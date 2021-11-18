https://sputniknews.com/20211118/biden-trudeau-manuel-lopez-obrador-hold-first-in-person-meeting-1090836610.html

Biden, Trudeau, Manuel Lopez-Obrador Hold First In-Person Meeting

The event marks the first time when the leaders of the United States, Canada, and Mexico meet in person in five years. 18.11.2021, Sputnik International

US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador are holding an in-person summit in Washington, DC.Among the issues set to be a part of the agenda are the coronavirus pandemic and the competitiveness of supply chains in North America.This is the first time in five years that the leaders of the three countries meet in person.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

