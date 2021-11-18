'Heartbreaking': Netizens React to Pop Stars Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello's Split After Two Years
© AP Photo / Evan AgostiniCamila Cabello, left, and Shawn Mendes perform at Global Citizen Live in Central Park on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in New York
Pop star couple Shawn Mendes, 23, and Camila Cabello, 24, made their relationship public in 2019. The singer-songwriter duo released a duet "Senorita" with a steamy music video that not only made their romantic relationship the talk of the town, but also debuted them at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Pop stars Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have announced that they've broken up after dating for more than two years.
In a joint statement posted on their respective Instagram Stories, Camila and Shawn wrote: "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever".
Urging their fans to continue extending support in the new chapter of their lives, the two vowed to continue to be best friends.
camila cabello and shawn mendes broke up omg i am shocked pic.twitter.com/G2OGs2yZE9— sar loves camila (@bippitycabello) November 18, 2021
The pair, who didn't shy away from PDA (Public Display of Affection), made millions of fans worldwide with their hit songs "I Know What You Did Last Summer", "Wonder", and many others.
Shocked by their split, fans have flooded social media leaving netizens heartbroken.
Shawn mendes Camila cabello😭😭— Zett¹ᴰ rest (@ZzMmalikk) November 18, 2021
I'm crying🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/xLrW9VXLnF
Why they breaking up tho?🤧 they're such a sweet and loving couple #ShawnMendes #camilacabello pic.twitter.com/PBFRNMotoO— Rels22 (@rels_22) November 18, 2021
i’m just SO emo rn. i always felt so much love between you two, thank you for sharing this. i love you both SO much more than words can say and i’m glad these 2 years were nothing but magical. @ShawnMendes @Camila_Cabello pic.twitter.com/TkOvJUSSLe— jana (@tidescamila) November 18, 2021
During the coronavirus pandemic, Shawn and Camila moved to Miami, Florida, to quarantine together and get closer. Shawn also composed a single "Summer of Love" inspired by their first several months of lockdown.