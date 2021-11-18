Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Refugees Gather at Logistics Centre in Belarus After Poland Disperses Crowd Trying to Cross Border
https://sputniknews.com/20211118/baku-claims-armenian-forces-fire-at-azerbaijani-positions-in-tovuz-region-1090828444.html
Baku Claims Armenian Forces Fire at Azerbaijani Positions in Tovuz Region
Baku Claims Armenian Forces Fire at Azerbaijani Positions in Tovuz Region
BAKU (Sputnik) - The Armenian military opened fire at Azerbaijani positions in the country’s Tovuz region on Thursday, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry said. 18.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-18T12:10+0000
2021-11-18T12:30+0000
armenia
azerbaijan
world
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103743/20/1037432019_0:170:3501:2139_1920x0_80_0_0_36a8e50b0de6a07e9a3130c98a6bf8ac.jpg
The ministry also said that there were no losses among Azerbaijani soldiers, while the "opposing side was suppressed by retaliation fire".The reports emerged amid a new round of clashes between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces, as Baku and Yerevan accuse each other of breaching their agreements in Karabakh. Armenia accused Azerbaijan of violating the border and unilaterally starting a military op on its territory, while Baku stated that it was responding to an Armenian "provocation" in the area.
I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, diabetes, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com WhatsApp +14436204203
0
1
armenia
azerbaijan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103743/20/1037432019_210:0:3289:2309_1920x0_80_0_0_6a7226e03af3194219a722fde3e48624.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
armenia, azerbaijan, world

Baku Claims Armenian Forces Fire at Azerbaijani Positions in Tovuz Region

12:10 GMT 18.11.2021 (Updated: 12:30 GMT 18.11.2021)
© REUTERS / Vahram Baghdasaryan/PhotolureAn Armenian soldier of the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh stands near an artillery unit in the town of Martakert, where clashes with Azeri forces are taking place, in Nagorno-Karabakh region
An Armenian soldier of the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh stands near an artillery unit in the town of Martakert, where clashes with Azeri forces are taking place, in Nagorno-Karabakh region - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2021
© REUTERS / Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure
Subscribe
BAKU (Sputnik) - The Armenian military opened fire at Azerbaijani positions in the country’s Tovuz region on Thursday, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry said.

"On 18 November starting from 14:10 [10:10 GMT], Armenian Armed Forces units from positions in the direction of the village of Chinarli in the Shamshaddin district using small arms once again subjected Azerbaijan Army positions to intensive fire in the direction of the village of Kokhanebi in the Tovuz district", the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also said that there were no losses among Azerbaijani soldiers, while the "opposing side was suppressed by retaliation fire".
The reports emerged amid a new round of clashes between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces, as Baku and Yerevan accuse each other of breaching their agreements in Karabakh. Armenia accused Azerbaijan of violating the border and unilaterally starting a military op on its territory, while Baku stated that it was responding to an Armenian "provocation" in the area.
010010
Discuss
Popular comments
I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, diabetes, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com WhatsApp +14436204203
W Wilson Anderson
18 November, 15:41 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:43 GMT'Prime Minister, Sit Down!': Boris Johnson Scolded by Parliament Speaker Hoyle - Video
12:39 GMT'Michael Ruined Basketball': Ex-Chicago Bulls Teammate Scottie Pippen in Scathing Attack on Jordan
12:29 GMTSky-Gazers Hold Tight and Get Ready to Witness Longest Lunar Eclipse of This Century
12:29 GMTModel Chrissy Teigen Throws Squid Game-Themed Party and It Backfires Hugely
12:12 GMTHollywood Star Bradley Cooper Breaks Silence on Rumours About Romance With Lady Gaga
12:10 GMTBaku Claims Armenian Forces Fire at Azerbaijani Positions in Tovuz Region
11:59 GMTMinsk Detects Increased NATO Aviation Activity Across Border
11:54 GMTAl-Qaeda Members Settle in Yemeni Province Controlled by Houthis, Interior Minister Says
11:52 GMTUK to Hold Public Inquiry Into Death of Alleged Novichok Victim Dawn Sturgess
11:51 GMTSEPTA Launches Probe as Video of Black Female Youth Group Assaulting Asian 'Students' Emerges Online
11:42 GMTCryptocurrency 'Scam' Victims Urge Bulgaria to Take Steps to Seize Assets of OneCoin
11:40 GMTUS University Puts Professor on Leave Over Study Into 'Minor-Attracted People'
11:31 GMTBezos' Blue Origin Hires Lobbyist Tied to Obama Admin After Space Tax Proposed
11:30 GMTMore Deaths Feared in Canada's British Columbia as It Declares State of Emergency Over Heavy Floods
10:51 GMTBill Gates Expects COVID to Become Less Severe Than Seasonal Flu Next Year
10:44 GMTPsaki Puts Blame on Sexism and Racism as VP Harris Suffers Backlash, Ratings Slide
10:03 GMTIsraeli Couple Arrested for Suspected Espionage Over Photo of Erdogan's Palace Returns Home
09:57 GMTAfter Hindu Activists Stop Muslims From Offering Prayers in Public, Many Come Forward Offering Space
09:56 GMT'Blow to National Security': Concerns in India After China Allegedly Builds 4 New Villages in Bhutan
09:21 GMTBrahmin Association in India's Tamil Nadu Goes on Bride Search in Other States for 40,000 Bachelors