Al-Qaeda Members Settle in Yemeni Province Controlled by Houthis, Interior Minister Says

Al-Qaeda* members have settled in Yemen's Al Bayda' province currently under the control of Houthi rebels, Yemeni Interior Minister Ibrahim...

The minister added that Houthis fight the Yemeni military but did not do anything to tackle al-Qaeda.Yemen has been engulfed in civil war since late 2014 when Houthi forces seized control of Sanaa in a mass uprising, starting to fight against the forces, loyal to the government of President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi. A coalition of several Arab states, led by Saudi Arabia, entered the conflict in 2015 at the request of Hadi, carrying out airstrikes against Houthis.*Al-Qaeda is a terrorist organisation, outlawed in Russia and many other countries

