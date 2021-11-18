Baku Claims Armenian Forces Fire at Azerbaijani Positions in Tovuz Region

The ministry also said that there were no losses among Azerbaijani soldiers, while the "opposing side was suppressed by retaliation fire".The reports emerged amid a new round of clashes between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces, as Baku and Yerevan accuse each other of breaching their agreements in Karabakh. Armenia accused Azerbaijan of violating the border and unilaterally starting a military op on its territory, while Baku stated that it was responding to an Armenian "provocation" in the area.
BAKU (Sputnik) - The Armenian military opened fire at Azerbaijani positions in the country’s Tovuz region on Thursday, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry said.
"On 18 November starting from 14:10 [10:10 GMT], Armenian Armed Forces units from positions in the direction of the village of Chinarli in the Shamshaddin district using small arms once again subjected Azerbaijan Army positions to intensive fire in the direction of the village of Kokhanebi in the Tovuz district", the ministry said in a statement.
