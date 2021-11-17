Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211117/world-tennis-champion-voices-concern-over-chinese-tennis-star-peng-shuais-fate-1090807710.html
World Tennis Champion Voices Concern Over Chinese Tennis Star Peng Shuai's Fate
World Tennis Champion Voices Concern Over Chinese Tennis Star Peng Shuai's Fate
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tennis star Naomi Osaka on Wednesday joined the chorus of voices expressing concern over the disappearance of Chinese player Peng Shuai, who... 17.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-17T16:01+0000
2021-11-17T16:01+0000
news
china
tennis
naomi osaka
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/11/1090807682_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5bc7341b2e244247799efba608647995.jpg
Peng Shuai, 35, a former Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion on her Weibo account on 2 November accused retired Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of pressuring her into having sex. This post was quickly deleted, the athlete's accounts were also removed from the Chinese Internet and social networks. After that, the athlete stopped communicating.Mainland Chinese media outlets have not reported on the matter. China's biggest search engine Baidu does not show any news items in the past week for the "Peng Shuai" request.The Women's Tennis Association on Monday demanded a full and impartial investigation into her allegations of sexual assault by the former vice premier and for assurances that Peng was safe. The Association of Professional Tennis Players and World no.1 Serb Novak Djokovic also backed an investigation.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/11/1090807682_141:0:2872:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4e695ca8f3d3c65975bfa149b3a3591e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, china, tennis, naomi osaka

World Tennis Champion Voices Concern Over Chinese Tennis Star Peng Shuai's Fate

16:01 GMT 17.11.2021
© GREG WOODChina's Shuai Peng hits a return against Japan's Nao Hibino during their women's singles match on day two of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 21, 2020.
China's Shuai Peng hits a return against Japan's Nao Hibino during their women's singles match on day two of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 21, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2021
© GREG WOOD
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tennis star Naomi Osaka on Wednesday joined the chorus of voices expressing concern over the disappearance of Chinese player Peng Shuai, who hasn't been heard from shortly after she accused a former high-ranking Chinese official of sexual assault.
Peng Shuai, 35, a former Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion on her Weibo account on 2 November accused retired Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of pressuring her into having sex. This post was quickly deleted, the athlete's accounts were also removed from the Chinese Internet and social networks. After that, the athlete stopped communicating.
Mainland Chinese media outlets have not reported on the matter. China's biggest search engine Baidu does not show any news items in the past week for the "Peng Shuai" request.
The Women's Tennis Association on Monday demanded a full and impartial investigation into her allegations of sexual assault by the former vice premier and for assurances that Peng was safe. The Association of Professional Tennis Players and World no.1 Serb Novak Djokovic also backed an investigation.
2100010
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:40 GMTRittenhouse Prosecutors’ Case Reportedly on Brink of Collapse After They Withhold Key Evidence
16:18 GMTState Dept. Employees Report Mental Health Issues Due to Afghanistan Evacuation, Says Report
16:08 GMTMysterious Cold Object in Outer Reaches of Solar System May Be Elusive 'Planet Nine' Claims Study
16:01 GMTWorld Tennis Champion Voices Concern Over Chinese Tennis Star Peng Shuai's Fate
15:44 GMTRZD-REC ‘Agro Express’ Train Departs Russian Federation for Uzbekistan
15:32 GMT'Angels' or 'Devil's Signature'? Arkansas Residents Search for Words to Describe Weird Lightning
15:28 GMTUK F-35 Fighter Jet From Queen Elizabeth Carrier Falls Into Mediterranean
15:25 GMTDemocrats in Multi-Million Dollar Effort to Sway Voters of Colour in Midterm Race, Reports Say
15:24 GMTBoris Johnson Tells MPs 'Mistake' Was Made Over Owen Paterson Affair But Stops Short of Apology
15:05 GMTPentagon Second-in-Command Reveals What US Knows About China’s Hypersonic Glide Vehicle Testing
14:57 GMTUS Senators Lobby India on Defending Taiwan in Case of Possible ‘Invasion’ from China
14:56 GMT'Critically Close': India's Chandrayaan-2 Narrowly Avoids Collision With NASA's Lunar Orbiter
14:55 GMTBill Gates's Company Picks Site in Wyoming for Pilot NPP
14:37 GMTCongress Politician Plans to Sue Bollywood Actress Kangana Ranaut for Insulting Mahatma Gandhi
14:35 GMTMerkel Says Vulnerable Consumers Need Energy Bill Help Amid Rising Prices
14:20 GMTLabour Leader Calls Boris Johnson a ‘Coward’ for Failing to Apologise Over Owen Paterson Affair
14:02 GMTIndian Space Research Agency Discovers Inflated Hot-Jupiter Around a Sub-Giant Star
14:01 GMTHackers Reportedly Go on Global Hacking Spree Targeting Media, Governments Using Israeli Spyware
13:54 GMTThree Photojournalists Attacked by Polish Soldiers Near Belarus Border, Polish Media Group Says
13:45 GMTCongress Warned of ‘Critical’ Need to Raise Debt Ceiling to Avoid Dire Scenario Triggered by Default