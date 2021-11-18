Registration was successful!
Refugees Gather at Logistics Centre in Belarus After Poland Disperses Crowd Trying to Cross Border
'Heartbreaking': Netizens React to Pop Stars Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello's Split After Two Years
'Heartbreaking': Netizens React to Pop Stars Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello's Split After Two Years
Pop star couple Shawn Mendes, 23, and Camila Cabello, 24, made their relationship public in 2019. The singer-songwriter duo released a duet "Senorita" with a... 18.11.2021, Sputnik International
society
breakup
pop music
pop star
pop singer
shawn mendes
camila cabello
Pop stars Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have announced that they've broken up after dating for more than two years. In a joint statement posted on their respective Instagram Stories, Camila and Shawn wrote: "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever".Urging their fans to continue extending support in the new chapter of their lives, the two vowed to continue to be best friends. The pair, who didn't shy away from PDA (Public Display of Affection), made millions of fans worldwide with their hit songs "I Know What You Did Last Summer", "Wonder", and many others. Shocked by their split, fans have flooded social media leaving netizens heartbroken.During the coronavirus pandemic, Shawn and Camila moved to Miami, Florida, to quarantine together and get closer. Shawn also composed a single "Summer of Love" inspired by their first several months of lockdown.
Pop star couple Shawn Mendes, 23, and Camila Cabello, 24, made their relationship public in 2019. The singer-songwriter duo released a duet "Senorita" with a steamy music video that not only made their romantic relationship the talk of the town, but also debuted them at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Pop stars Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have announced that they've broken up after dating for more than two years.
In a joint statement posted on their respective Instagram Stories, Camila and Shawn wrote: "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever".
Urging their fans to continue extending support in the new chapter of their lives, the two vowed to continue to be best friends.
The pair, who didn't shy away from PDA (Public Display of Affection), made millions of fans worldwide with their hit songs "I Know What You Did Last Summer", "Wonder", and many others.
Shocked by their split, fans have flooded social media leaving netizens heartbroken.
During the coronavirus pandemic, Shawn and Camila moved to Miami, Florida, to quarantine together and get closer. Shawn also composed a single "Summer of Love" inspired by their first several months of lockdown.
