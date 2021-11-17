Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211117/why-we-should-all-care-about-imperialism-and-war-1090783910.html
Why We Should All Care About Imperialism and War
Why We Should All Care About Imperialism and War
Violence At The Poland-Belarus Border, Biden and Xi Meet In First Bilateral Talks, Commemorating Trans Day of Remembrance 17.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-17T08:15+0000
2021-11-17T08:15+0000
belarus
nicaragua
poland
migrants
lgbtq
by any means necessary
kyle rittenhouse
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/10/1090783832_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_b73790e8094db51a2230e5c049c34be0.png
Why We Should All Care About Imperialism and War
Violence At The Poland-Belarus Border, Biden and Xi Meet In First Bilateral Talks, Commemorating Trans Day of Remembrance
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss the migrant crisis at the Poland-Belarus border, the culpability of western powers in creating this crisis by both creating refugees through war and its attempted regime change in Belarus, why the mainstream media is placing the blame for the crisis squarely on Russia and Belarus, how the rise of the right-wing in states like Poland has revealed the hypocrisy of the European Union, and the potential political fallout of this crisis.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ken Hammond, professor of East Asian and Global History at New Mexico State University and an activist with the organization Pivot to Peace to discuss the virtual summit between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President XI Jinping, Biden’s restated commitment to the one China policy, the stakes of the US-China relationship, and the need for cooperation, rather than hostility, between the US and China.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Sputnik News Analyst Morgan Artyukhina to discuss the upcoming transgender day of remembrance and increasing violence against transgender and gender-nonconforming people, what’s behind transphobic violence and the rise in anti-LGBTQ legislation in state legislatures nationwide, the intersections between anti-black, misogynist, and transphobic violence, and the material basis of transphobia.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Netfa Freeman, Coordinating Committee member with the Black Alliance for Peace, organizer with Pan-African Community Action, and host of Voices with Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM and Garrett Harris, an organizer with Pan-African Community Action to discuss on-the-ground experiences in Nicaragua during its recent elections, the advances and protection Nicaragua has for Black and indigenous people, how the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse exemplifies the violence that the US brings upon people around the world, and the importance of internationalism in the face of US spending on war and death over the essentials of life.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
belarus
nicaragua
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Jacqueline Luqman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg
Jacqueline Luqman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/10/1090783832_0:0:933:700_1920x0_80_0_0_4e87598e6cbc471137bfda3b0e3cccb6.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
belarus, nicaragua, poland, migrants, lgbtq, by any means necessary, kyle rittenhouse, аудио, radio

Why We Should All Care About Imperialism and War

08:15 GMT 17.11.2021
Why We Should All Care About Imperialism and War
Subscribe
Jacqueline Luqman - Sputnik International
Jacqueline Luqman
All materialsWrite to the author
Sean Blackmon - Sputnik International
Sean Blackmon
All materials
Violence At The Poland-Belarus Border, Biden and Xi Meet In First Bilateral Talks, Commemorating Trans Day of Remembrance
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss the migrant crisis at the Poland-Belarus border, the culpability of western powers in creating this crisis by both creating refugees through war and its attempted regime change in Belarus, why the mainstream media is placing the blame for the crisis squarely on Russia and Belarus, how the rise of the right-wing in states like Poland has revealed the hypocrisy of the European Union, and the potential political fallout of this crisis.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ken Hammond, professor of East Asian and Global History at New Mexico State University and an activist with the organization Pivot to Peace to discuss the virtual summit between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President XI Jinping, Biden’s restated commitment to the one China policy, the stakes of the US-China relationship, and the need for cooperation, rather than hostility, between the US and China.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Sputnik News Analyst Morgan Artyukhina to discuss the upcoming transgender day of remembrance and increasing violence against transgender and gender-nonconforming people, what’s behind transphobic violence and the rise in anti-LGBTQ legislation in state legislatures nationwide, the intersections between anti-black, misogynist, and transphobic violence, and the material basis of transphobia.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Netfa Freeman, Coordinating Committee member with the Black Alliance for Peace, organizer with Pan-African Community Action, and host of Voices with Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM and Garrett Harris, an organizer with Pan-African Community Action to discuss on-the-ground experiences in Nicaragua during its recent elections, the advances and protection Nicaragua has for Black and indigenous people, how the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse exemplifies the violence that the US brings upon people around the world, and the importance of internationalism in the face of US spending on war and death over the essentials of life.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:34 GMTAs Eric Zemmour Climbs in Polls, Scholar Discusses What it Might Mean for Israel and France's Jews
08:02 GMTMigrant Crisis Continues at Belarus-Poland Border
07:51 GMTBoJo Faces Quizzing by MPs in Commons Amid Sleaze Allegations, MPs' Second Jobs Row
07:50 GMTOil Pipeline in Southern Iran Reportedly Hit by Explosion
07:46 GMTArmenian Defense Ministry Says 24 Soldiers Missing After Border Clash With Azerbaijan
07:06 GMTHundreds of Norwegians Gather for Torchlit March Against Environmental Regulations on Svalbard
06:45 GMTLive Updates: Illegal Migrants Made Attempts to Cross Polish Border Overnight, Defence Ministry Says
06:43 GMTTwitter Ignites as Lionel Messi's Argentina Officially Qualifies for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
06:43 GMTComedian Vir Das Accused of Defaming India in Controversial 'Two Indias' Satire
06:19 GMTSweden Labelled COVID Exporter in International Study
05:53 GMTPriti Patel Urges Reforming 'Dysfunctional' UK Asylum System Exploited by Liverpool Terror Suspect
05:51 GMT'Whoever Gives Birth to a Child': Swedish Tax Agency Switches to Gender-Neutral Language
04:20 GMTBiden Sends Kigali Greenhouse Gas Phasedown Amendment to Senate for Ratification
04:11 GMT‘Goodbye, Kamala?’: White House May Be Preparing to Oust Vice President, Reports Suggest
04:01 GMTDoes He Look Like a B*tch? Miramax Films Sues Tarantino Over 'Pulp Fiction' NFT Auction
03:02 GMTChange of Colors: Democratic Texas State Rep. Leaves for GOP to Oppose Liberal Agenda
02:14 GMTGive 'Em Something to Believe in!
02:08 GMTChina Builds Warships For Fighter Jets That Could ‘Sink & Kill Occupants,’ Report Claims
00:52 GMTTed Cruz Presses DHS Head Mayorkas Over 'Biden Cages' for Migrant Kids at Southern Border
00:34 GMTInflation Has Been Killing You For 40 Years. Why Are You Noticing Now?