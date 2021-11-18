Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211118/glaring-omission-pakistan-slams-us-for-not-branding-india-a-country-of-particular-concern-1090826542.html
'Glaring Omission': Pakistan Slams US for Not Branding India a 'Country of Particular Concern'
'Glaring Omission': Pakistan Slams US for Not Branding India a 'Country of Particular Concern'
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has redesignated Pakistan as a country of particular concern (CPC) under its International Religious Freedom Act for... 18.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-18T14:04+0000
2021-11-18T14:04+0000
pakistan
kashmir
imran khan
narendra modi
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107748/38/1077483813_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8af95e7d9037edd49aa8baf23cc16d05.jpg
Pakistan has slammed the US for "ignoring" India's alleged crimes against its Muslim population. The move comes a day after Islamabad was redesignated a "country of particular concern (CPC)" over purported violations of religious freedoms of its minority population by the Biden administration."State-complicity in organised violence against the Muslim minority in India is a matter of record. It is no secret that attacks by cow vigilantes and mob lynchings of Indian Muslims take place regularly and with complete impunity for the perpetrators", the Pakistani official also stated.RSS is the ideological parent of India's federally-governing BJP.Both the BJP and the RSS are often accused of promoting a "Hindu nationalist" political worldview, which critics and the opposition say excludes Muslim and other minority communities. Muslims constituted nearly 15 percent of India's population at the time of the last federal census in 2011.The Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesperson additionally said that his government was "deeply concerned about the rising trend of violence against minorities, particularly Muslims, in India and the increasing constraints on religious freedoms".The Imran Khan government in Pakistan has put the blame squarely on the RSS and its Hindu nationalist ideology for several recent incidents involving the alleged persecution of Muslims in India. Last month, Islamabad described the alleged vandalisation of mosques by frenzied Hindu mobs in the state of Tripura as "rephrensible".The Indian police have rejected claims that any mosque was targeted during anti-Bangladesh protests by Hindu organisations in the state. Muslim-majority Bangladesh shares a border with Tripura.Incidents of Muslims beng killed by Hindu mobs have risen sharply since Prime Minister Modi came to power in 2014. Several Indian news websites, including The Quint, have reported that poor Muslims have been increasingly targeted by Hindu mobs, sometimes fatally, for the mere suspicion of carrying beef. Beef is forbidden in the Hindu religion, although there is no federal ban on its consumption as such.Besides this, Pakistan's PM has on several occasions accused the Modi government of altering the demography of the predominantly Muslim Jammu and Kashmir region.The state of Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its semi-autonomous status by the Modi government in 2019 and bifurcated into two federal territories: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Pakistan, which also administers part of Jammu and Kashmir, rejected New Delhi's move and downgraded diplomatic ties with India.
https://sputniknews.com/20211118/after-hindu-activists-stop-muslims-from-offering-prayers-in-public-many-come-forward-offering-space-1090819187.html
https://sputniknews.com/20200430/imran-khan-accuses-hindu-supremacist-modi-govt-of-changing-demography-by-genocide-in-kashmir-1079142151.html
pakistan
kashmir
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Dhairya Maheshwari
Dhairya Maheshwari
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107748/38/1077483813_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fc78f0772a6ba6a2be040f9c845eab37.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pakistan, kashmir, imran khan, narendra modi, bharatiya janata party (bjp), india

'Glaring Omission': Pakistan Slams US for Not Branding India a 'Country of Particular Concern'

14:04 GMT 18.11.2021
© AP Photo / Altaf QadriIndians hold placards condemning recent mob lynching of Muslim youth Tabrez Ansari in Jharkhand state as they listen to a speaker during a protest in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Indians hold placards condemning recent mob lynching of Muslim youth Tabrez Ansari in Jharkhand state as they listen to a speaker during a protest in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, June 26, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2021
© AP Photo / Altaf Qadri
Subscribe
Dhairya Maheshwari
All materials
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has redesignated Pakistan as a country of particular concern (CPC) under its International Religious Freedom Act for "having engaged in or tolerated systematic, ongoing, and egregious violations of religious freedom". Pakistan rejects the CPC tag, claiming it is a multi-religious and pluralistic society.
Pakistan has slammed the US for "ignoring" India's alleged crimes against its Muslim population. The move comes a day after Islamabad was redesignated a "country of particular concern (CPC)" over purported violations of religious freedoms of its minority population by the Biden administration.

"The glaring omission of India, where the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders openly disregard religious freedom and discriminate against minority communities in an institutional manner, is unfortunate and puts the credibility of the US report into question", Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said during a press briefing on Thursday.

