Congressional Think Tank Urges US to Take Robust Actions on Taiwan Amid Tensions With China

Following an increase in informal military and diplomatic contacts between the US and Taiwan, Biden has since made confusing statements about Taiwan's... 18.11.2021, Sputnik International

The US-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC), a bipartisan advisory council to the US Congress, claimed in its freshly released annual report to the legislative body that immediate measures are needed to bolster the credibility of US military deterrence against possible Chinese aggression towards Taiwan.The report specified that Congress should allow and allot funds for Taiwan to buy defense products from the US, and finance the deployment of cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as other weapons, in the Indo-Pacific, while also expanding surveillance funding.Moreover, according to experts, the informal policy of the so-called "strategic ambiguity," which helped in "preserving stability in the Taiwan Strait for decades," might be perceived by the Chinese as an "inconsistent or hesitant US commitment to Taiwan."The researchers noted that "this 'dual deterrence' approach" optimizes the US's flexibility, but "US gestures and statements intended to deter both parties could potentially cause Chinese leaders to perceive a contradictory, changeable, or reluctant US commitment."According to the report, the extent of China's nuclear buildup suggests it may be used to support a new limited nuclear first-use strategy. And "such a strategy would enable Chinese leaders to leverage their nuclear forces to accomplish Chinese political objectives beyond survival, such as coercing another state or deterring US intervention in a war over Taiwan."During a Monday virtual meeting between US President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the latter cautioned his American counterpart that any provocations on Taiwan would be met with retaliation.In his turn, on Tuesday, Biden underscored that the US will not advocate for Taiwan's independence and that the country's stance toward the issue will "not change at all."Economic Competition Also High on AgendaFurthermore, the report addressed a number of economic issues the US is facing with China, including a recommendation that Congress explore legislation to address dangers to US investors and interests in Chinese investment.The report suggested banning or at least better identifying the hazards of variable interest corporations, which are created by mainland Chinese companies to avoid the country's restrictions on foreign direct investment in specific industries and to list on US markets. According to the paper, US engagement in China's financial markets is growing, with the amount reaching $1.2 trillion by 2020, and "outpacing the US government's defense" against dangers posed by Chinese firms."These regulations could stop the use of variable interest entities, a regulatory loophole used by many Chinese tech firms to list on US exchanges," the report stated.

