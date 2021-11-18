https://sputniknews.com/20211118/germany-will-freeze-without-russian-gas-energy-executive-warns-1090836308.html

Germany Will ‘Freeze’ Without Russian Gas, Energy Executive Warns

Germany Will ‘Freeze’ Without Russian Gas, Energy Executive Warns

Germans face a bitter winter as natural gas market prices have soared again — after the national energy regulator apparently bowed to Russophobic and... 18.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-18T19:39+0000

2021-11-18T19:39+0000

2021-11-18T20:05+0000

russia

vladimir putin

gazprom

germany

natural gas

european union (eu)

eu

nord stream 2

olaf scholz

united arab emirates

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/12/1090835885_0:395:2939:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9ae5728abd640388b273c24a9e2dcb70.jpg

A German energy executive has warned his country will "freeze" this winter if authorities continue to block the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.Brazilian journalist and global affairs pundit Pepe Escobar quoted an anonymous industry chief as his source in his latest column for the Unz Review on German energy regulator Bundesnetzagentur's decision to suspend the certification of the newly-finished pipeline.That decision has sent gas prices soaring to levels approaching those in September and October — until assurances from Russian President Vladimir Putin that national gas firm Gazprom would honour all existing contracts calmed jitters.Escobar argued that the regulator was holding off on approving vital supplies via the trans-Baltic conduit until a new coalition government is formed in the wake of the September 26 general election.The journalist said a second motive was to treat Russia as a whipping-boy for Belarus, which has responded to European Union (EU) sanctions banning its airlines from entering the bloc's airspace by flying alternative routes to the Middle East.Thousands of would-be asylum seekers have since flown to the non-EU European nation to attempt to cross the border into Poland.The industry insider pointed out that while Moscow has other markets for its huge gas reserves in the far east, the EU does not have a realistic alternative supplier — even from expensive liquified natural gas (LNG) imports from the US and the United Arab Emirates. European gas stocks were severely depleted by a combination of unusually cold winter in 2020-21 and the failure of renewable solar and wind generators to reach full potential due to calm winds and overcast skies.Outgoing German chancellor Angela Merkel called this week for government aid to poorer households who could struggle to afford to heat their homes in coming months. Germans face a long, cold winter without Russian gas via Nord Stream 2, the executive warned.

https://sputniknews.com/20211116/german-regulator-suspends-certification-of-nord-stream-2-ag-1090771368.html

Tom One I hope they do !! They’ve only themselves to blame with their ridiculous rhetoric to get the checks done and gas flowing. The pipeline isn’t belonging to Germany grow up. 1

BobValdez . Well, when you are a butt licking us vassal, taking it up the arse is always painful. Germany should just stop fucking around, certify NS2 and get their cheap reliable gas before the winter really sets in. 0

2

russia

germany

united arab emirates

us

uae

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

russia, vladimir putin, gazprom, germany, natural gas, european union (eu), eu, nord stream 2, olaf scholz, united arab emirates, us, liquefied natural gas (lng), uae, russophobia, green party of germany, social democratic party of germany (spd), angela merkel