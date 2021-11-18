Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Refugees Gather at Logistics Centre in Belarus After Poland Disperses Crowd Trying to Cross Border
https://sputniknews.com/20211118/after-hindu-activists-stop-muslims-from-offering-prayers-in-public-many-come-forward-offering-space-1090819187.html
After Hindu Activists Stop Muslims From Offering Prayers in Public, Many Come Forward Offering Space
After Hindu Activists Stop Muslims From Offering Prayers in Public, Many Come Forward Offering Space
Since September, some Hindu groups in the Indian city of Gurugram, Haryana, have been objecting to and protesting against Muslims who offer Friday prayers at... 18.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-18T09:57+0000
2021-11-18T09:57+0000
muslim
muslim
india
the hindu
haryana
hindus
muslim protests
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107904/24/1079042483_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_afcddc2f69925e7d587e2c59ce8de75b.jpg
Setting an example of communal harmony and brotherhood, a handful of people in India's Gurugram have offered private spaces to Muslims to perform their Friday Namaz (the weekly Islamic prayer).Speaking to Sputnik, Sherdil Singh Sindhu, the president of the Sona Chowk Gurudwara, said he has offered the basement of the Sikh temple (Gurudwara) to his Muslim brothers so that they can offer their prayers. "A gurudwara is a religious place, people of any religion can come and offer their prayers. The doors of our gurudwara are open to everyone", Sindhu said, adding: "We need to end this hounding".Although the district administration has allowed Muslims to offer prayers at eight public spaces, Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti – an umbrella body of 22 Hindu organisations -- since September has held up protest banners and shouted down Muslims who gathered for prayers in the Sector 47 area of Gurugram. Over the next few weeks, this agitation spread to Sector 12 and other areas.In October, some Hindu activists also submitted a memorandum to the Gurugram deputy commissioner, demanding that the district administration stop Muslims from praying in public. But the demand was not accepted.Last Friday, on 12 November, a few Hindu activists also spread cow dung on the ground to stop Muslims from offering prayers.Following the 12 November incident, 40-year-old Hindu businessman Akshay Yadav offered his private property - his home and vacant shop to a small group of Muslims in his neighbourhood for their prayers, the Indian Express reported.
india
haryana
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107904/24/1079042483_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cc50a8847ac1c3574cd905465c337901.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
muslim, muslim, india, the hindu, haryana, hindus, muslim protests, india

After Hindu Activists Stop Muslims From Offering Prayers in Public, Many Come Forward Offering Space

09:57 GMT 18.11.2021
© AP Photo / Ajit SolankiIndian Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Sarkhej Roza in Ahmadabad, India, Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.
Indian Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Sarkhej Roza in Ahmadabad, India, Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2021
© AP Photo / Ajit Solanki
Subscribe
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
Since September, some Hindu groups in the Indian city of Gurugram, Haryana, have been objecting to and protesting against Muslims who offer Friday prayers at public spaces. In October, at least 30 such activists were detained while opposing Muslim men during their Namaz (prayer).
Setting an example of communal harmony and brotherhood, a handful of people in India's Gurugram have offered private spaces to Muslims to perform their Friday Namaz (the weekly Islamic prayer).
Speaking to Sputnik, Sherdil Singh Sindhu, the president of the Sona Chowk Gurudwara, said he has offered the basement of the Sikh temple (Gurudwara) to his Muslim brothers so that they can offer their prayers.
"A gurudwara is a religious place, people of any religion can come and offer their prayers. The doors of our gurudwara are open to everyone", Sindhu said, adding: "We need to end this hounding".
Although the district administration has allowed Muslims to offer prayers at eight public spaces, Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti – an umbrella body of 22 Hindu organisations -- since September has held up protest banners and shouted down Muslims who gathered for prayers in the Sector 47 area of Gurugram. Over the next few weeks, this agitation spread to Sector 12 and other areas.
In October, some Hindu activists also submitted a memorandum to the Gurugram deputy commissioner, demanding that the district administration stop Muslims from praying in public. But the demand was not accepted.
Last Friday, on 12 November, a few Hindu activists also spread cow dung on the ground to stop Muslims from offering prayers.
Following the 12 November incident, 40-year-old Hindu businessman Akshay Yadav offered his private property - his home and vacant shop to a small group of Muslims in his neighbourhood for their prayers, the Indian Express reported.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:57 GMTAfter Hindu Activists Stop Muslims From Offering Prayers in Public, Many Come Forward Offering Space
09:56 GMT'Blow to National Security': Concerns in India After China Allegedly Builds 4 New Villages in Bhutan
09:21 GMTBrahmin Association in India's Tamil Nadu Goes on Bride Search in Other States for 40,000 Bachelors
09:06 GMTUS Catholic Bishops Stop Short of Denying Communion to Joe Biden and Politicians Who Back Abortion
08:38 GMTSweden Introduces Vaccine Passports to Avoid More Encroaching Restrictions
08:30 GMTBoJo to Unveil Rail Strategy for Midlands Amid Reports Gov't to Scrap Part of Flagship HS2 Network
08:21 GMT'Heartbreaking': Netizens React to Pop Stars Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello's Split After Two Years
08:20 GMTIsrael Invests Little in Its Advocacy Efforts and That Will Soon Backfire, Ex-Diplomat Warns
07:50 GMT'Can't Rule It Out': Barcelona President Joan Laporta on Lionel Messi's Return to the Club
07:47 GMTRussia Launches New Special Flights to Deliver Aid to Afghanistan, Ambassador Says
07:38 GMTTwo Men Convicted of Killing Human Rights Activist Malcolm X to Be Exonerated
07:16 GMTLive Updates: Two Migrants From Belarus-Poland Border Hospitalised
07:16 GMTRefugees Gather at Logistics Centre in Belarus After Poland Disperses Crowd Trying to Cross Border
07:07 GMTSuspect in Haitian President's Murder Case Reported Dead From COVID
06:49 GMTUK Reportedly Weighing Albania Asylum Centre as France Refutes '100% of Crossing' Prevention Claims
05:56 GMTDo It Yourself! Apple Allows Self-Repairs for iPhones and Macs
05:54 GMTRussia Intends to Minimise 'Irritants' in Relations With US, Ambassador Says
05:46 GMTSweden Hands Out First Sentences Over Violent BLM Demonstration in Gothenburg
04:17 GMTIf Indian Gov't Allows Crypto Trading, It Could Create Bull Run Within Country: Experts
04:03 GMTRon Goes to Hollywood: Florida Gov. Touts the 'Freest' US State at Awards Show