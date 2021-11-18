Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211118/biden-its-time-to-determine-if-america-won-the-competition-for-21st-century-1090835343.html
Biden: It’s Time to Determine If ‘America Won the Competition for 21st Century’
Biden: It’s Time to Determine If ‘America Won the Competition for 21st Century’
The claims were part of a speech that POTUS made in Detroit after he signed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law on Monday. Strange as it may seem, Joe... 18.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-18T16:17+0000
2021-11-18T16:17+0000
joe biden
us
law
infrastructure bill
remarks
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/12/1090833360_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5a7d8173db61530d2a489dcc7789a27d.jpg
US President Joe Biden has reiterated that the next few years will show whether America will be able to win the competition for 21st century leadership.The claims were made a few days after Biden inked the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law, a document that fund projects to build bridges, roads, water infrastructure, electric vehicle infrastructure, as well as strengthen energy grids and provide internet access nationwide.Critics have, meanwhile, insisted that only 10% of the funds provided by the bill will go on improving the country's infrastructure.The bipartisan document was passed by the Senate back in August, but was then stalled in the House as moderates and progressives in the Democratic Party locked horns over the-then $1.85 trillion social spending package, which was finally cut to $1.2 trillion.As for Biden’s remarks, it seems POTUS did not think twice before deciding to reiterate the same remarks he made at a White House briefing room almost two weeks ago. These also pertained to the US’ drive to prevail in a global competition in this century in light of the signing of the US infrastructure bill.
https://sputniknews.com/20211106/republicans-who-helped-pass-infrastructure-bill-say-vote-will-strengthen-their-own-standing-1090534442.html
Seen as China's now the wealthiest nation on Earth, I'd say by the standards of US Capitalism they've just lost.
3
1
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/12/1090833360_125:0:2856:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_46faa4022656ff0597f4484998d56940.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us, law, infrastructure bill, remarks

Biden: It’s Time to Determine If ‘America Won the Competition for 21st Century’

16:17 GMT 18.11.2021
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNSTU.S. President Joe Biden celebrates with lawmakers including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) after signing the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S. November 15, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden celebrates with lawmakers including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) after signing the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S. November 15, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2021
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
The claims were part of a speech that POTUS made in Detroit after he signed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law on Monday. Strange as it may seem, Joe Biden made almost the same claims during his White House speech about two weeks ago.
US President Joe Biden has reiterated that the next few years will show whether America will be able to win the competition for 21st century leadership.

“I truly believe — and I give you my word as a Biden — I truly believe that 50 years from now, historians are going to look back at this moment — the last 2 years, and the next 4 or 5 years — and they’re going to determine whether or not in that moment: Did America win the competition for the 21st century, or did we lose it? Because that’s where we are. All the pieces on the globe are changing”, POTUS told a General Motors factory meeting in Detroit, Michigan.

The claims were made a few days after Biden inked the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law, a document that fund projects to build bridges, roads, water infrastructure, electric vehicle infrastructure, as well as strengthen energy grids and provide internet access nationwide.
Critics have, meanwhile, insisted that only 10% of the funds provided by the bill will go on improving the country's infrastructure.
The bipartisan document was passed by the Senate back in August, but was then stalled in the House as moderates and progressives in the Democratic Party locked horns over the-then $1.85 trillion social spending package, which was finally cut to $1.2 trillion.
The U.S. Capitol is seen as Senate Democrats and Republicans sought to reach an agreement on to avert a debt crisis in Washington, U.S., October 7, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2021
Republicans Who Helped Pass Infrastructure Bill Say Vote Will Strengthen Their Own Standing
6 November, 23:36 GMT
As for Biden’s remarks, it seems POTUS did not think twice before deciding to reiterate the same remarks he made at a White House briefing room almost two weeks ago. These also pertained to the US’ drive to prevail in a global competition in this century in light of the signing of the US infrastructure bill.
“I truly believe that 50 years from now, folks are going to look back and say, ‘This was the moment, this was the period, this year and the next couple years, when America decided to win the competition of the 21st century, to get in the game full bore”, Biden told reporters on 6 November.
2910000
Discuss
Popular comments
Seen as China's now the wealthiest nation on Earth, I'd say by the standards of US Capitalism they've just lost.
WWillyspit
18 November, 19:21 GMT3
300000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:49 GMTBoris Johnson’s Sister Rachel Reveals PM Knew Epstein’s 'Pimp' Ghislaine Maxwell at Oxford
16:36 GMTPutin: Summit With Biden Opened Up Opportunities for Russia-US Dialogue
16:17 GMTBiden: It’s Time to Determine If ‘America Won the Competition for 21st Century’
15:51 GMTPakistan Parliament Approves Chemical Castration for Habitual Rapists
15:50 GMTPfizer to Sell 10Mln Doses of Anti-Viral COVID-19 Treatment to US Government for $5.29Bln
15:49 GMT'Bitcoin May "Spoil" Youth': Prime Minister Modi Warns Ahead of Country's Cryptocurrency Regulation
15:45 GMTDemocrats Reportedly Cast Doubts on Whether Biden Will Run in 2024 Election
15:43 GMTSo What is in UK Government’s New Integrated Rail Plan for the North and Midlands?
15:31 GMTTimes Claim Albania Will House UK Asylum Claimants Debunked by ‘Mis-Gendered’ Minister
15:17 GMTKamala Harris Reaffirms Her 'Excitement' to Work With Biden As Reports Emerge of WH Tensions
15:08 GMTPentagon Wants to Make Its Space Assets ‘More Difficult to Find’ After Russia’s Anti-Satellite Test
14:50 GMTCristiano Ronaldo's Massive Salary Sees Manchester United Wage Bill Sour to Record Highs
14:23 GMTMagnitude 6.3 Earthquake Hits New Ireland Region in Papua New Guinea, EMSC Says
14:22 GMTJordan Peterson Reveals He Bought Bitcoin, Blasts Rising Inflation
14:06 GMTIsrael's Shin Bet Catches Wannabe-Spy in House of Israeli Defence Minister
14:04 GMT'Glaring Omission': Pakistan Slams US for Not Branding India a 'Country of Particular Concern'
14:03 GMTUS May Send Some Afghan Evacuees Who Fail Vetting Back Home, Reports Say
13:56 GMTNorthern UK MPs Angered as High-Speed Rail Link to Leeds Delayed
13:42 GMTUS Navy Orders 'Navigation Stand-Down' for Subs After USS Connecticut Collision in S China Sea
13:37 GMTPutin: Europe is Using Migrant Crisis as Pretext to Pressure Belarus