"State-complicity in organised violence against the Muslim minority in India is a matter of record. It is no secret that attacks by cow vigilantes and mob lynchings of Indian Muslims take place regularly and with complete impunity for the perpetrators", the Pakistani official also stated.
Indian Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Sarkhej Roza in Ahmadabad, India, Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2021
After Hindu Activists Stop Muslims From Offering Prayers in Public, Many Come Forward Offering Space
09:57 GMT
RSS is the ideological parent of India's federally-governing BJP.
Both the BJP and the RSS are often accused of promoting a "Hindu nationalist" political worldview, which critics and the opposition say excludes Muslim and other minority communities. Muslims constituted nearly 15 percent of India's population at the time of the last federal census in 2011.
The Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesperson additionally said that his government was "deeply concerned about the rising trend of violence against minorities, particularly Muslims, in India and the increasing constraints on religious freedoms".

"Pakistan condemns the restrictions imposed on offering Friday prayers, vandalisation of mosques, attacks on Muslims offering prayers, sacrilege of Muslim places of worship, and detention of activists under the draconian laws for raising voices against human rights violations", Ahmad said.

The Imran Khan government in Pakistan has put the blame squarely on the RSS and its Hindu nationalist ideology for several recent incidents involving the alleged persecution of Muslims in India. Last month, Islamabad described the alleged vandalisation of mosques by frenzied Hindu mobs in the state of Tripura as "rephrensible".

"There is little space for minorities and their way of life in today's India", Islamabad said, reacting to complaints by Muslims in the Indian state of Tripura that their homes had been targeted and mosques vandalised in retaliatory attacks against the community for violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

The Indian police have rejected claims that any mosque was targeted during anti-Bangladesh protests by Hindu organisations in the state. Muslim-majority Bangladesh shares a border with Tripura.
Incidents of Muslims beng killed by Hindu mobs have risen sharply since Prime Minister Modi came to power in 2014. Several Indian news websites, including The Quint, have reported that poor Muslims have been increasingly targeted by Hindu mobs, sometimes fatally, for the mere suspicion of carrying beef. Beef is forbidden in the Hindu religion, although there is no federal ban on its consumption as such.
Besides this, Pakistan's PM has on several occasions accused the Modi government of altering the demography of the predominantly Muslim Jammu and Kashmir region.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks to The Associated Press, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, March 16, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.04.2020
Imran Khan Accuses 'Hindu Supremacist' Modi Gov't of Changing Demography by Genocide in Kashmir
30 April 2020, 09:26 GMT
The state of Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its semi-autonomous status by the Modi government in 2019 and bifurcated into two federal territories: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Pakistan, which also administers part of Jammu and Kashmir, rejected New Delhi's move and downgraded diplomatic ties with India.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:06 GMTIsrael's Shin Bet Catches Wannabe-Spy in House of Israeli Defence Minister
14:04 GMT'Glaring Omission': Pakistan Slams US for Not Branding India a 'Country of Particular Concern'
14:03 GMTUS May Send Some Afghan Evacuees Who Fail Vetting Back Home, Reports Say
13:56 GMTNorthern UK MPs Angered as High-Speed Rail Link to Leeds Delayed
13:42 GMTUS Navy Orders 'Navigation Stand-Down' for Subs After USS Connecticut Collision in S China Sea
13:37 GMTPutin: Europe is Using Migrant Crisis as Pretext to Pressure Belarus
13:36 GMTNetizens Stupefied to See Elephant Climbing Over Iron Fence in Viral Video
13:36 GMTUS Senator Pushes 'Urgent' Bipartisan Proposal to Create UFO Investigation Agency
13:30 GMTThey Are Coming! Swarming Cannibal Crabs Shut Down Australian Roads
12:58 GMT'It Cleanses Mind, Body, & Soul': Video of Doctor Eating Cow Dung in India's Haryana Goes Viral
12:43 GMT'Prime Minister, Sit Down!': Boris Johnson Scolded by Parliament Speaker Hoyle - Video
12:39 GMT'Michael Ruined Basketball': Ex-Chicago Bulls Teammate Scottie Pippen in Scathing Attack on Jordan
12:29 GMTSky-Gazers Hold Tight and Get Ready to Witness Longest Lunar Eclipse of This Century
12:29 GMTModel Chrissy Teigen Throws Squid Game-Themed Party and It Backfires Hugely
12:12 GMTHollywood Star Bradley Cooper Breaks Silence on Rumours About Romance With Lady Gaga
12:10 GMTBaku Claims Armenian Forces Fire at Azerbaijani Positions in Tovuz Region
11:59 GMTMinsk Detects Increased NATO Aviation Activity Across Border
11:54 GMTAl-Qaeda Members Settle in Yemeni Province Controlled by Houthis, Interior Minister Says
11:52 GMTUK to Hold Public Inquiry Into Death of Alleged Novichok Victim Dawn Sturgess
11:51 GMTSEPTA Launches Probe as Video of Black Female Youth Group Assaulting Asian 'Students' Emerges Online