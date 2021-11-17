https://sputniknews.com/20211117/why-we-should-all-care-about-imperialism-and-war-1090783910.html

Why We Should All Care About Imperialism and War

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss the migrant crisis at the Poland-Belarus border, the culpability of western powers in creating this crisis by both creating refugees through war and its attempted regime change in Belarus, why the mainstream media is placing the blame for the crisis squarely on Russia and Belarus, how the rise of the right-wing in states like Poland has revealed the hypocrisy of the European Union, and the potential political fallout of this crisis.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ken Hammond, professor of East Asian and Global History at New Mexico State University and an activist with the organization Pivot to Peace to discuss the virtual summit between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President XI Jinping, Biden’s restated commitment to the one China policy, the stakes of the US-China relationship, and the need for cooperation, rather than hostility, between the US and China.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Sputnik News Analyst Morgan Artyukhina to discuss the upcoming transgender day of remembrance and increasing violence against transgender and gender-nonconforming people, what’s behind transphobic violence and the rise in anti-LGBTQ legislation in state legislatures nationwide, the intersections between anti-black, misogynist, and transphobic violence, and the material basis of transphobia.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Netfa Freeman, Coordinating Committee member with the Black Alliance for Peace, organizer with Pan-African Community Action, and host of Voices with Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM and Garrett Harris, an organizer with Pan-African Community Action to discuss on-the-ground experiences in Nicaragua during its recent elections, the advances and protection Nicaragua has for Black and indigenous people, how the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse exemplifies the violence that the US brings upon people around the world, and the importance of internationalism in the face of US spending on war and death over the essentials of life.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

