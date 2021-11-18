https://sputniknews.com/20211118/belarus-accused-of-hybrid-war-as-migrants-receive-housing-on-border-1090809217.html

Belarus Accused of 'Hybrid War' as Migrants Receive Housing on Border

Belarus Accused of 'Hybrid War' as Migrants Receive Housing on Border

On this episode of "Fault Lines", hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about Biden's infrastructure bill that he signed into law after much delay, the... 18.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-18T08:31+0000

2021-11-18T08:31+0000

2021-11-18T08:43+0000

belarus

infrastructure

us

poland

immigration

energy

democrats

fault lines

joe biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/11/1090809190_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_d400b181624bc8e269d1d192ba8bc836.png

Belarus Accused of 'Hybrid War' as Migrants Receive Housing on Border On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about Biden’s infrastructure bill that he signed into law after much delay, the crisis on the border of Belarus and Poland as Belarus authorities provide shelter for migrants, and EU’s energy crisis.

Guests:Jim Kavanagh - Socialist Writer | Stalled Infrastructure Bill Not EnoughPeter Oliver - RT Correspondent | Poland Ignores EU Asylum Rule As Belarus Claims Humanitarian ConcernsIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Jim Kavanagh who argues that President Biden's delayed infrastructure bill won't make things better for most Americans with an analysis of what this means for Biden's agenda.In the second hour, Peter Oliver joined the conversation to talk about the developments on the border of Belarus and Poland including what could be a cold winter for many in Europe as Lukasheno's threats of cutting off gas echo.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

belarus

us

poland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Shane Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg

Shane Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Shane Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg

belarus, infrastructure, us, poland, immigration, energy, democrats, fault lines, аудио, joe biden, radio