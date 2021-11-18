https://sputniknews.com/20211118/bill-gates-expects-covid-to-become-less-severe-than-seasonal-flu-next-year-1090825199.html

Bill Gates Expects COVID to Become Less Severe Than Seasonal Flu Next Year

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The mortality rate from COVID-19 is likely to decrease with incidence rates trending lower than seasonal flu by summer 2022 unless fresh... 18.11.2021, Sputnik International

While the emergence of new strains is estimated as rather unlikely to happen due to "pretty impressive" data about the vaccine rollout and the development of oral drugs, this scenario cannot be completely ruled out.In some African nations, hit not so hard by the pandemic like other parts of the world, the vaccine demand so far remains a challenge, but the international community will make efforts to solve it, he added.Gates also elaborated on oral medicines against COVID-19 produced by drugmakers Merck and Pfizer, saying that Merck-developed medication might cost below $8, allowing any coronavirus-infected person from at-risk groups to receive prompt treatment.

