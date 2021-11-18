https://sputniknews.com/20211118/biden-its-time-to-determine-if-america-won-the-competition-for-21st-century-1090835343.html

Biden: It's Time to Determine If 'America Won the Competition for 21st Century'

Biden: It’s Time to Determine If ‘America Won the Competition for 21st Century’

The claims were part of a speech that POTUS made in Detroit after he signed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law on Monday.

US President Joe Biden has reiterated that the next few years will show whether America will be able to win the competition for 21st century leadership.The claims were made a few days after Biden inked the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law, a document that fund projects to build bridges, roads, water infrastructure, electric vehicle infrastructure, as well as strengthen energy grids and provide internet access nationwide.Critics have, meanwhile, insisted that only 10% of the funds provided by the bill will go on improving the country's infrastructure.The bipartisan document was passed by the Senate back in August, but was then stalled in the House as moderates and progressives in the Democratic Party locked horns over the-then $1.85 trillion social spending package, which was finally cut to $1.2 trillion.As for Biden’s remarks, it seems POTUS did not think twice before deciding to reiterate the same remarks he made at a White House briefing room almost two weeks ago. These also pertained to the US’ drive to prevail in a global competition in this century in light of the signing of the US infrastructure bill.

Willyspit Seen as China's now the wealthiest nation on Earth, I'd say by the standards of US Capitalism they've just lost.

