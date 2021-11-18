Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211118/congressional-think-tank-urges-us-to-take-robust-actions-on-taiwan-amid-tensions-with-china-1090815160.html
Congressional Think Tank Urges US to Take Robust Actions on Taiwan Amid Tensions With China
Congressional Think Tank Urges US to Take Robust Actions on Taiwan Amid Tensions With China
Following an increase in informal military and diplomatic contacts between the US and Taiwan, Biden has since made confusing statements about Taiwan's... 18.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-18T01:42+0000
2021-11-18T01:42+0000
us
china
taiwan
taiwan's military
military & intelligence
chinese economy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/12/1090815905_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_986966e313f40517175382253b4d1f5a.jpg
The US-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC), a bipartisan advisory council to the US Congress, claimed in its freshly released annual report to the legislative body that immediate measures are needed to bolster the credibility of US military deterrence against possible Chinese aggression towards Taiwan.The report specified that Congress should allow and allot funds for Taiwan to buy defense products from the US, and finance the deployment of cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as other weapons, in the Indo-Pacific, while also expanding surveillance funding.Moreover, according to experts, the informal policy of the so-called "strategic ambiguity," which helped in "preserving stability in the Taiwan Strait for decades," might be perceived by the Chinese as an "inconsistent or hesitant US commitment to Taiwan."The researchers noted that "this 'dual deterrence' approach" optimizes the US's flexibility, but "US gestures and statements intended to deter both parties could potentially cause Chinese leaders to perceive a contradictory, changeable, or reluctant US commitment."According to the report, the extent of China's nuclear buildup suggests it may be used to support a new limited nuclear first-use strategy. And "such a strategy would enable Chinese leaders to leverage their nuclear forces to accomplish Chinese political objectives beyond survival, such as coercing another state or deterring US intervention in a war over Taiwan."During a Monday virtual meeting between US President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the latter cautioned his American counterpart that any provocations on Taiwan would be met with retaliation.In his turn, on Tuesday, Biden underscored that the US will not advocate for Taiwan's independence and that the country's stance toward the issue will "not change at all."Economic Competition Also High on AgendaFurthermore, the report addressed a number of economic issues the US is facing with China, including a recommendation that Congress explore legislation to address dangers to US investors and interests in Chinese investment.The report suggested banning or at least better identifying the hazards of variable interest corporations, which are created by mainland Chinese companies to avoid the country's restrictions on foreign direct investment in specific industries and to list on US markets. According to the paper, US engagement in China's financial markets is growing, with the amount reaching $1.2 trillion by 2020, and "outpacing the US government's defense" against dangers posed by Chinese firms."These regulations could stop the use of variable interest entities, a regulatory loophole used by many Chinese tech firms to list on US exchanges," the report stated.
https://sputniknews.com/20211117/calling-americas-bluff-xi-biden-talks-confirmed-true-extent-of-us-ambiguity-on-taiwan---analyst-1090809827.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/12/1090815905_120:0:2849:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_fa6a655d5182c3ca53706562afd17d29.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, china, taiwan, taiwan's military, military & intelligence, chinese economy

Congressional Think Tank Urges US to Take Robust Actions on Taiwan Amid Tensions With China

01:42 GMT 18.11.2021
© REUTERS / Tyrone SiuFlags of Taiwan and U.S. are placed for a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan March 27, 2018.
Flags of Taiwan and U.S. are placed for a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan March 27, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2021
© REUTERS / Tyrone Siu
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
Following an increase in informal military and diplomatic contacts between the US and Taiwan, Biden has since made confusing statements about Taiwan's independence and whether the US considers the island as such. Beijing views Taiwan as its province and has called on Washington to stop its provocations regarding the island.
The US-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC), a bipartisan advisory council to the US Congress, claimed in its freshly released annual report to the legislative body that immediate measures are needed to bolster the credibility of US military deterrence against possible Chinese aggression towards Taiwan.
The report specified that Congress should allow and allot funds for Taiwan to buy defense products from the US, and finance the deployment of cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as other weapons, in the Indo-Pacific, while also expanding surveillance funding.

"To avoid a breakdown of deterrence, China must believe there are actions that could lead to a US response and that costs will be imposed if China takes those actions," the recommendation stipulated in the full 551-page report reads. "A lack of clarity in US policy could contribute to a deterrence failure if Chinese leaders interpret that policy to mean opportunistic aggression against Taiwan might not provoke a quick or decisive U.S. response."

