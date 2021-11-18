https://sputniknews.com/20211118/baku-claims-armenian-forces-fire-at-azerbaijani-positions-in-tovuz-region-1090828444.html

Baku Claims Armenian Forces Fire at Azerbaijani Positions in Tovuz Region

BAKU (Sputnik) - The Armenian military opened fire at Azerbaijani positions in the country's Tovuz region on Thursday, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry said.

The ministry also said that there were no losses among Azerbaijani soldiers, while the "opposing side was suppressed by retaliation fire".The reports emerged amid a new round of clashes between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces, as Baku and Yerevan accuse each other of breaching their agreements in Karabakh. Armenia accused Azerbaijan of violating the border and unilaterally starting a military op on its territory, while Baku stated that it was responding to an Armenian "provocation" in the area.

