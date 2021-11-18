https://sputniknews.com/20211118/do-it-yourself-apple-allows-self-repairs-for-iphones-and-macs-1090818429.html
Do It Yourself! Apple Allows Self-Repairs for iPhones and Macs
Do It Yourself! Apple Allows Self-Repairs for iPhones and Macs
18.11.2021
Apple has announced that users will be able to get certain parts and tools to repair iPhone 12 and 13 - and eventually, MacBooks, breaking with the firm's established opposition to DIY repairs. According to the company, it will start allowing consumers to order parts to fix screens, batteries, and cameras.This is a major change in Apple's policies, as the corporation previously opposed DIY options, citing security and safety concerns.As a result, some repairs were impossible without access to hardware or software tools, available in Apple Stores only, and their prices were usually higher than those in independent outlets.This change of heart, however, was not voluntary: it comes as both federal and state authorities have been throwing their support behind "Right-to-Repair" proponents, pressing for regulatory changes to make DIY fixes easier.In July, the Federal Trade Commission stated it would ramp up law enforcement against tech companies, to eliminate "unfair anti-competitive restrictions on third-party repair or self-repair of items".
Good for them, but I cannot get past why anyone would want any of this Apple drek.
Apple
has announced that users will be able to get certain parts and tools to repair iPhone 12 and 13 - and eventually, MacBooks, breaking with the firm's established opposition to DIY repairs. According to the company, it will start allowing consumers to order parts to fix screens, batteries, and cameras.
"Creating greater access to Apple genuine parts gives our customers even more choice if a repair is needed", Apple COO Jeff Williams said in a statement.
This is a major change in Apple's policies, as the corporation previously opposed DIY options, citing security and safety concerns.
As a result, some repairs were impossible without access to hardware or software tools, available in Apple Stores only, and their prices were usually higher than those in independent outlets.
This change of heart, however, was not voluntary: it comes as both federal and state authorities have been throwing their support behind "Right-to-Repair" proponents, pressing for regulatory changes to make DIY fixes easier.
In July, the Federal Trade Commission stated it would ramp up law enforcement against tech companies, to eliminate "unfair anti-competitive restrictions on third-party repair or self-repair of items".