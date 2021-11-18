https://sputniknews.com/20211118/brahmin-association-in-indias-tamil-nadu-goes-on-bride-search-in-other-states-for-40000-bachelors-1090818786.html
Brahmin Association in India's Tamil Nadu Goes on Bride Search in Other States for 40,000 Bachelors
In India, people generally prefer to marry others in their community, especially when it comes to upper castes like the Brahmins. Though the trend is slowly...
A Brahmin community association in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu has launched a special drive to look for brides. The step was necessitated as more than 40,000 bachelors from their community are finding it difficult to find suitable matrimonial matches within their state.The association is now looking for women from their community who may be living in other Indian states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.In an open letter published in the November issue of the organisation's monthly Tamil language magazine, Thamizhnadu Brahmin Association (Thambraas) President N. Narayanan said: "We have launched a special movement on behalf of our Sangam (community)".Quoting rough estimates, he said more than 40,000 Tamil Brahmin men aged between 30 and 40, could not marry because they were unable to find brides within their state."If there are 10 Brahmin boys in the marriageable age group, only six girls are available from the community", he told the media, while citing the challenges. He added that a gap in stature as well as inter-caste marriages are behind the shortage of brides.Talking about the initiative, Narayanan said that coordinators would be appointed in Delhi, Lucknow, and Patna. "A person who can read, write, and speak in the Hindi language will be appointed at the association's headquarters in the state here to perform the coordination role", he added.While some Brahmin people welcomed the move, there were also other views from within the community.Education advocate, M. Parameswaran said: "Though not enough Tamil Brahmin girls are available in the marriageable age group, that is not the one and only reason for boys not being able to find brides".He also cited the heavy expenditures on marriages as another reason behind the shortage of brides.Questioning the "pomp and show" in weddings, he said: "Why do parents of boys want marriages to be held in swanky marriage halls? What stops them from conducting the marriage in a simple fashion? Why not in a temple or at home?"It is the woman's family that has to bear the entire cost of the wedding and it is the bane of the Tamil Brahmin community, he further added.
Brahmin Association in India's Tamil Nadu Goes on Bride Search in Other States for 40,000 Bachelors
