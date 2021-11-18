https://sputniknews.com/20211118/do-it-yourself-apple-allows-self-repairs-for-iphones-and-macs-1090818429.html

Do It Yourself! Apple Allows Self-Repairs for iPhones and Macs

Do It Yourself! Apple Allows Self-Repairs for iPhones and Macs

Customers who send in broken parts of their devices to Apple will receive credit toward the purchase of new parts. 18.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-18T05:56+0000

2021-11-18T05:56+0000

2021-11-18T05:56+0000

apple

us

iphone

business

repairs

diy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107834/56/1078345637_7:0:1995:1118_1920x0_80_0_0_f8de2760deaf00fab20f89e0568a42a5.png

Apple has announced that users will be able to get certain parts and tools to repair iPhone 12 and 13 - and eventually, MacBooks, breaking with the firm's established opposition to DIY repairs. According to the company, it will start allowing consumers to order parts to fix screens, batteries, and cameras.This is a major change in Apple's policies, as the corporation previously opposed DIY options, citing security and safety concerns.As a result, some repairs were impossible without access to hardware or software tools, available in Apple Stores only, and their prices were usually higher than those in independent outlets.This change of heart, however, was not voluntary: it comes as both federal and state authorities have been throwing their support behind "Right-to-Repair" proponents, pressing for regulatory changes to make DIY fixes easier.In July, the Federal Trade Commission stated it would ramp up law enforcement against tech companies, to eliminate "unfair anti-competitive restrictions on third-party repair or self-repair of items".

TruePatriot Good for them, but I cannot get past why anyone would want any of this Apple drek. 1

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

apple, us, iphone, business, repairs, diy