Moreover, according to experts, the informal policy of the so-called "strategic ambiguity," which helped in "preserving stability in the Taiwan Strait for decades," might be perceived by the Chinese as an "inconsistent or hesitant US commitment to Taiwan."
"By remaining opaque about US intentions, strategic ambiguity aims to create sufficient uncertainty among leaders in Beijing and Taipei to deter an unprovoked Chinese attack on Taiwan as well as rash moves by Taiwan’s leaders that could entrap the United States in a war," the report said.
The researchers noted that "this 'dual deterrence' approach" optimizes the US's flexibility, but "US gestures and statements intended to deter both parties could potentially cause Chinese leaders to perceive a contradictory, changeable, or reluctant US commitment."

"Moreover, US officials have suggested that an unprovoked Chinese attack on Taiwan might result in US intervention," they added, "but they have not specified how the United States would react to other belligerent Chinese activities below that threshold, such as a blockade or coercive activities in the gray zone."

According to the report, the extent of China's nuclear buildup suggests it may be used to support a new limited nuclear first-use strategy. And "such a strategy would enable Chinese leaders to leverage their nuclear forces to accomplish Chinese political objectives beyond survival, such as coercing another state or deterring US intervention in a war over Taiwan."
US President Joe Biden meets with China's President Xi Jinping during a virtual summit from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, November 15, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2021
Calling America’s Bluff: Xi-Biden Talks Confirmed True Extent of US ‘Ambiguity’ on Taiwan - Analyst
Yesterday, 18:39 GMT
During a Monday virtual meeting between US President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the latter cautioned his American counterpart that any provocations on Taiwan would be met with retaliation.
In his turn, on Tuesday, Biden underscored that the US will not advocate for Taiwan's independence and that the country's stance toward the issue will "not change at all."

Economic Competition Also High on Agenda

Furthermore, the report addressed a number of economic issues the US is facing with China, including a recommendation that Congress explore legislation to address dangers to US investors and interests in Chinese investment.
Thus, China's capital regulations "may limit investors’ abilities to move money out of equity and bond investments and the lack of oversight by trusted authorities may jeopardize investors' funds," the head of the commission, Robin Cleveland stated before Congress at the report presentation. "More importantly, numerous companies which will benefit from US investment have been formally identified as threats to US national security interests."
The report suggested banning or at least better identifying the hazards of variable interest corporations, which are created by mainland Chinese companies to avoid the country's restrictions on foreign direct investment in specific industries and to list on US markets.
According to the paper, US engagement in China's financial markets is growing, with the amount reaching $1.2 trillion by 2020, and "outpacing the US government's defense" against dangers posed by Chinese firms.
"These regulations could stop the use of variable interest entities, a regulatory loophole used by many Chinese tech firms to list on US exchanges," the report stated.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
01:42 GMTCongressional Think Tank Urges US to Take Robust Actions on Taiwan Amid Tensions With China
01:34 GMT‘This Is Bullying From Jordan’: Iran’s Female Goalkeeper Vows to Sue JFA Over Gender Allegations
01:31 GMTPremier of Canada's British Columbia Declares State of Emergency Over Floods, Landslides
01:21 GMTPeople in Russia's Izhevsk See Fall of Meteorite-Like Luminous Object
01:03 GMT14 Tons of Gems Illegally Exported From Mozambique in 2021 Amid Cabo Delgado Insurgency - Report
00:27 GMTSpace Exploration Could Lead to Invasion of Earth by Viruses & Microorganisms, Scientists Warn
YesterdayUS to Screen Over 20Mln Airline Passengers Over Thanksgiving Holiday
YesterdayTrump Hits at 'Broken Old Crow' McConnell Again For Letting Biden's Infrastructure Bill Pass
YesterdayNew IOC Guidance Drops Blood Testing Trans Women Athletes for 'Comprehensive Approach' to Fairness
YesterdayPentagon Prepares For Bigger 2023 Budget Due to Record-Breaking Inflation, Report Says
YesterdayGreek Protesters Burn US Flags at Annual March Marking Pro-Democracy Uprising
YesterdayUS House Votes to Censure Republican Congressman Paul Gosar Over Posting Video
YesterdayThree in 5 US Voters Want Biden to Retire at End of Term – Poll
YesterdayMagnitude 5.7 Earthquake Hits Argentina, Seismologists Say
YesterdayRussia Rejects Attempts to Divide Syria, Create Quasi-States Instead, Special Envoy Says
YesterdaySeveral Belarusian Officers Get Burns As Polish Border Forces Use Chemicals - Reports
YesterdayNicaraguan Supreme Court Urges President to Quit Organization of American States
YesterdayBolton Claims US Should Oust Belarus' Lukashenko to 'Nice Villa on Riviera' - Report
YesterdayPolish Border Guards Spot New Migrant Camp Near EU Frontier
YesterdayWell That’s Just Great! CDC Workers Find Mysterious Smallpox Vials in Pennsylvania Storage Freezer