Al-Qaeda Members Settle in Yemeni Province Controlled by Houthis, Interior Minister Says
Al-Qaeda Members Settle in Yemeni Province Controlled by Houthis, Interior Minister Says
SEIYUN (Sputnik) Al-Qaeda* members have settled in Yemen's Al Bayda' province currently under the control of Houthi rebels, Yemeni Interior Minister Ibrahim... 18.11.2021
yemen
houthis
middle east
al-qaeda
Yemen has been engulfed in civil war since late 2014 when Houthi forces seized control of Sanaa in a mass uprising, starting to fight against the forces, loyal to the government of President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi. A coalition of several Arab states, led by Saudi Arabia, entered the conflict in 2015 at the request of Hadi, carrying out airstrikes against Houthis.*Al-Qaeda is a terrorist organisation, outlawed in Russia and many other countries
Al-Qaeda Members Settle in Yemeni Province Controlled by Houthis, Interior Minister Says

11:54 GMT 18.11.2021
SEIYUN (Sputnik) Al-Qaeda* members have settled in Yemen’s Al Bayda’ province currently under the control of Houthi rebels, Yemeni Interior Minister Ibrahim Ali Hidan told Sputnik.

"Extremist elements exist in Yemen, but their main stronghold is now in the province of Al Bayda and it is under the control of the Houthis, which is why we say that they support terrorism", Hidan said.

The minister added that Houthis fight the Yemeni military but did not do anything to tackle al-Qaeda.

"When al-Qaeda fighters left a base in Al-Mukalla, the capital of the coastal Hadhramaut [province[ in 2017, in a long convoy of cars with weapons, no one bombed the convoy and they were allowed to leave in peace. They are now in a place called Yakla. This is well known, and even American intelligence has prepared a full report on this matter," Hidan added.

Yemen has been engulfed in civil war since late 2014 when Houthi forces seized control of Sanaa in a mass uprising, starting to fight against the forces, loyal to the government of President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi. A coalition of several Arab states, led by Saudi Arabia, entered the conflict in 2015 at the request of Hadi, carrying out airstrikes against Houthis.
*Al-Qaeda is a terrorist organisation, outlawed in Russia and many other countries
