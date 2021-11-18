https://sputniknews.com/20211118/heartbreaking-netizens-react-to-pop-stars-shawn-mendes-camila-cabellos-split-after-two-years--1090818278.html

'Heartbreaking': Netizens React to Pop Stars Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello's Split After Two Years

Pop star couple Shawn Mendes, 23, and Camila Cabello, 24, made their relationship public in 2019. The singer-songwriter duo released a duet "Senorita" with a... 18.11.2021, Sputnik International

Pop stars Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have announced that they've broken up after dating for more than two years. In a joint statement posted on their respective Instagram Stories, Camila and Shawn wrote: "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever".Urging their fans to continue extending support in the new chapter of their lives, the two vowed to continue to be best friends. The pair, who didn't shy away from PDA (Public Display of Affection), made millions of fans worldwide with their hit songs "I Know What You Did Last Summer", "Wonder", and many others. Shocked by their split, fans have flooded social media leaving netizens heartbroken.During the coronavirus pandemic, Shawn and Camila moved to Miami, Florida, to quarantine together and get closer. Shawn also composed a single "Summer of Love" inspired by their first several months of lockdown.

