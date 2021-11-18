https://sputniknews.com/20211118/hollywood-star-bradley-cooper-breaks-silence-on-rumours-about-romance-with-lady-gaga-1090824290.html

Hollywood Star Bradley Cooper Breaks Silence on Rumours About Romance With Lady Gaga

Hollywood star Bradley Cooper has spoken for the first time about his alleged romance with singer Lady Gaga. The chemistry between the two was evident in 'A Star is Born', the film Cooper directed in 2018, and the emotional performance they gave at the Oscars prompted speculation that the on-screen romance had morphed into a real-life passion and had prompted Cooper to split from supermodel girlfriend Irina Shayk.Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, the 46-year-old, however, has insisted that he and Lady Gaga were simply acting. "Just from a personal standpoint, it reduces the anxiety level," the actor said, referring to how the two looked each other in the eyes as they performed a song from the film at the Academy Awards.'A Star is Born' grossed more than $430 million worldwide and received eight Oscar nominations, including one for Best Picture. Cooper has hinted that the success of the movie was thanks mainly to Lady Gaga’s talent. The news comes amid reports that Cooper has rekindled his relationship with Russian supermodel Irina Shayk. The two started dating in 2015 and welcomed their daughter Lea De Seine two years after. However, in 2019 the pair split. Neither Cooper nor Shayk commented on the separation. But a source close to the couple told People magazine that they made the decision because the two spent much time apart.Movie fans and social media users, however, quickly put the blame for the split on Lady Gaga which led to the eccentric singer being targeted by internet trolls.

