, Israeli Ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely was rushed out of an event at the London School of Economics after mobs of pro-Palestinian supporters gathered outside of the building and chanted slogans against her and against the country she represents.For many Israelis, the incident has opened up the wounds of the past and reminded them of 1982, when a number of terrorists attempted to assassinate Israel's Ambassador to London Shlomo Argov, an event that triggered the first Lebanon War. It also reminded the Jewish state of the need to explain its stance to the world.A Lot of Talk, Zero ActionDanny Ayalon, a former Israeli diplomat, who served as a deputy foreign minister, says Israel has always understood the importance of hasbara, Hebrew for public diplomacy, explanation, and advocacy efforts.That policy remained intact until the early 2000s when officials in Jerusalem realised they had a problem. In September of that year, the country was rocked by the Second Intifada, a popular uprising by Palestinians. Israel responded with force to that perceived threat. It didn't care to explain the logic behind its actions, and the world's public opinion raged against Tel Aviv as a result.In the United States, anti-Israeli protests, which were rather uncommon during the 1990s, have since become a regular phenomenon. The Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement took off, with campus activities against the Jewish state having grown much stronger.Although some 60 percent of Americans have expressed their support for Israel, polls have also indicated a public warming towards the Palestinians. And Ayalon says this trend can be put down to a number of factors.Not a Top PriorityYet, the lack of a common message is far from being the only factor hampering Israel's advocacy efforts. Another major obstacle is that hasbara was not the Jewish state's top priority, and thus it didn't obtain the necessary funds.In 2014, after "Operation Protective Edge" in the Gaza Strip stirred major anti-Israeli sentiment, it was reported that the Jewish state had invested only 0.38 percent of the nation's budget in foreign affairs.That sum was not only much lower than the funds invested by a number of European states, but it was also significantly slimmer than Turkey, Iran, and even the Palestinians.At the time, it was estimated that the Palestinians invested some $64 million a year on public diplomacy efforts. Israel, on the other hand, poured in just half that amount.Not much has changed since then. In the past couple of years, Israel, which has experienced political instability and four election campaigns, didn't invest much in its hasbara efforts.A portion of the problem stemmed from Israel having always preferred to focus on combating terrorism and saving lives, rather than trying to explain its stance. Another factor is that it has always counted on its economic and technological strength and hoped that it would outweigh the holes in its diplomacy.Now, however, says the former diplomat, Israel will need to reap what it sowed.
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Elizabeth Blade
Elizabeth Blade
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103512/74/1035127408_267:0:5387:3840_1920x0_80_0_0_cdf256ba03f21bd36824bb28adbf1512.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel, middle east, palestinians

Israel Invests Little in Its Advocacy Efforts and That Will Soon Backfire, Ex-Diplomat Warns

08:20 GMT 18.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / AHMAD GHARABLIA Palestinian woman walks past a mural calling people to boycott Israeli goods in the al-Azzeh refugee camp near the West Bank city of Bethlehem on September 17, 2014
A Palestinian woman walks past a mural calling people to boycott Israeli goods in the al-Azzeh refugee camp near the West Bank city of Bethlehem on September 17, 2014 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / AHMAD GHARABLI
Subscribe
Elizabeth Blade
All materials
Israel has only poured 0.38 percent of its national budget into matters concerning diplomacy and foreign affairs. This was not only lower than the sum invested by a number of European nations, but also regional players, including Turkey, Iran, and the Palestinians
A week ago, Israeli Ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely was rushed out of an event at the London School of Economics after mobs of pro-Palestinian supporters gathered outside of the building and chanted slogans against her and against the country she represents.
For many Israelis, the incident has opened up the wounds of the past and reminded them of 1982, when a number of terrorists attempted to assassinate Israel's Ambassador to London Shlomo Argov, an event that triggered the first Lebanon War. It also reminded the Jewish state of the need to explain its stance to the world.

A Lot of Talk, Zero Action

Danny Ayalon, a former Israeli diplomat, who served as a deputy foreign minister, says Israel has always understood the importance of hasbara, Hebrew for public diplomacy, explanation, and advocacy efforts.

"There has been a lot of talk but not much action. Israel has never thought that explaining itself to the world was important. It never thought that public opinion was a strategic threat".

That policy remained intact until the early 2000s when officials in Jerusalem realised they had a problem. In September of that year, the country was rocked by the Second Intifada, a popular uprising by Palestinians. Israel responded with force to that perceived threat. It didn't care to explain the logic behind its actions, and the world's public opinion raged against Tel Aviv as a result.
© REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLEPro-Palestinian demonstrators attend a protest following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in London, Britain May 22, 2021.
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators attend a protest following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in London, Britain May 22, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2021
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators attend a protest following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in London, Britain May 22, 2021.
© REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE
In the United States, anti-Israeli protests, which were rather uncommon during the 1990s, have since become a regular phenomenon. The Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement took off, with campus activities against the Jewish state having grown much stronger.
Although some 60 percent of Americans have expressed their support for Israel, polls have also indicated a public warming towards the Palestinians. And Ayalon says this trend can be put down to a number of factors.

