Refugees Gather at Logistics Centre in Belarus After Poland Disperses Crowd Trying to Cross Border
Hollywood Star Bradley Cooper Breaks Silence on Rumours About Romance With Lady Gaga
Hollywood Star Bradley Cooper Breaks Silence on Rumours About Romance With Lady Gaga
The star of American Sniper and the eccentric singer made headlines in 2019 after their passionate duet at the Academy Awards, when they performed a song from... 18.11.2021, Sputnik International
lady gaga
society
bradley cooper
Hollywood Star Bradley Cooper Breaks Silence on Rumours About Romance With Lady Gaga

12:12 GMT 18.11.2021
The star of American Sniper and the eccentric singer made headlines in 2019 after their passionate duet at the Academy Awards, when they performed a song from the film Cooper directed. The rumours about the romance appeared around the same time Cooper broke up with his girlfriend, Russian supermodel Irina Shayk.
Hollywood star Bradley Cooper has spoken for the first time about his alleged romance with singer Lady Gaga. The chemistry between the two was evident in 'A Star is Born', the film Cooper directed in 2018, and the emotional performance they gave at the Oscars prompted speculation that the on-screen romance had morphed into a real-life passion and had prompted Cooper to split from supermodel girlfriend Irina Shayk.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, the 46-year-old, however, has insisted that he and Lady Gaga were simply acting. "Just from a personal standpoint, it reduces the anxiety level," the actor said, referring to how the two looked each other in the eyes as they performed a song from the film at the Academy Awards.

"They kind of fall in love in that scene in the film. It’s that explosive moment that happens to them on a stage in front of thousands of people. … It would have been so weird if we were both on stools facing the audience," he said.

'A Star is Born' grossed more than $430 million worldwide and received eight Oscar nominations, including one for Best Picture. Cooper has hinted that the success of the movie was thanks mainly to Lady Gaga’s talent.

"She’s just so terribly charismatic and beautiful. When I met her, I thought, 'If I can just harness that … then it’s just for me to mess up.' But then, when we started working together, I realised, 'Oh, oh, the sky’s the limit in terms of what she’s able to do and her commitment level'," he said.

The news comes amid reports that Cooper has rekindled his relationship with Russian supermodel Irina Shayk. The two started dating in 2015 and welcomed their daughter Lea De Seine two years after. However, in 2019 the pair split. Neither Cooper nor Shayk commented on the separation. But a source close to the couple told People magazine that they made the decision because the two spent much time apart.

"They were living totally separate lives. If he was in LA, she’s out of town, and if she was in town, he was out of town," the insider said.

Movie fans and social media users, however, quickly put the blame for the split on Lady Gaga which led to the eccentric singer being targeted by internet trolls.