"Israel has a pluralistic political system. We have a noisy opposition and biting press, and this is why Israel doesn't have a common message. The Palestinians do and they keep repeating it. If you add to this the general public tending to tilt towards the underdog, what we get is a losing battle".

Not a Top Priority

Yet, the lack of a common message is far from being the only factor hampering Israel's advocacy efforts. Another major obstacle is that hasbara was not the Jewish state's top priority, and thus it didn't obtain the necessary funds.
In 2014, after "Operation Protective Edge" in the Gaza Strip stirred major anti-Israeli sentiment, it was reported that the Jewish state had invested only 0.38 percent of the nation's budget in foreign affairs.
That sum was not only much lower than the funds invested by a number of European states, but it was also significantly slimmer than Turkey, Iran, and even the Palestinians.
At the time, it was estimated that the Palestinians invested some $64 million a year on public diplomacy efforts. Israel, on the other hand, poured in just half that amount.
Not much has changed since then. In the past couple of years, Israel, which has experienced political instability and four election campaigns, didn't invest much in its hasbara efforts.
© AP Photo / Mosa'ab ElshamyMoroccans protest against the participation of Israel and the flying of its flag at the United Nation's climate talks being held in Marrakech, Morocco, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016
Moroccans protest against the participation of Israel and the flying of its flag at the United Nation's climate talks being held in Marrakech, Morocco, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2021
Moroccans protest against the participation of Israel and the flying of its flag at the United Nation's climate talks being held in Marrakech, Morocco, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016
© AP Photo / Mosa'ab Elshamy
A portion of the problem stemmed from Israel having always preferred to focus on combating terrorism and saving lives, rather than trying to explain its stance. Another factor is that it has always counted on its economic and technological strength and hoped that it would outweigh the holes in its diplomacy.

"Officials thought that the country could rely on the IDF and its PR efforts. All we needed to do was to give up on purchasing one F-35 fighter jet to secure the necessary funds. But the Foreign Ministry has always been in the trenches here and we haven't learned from past mistakes".

Now, however, says the former diplomat, Israel will need to reap what it sowed.

"This approach will come to bite us in the future because the students of today, those same students whose opinions we are ignoring now, will become the leaders of tomorrow. The way it stands now, Israel doesn't seem to be changing its stance. But maybe in the future, when they see that public opinion affects government, officials in Jerusalem will wake up".

000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:21 GMT'Heartbreaking': Netizens React to Pop Stars Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello's Split After Two Years
08:20 GMTIsrael Invests Little in Its Advocacy Efforts and That Will Soon Backfire, Ex-Diplomat Warns
07:50 GMT'Can't Rule It Out': Barcelona President Joan Laporta on Lionel Messi's Return to the Club
07:47 GMTRussia Launches New Special Flights to Deliver Aid to Afghanistan, Ambassador Says
07:38 GMTTwo Men Convicted of Killing Human Rights Activist Malcolm X to Be Exonerated
07:16 GMTLive Updates: Two Migrants From Belarus-Poland Border Hospitalised
07:16 GMTRefugees Gather at Logistics Centre in Belarus After Poland Disperses Crowd Trying to Cross Border
07:07 GMTSuspect in Haitian President's Murder Case Reported Dead From COVID
06:49 GMTUK Reportedly Weighing Albania Asylum Centre as France Refutes '100% of Crossing' Prevention Claims
05:56 GMTDo It Yourself! Apple Allows Self-Repairs for iPhones and Macs
05:54 GMTRussia Intends to Minimise 'Irritants' in Relations With US, Ambassador Says
05:46 GMTSweden Hands Out First Sentences Over Violent BLM Demonstration in Gothenburg
04:17 GMTIf Indian Gov't Allows Crypto Trading, It Could Create Bull Run Within Country: Experts
04:03 GMTRon Goes to Hollywood: Florida Gov. Touts the 'Freest' US State at Awards Show
04:00 GMTHealth Becoming Priority in India as a Policy Due to COVID-19 Pandemic: Indian Public Health Expert
03:49 GMTTexas Democrat Calls For Kamala Harris' Replacement as Border Czar
03:45 GMT'Toyota to Rolls Royce': Fans Buzz Online Over Taylor Swift vs. Whitney Houston Debate
02:52 GMTBiden, Xi Temporarily Reduce Tensions But No Progress on Taiwan, South China Sea, Analyst Says
01:42 GMTCongressional Think Tank Urges US to Take Robust Actions on Taiwan Amid Tensions With China
01:34 GMT‘This Is Bullying From Jordan’: Iran’s Female Goalkeeper Vows to Sue JFA Over Gender Allegations