Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211117/well-thats-just-great-cdc-workers-find-mysterious-smallpox-vials-in-pennsylvania-storage-freezer-1090810805.html
Well That’s Just Great! CDC Workers Find Mysterious Smallpox Vials in Pennsylvania Storage Freezer
Well That’s Just Great! CDC Workers Find Mysterious Smallpox Vials in Pennsylvania Storage Freezer
US health officials are rushing to make sense of a startling discovery in a Philadelphia suburb on Tuesday: more than a dozen vials labeled “smallpox” and a... 17.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-17T20:08+0000
2021-11-17T20:09+0000
bill gates
cdc
merck
virus
smallpox
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/11/1090810779_0:184:3032:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_eee441b56dec3401a0e0ae00858dff6d.jpg
Leadership at the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) received a nightmare message on Tuesday night alerting them that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had uncovered 15 vials in a storage freezer in eastern Pennsylvania: five were labeled “smallpox” and 10 were labeled “vaccinia,” according to Yahoo News, which viewed the alert.The discovery prompted a lockdown of the facility, which is owned by pharmaceutical giant Merck and is located in North Wales, about 30 miles northwest of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, local news reported."The frozen vials labeled 'Smallpox' were incidentally discovered by a laboratory worker while cleaning out a freezer in a facility that conducts vaccine research in Pennsylvania. CDC, its Administration partners, and law enforcement are investigating the matter and the vials' contents appear intact," the federal health agency added. "The laboratory worker who discovered the vials was wearing gloves and a face mask. We will provide further details as they are available."A Plague From the PastSmallpox, also called variola, is one of the deadliest epidemic diseases known to man. The virus, which spreads either by inhaling infected droplets or by handling infected materials, kills up to 30% of the people who get it. Those who live often bear scars across their bodies caused by the pus-filled bubbles that grow on the skin, and many can also suffer blindness.In the 20th century alone, smallpox epidemics are claimed to have killed at least 300 million people. However, due to its virulence, the World Health Organization (WHO) launched a worldwide vaccination campaign that totally eradicated smallpox by 1980.The other virus, vaccinia, is where the word “vaccine” comes from: British physician Edward Jenner helped develop the modern form of inoculation in the 18th century by popularizing the purposeful infection of people with vaccinia virus, which is much weaker than smallpox, because it also gave people immunity to smallpox. However, modern vaccines use dead viral pieces.Today, only a tiny amount of live smallpox virus exists, stored in US and Russian biolabs - partly to study for vaccine research, but mostly because neither country totally trusts that the other won’t try to turn smallpox into a bioweapon, as they did in the 20th century.Back in 2014, another stash of six smallpox vials was found in a storage area on the campus of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Maryland. The vials, freeze-dried in the 1950s, were subsequently destroyed under the WHO’s watchful eye.Gates Wants ‘Tens of Billions’ Put into Smallpox ResearchBizarrely, Microsoft founder Bill Gates was speaking earlier this month about the danger posed by a smallpox bioweapon, calling for the WHO to create a special task force to carry out “germ games,” analogous to “war games,” to rehearse how a future epidemic outbreak might unfold.Gates also said the US and UK need to pour “tens of billions” of dollars into research on preventing future pandemics, which would also have a lot of other beneficial effects along the way.“I'm hoping in five years, I can write a book called, ‘We are ready for the next pandemic’, but it'll take tens of billions in R&amp;D - the US and the UK will be part of that,” Gates added.Way back in 2002, Gates’ eponymous foundation dumped more than $200 million into Merck, Johnson &amp; Johnson, and Merck’s then-CEO, Raymond Gilmartin, sat on Microsoft’s board for a decade before leaving in 2012. During that time, Gates worked closely with Merck on funding and distributing HIV drugs in Africa. The latest investment, this past June, put $122 million towards phase 3 testing of islatrivir, a once-a-month pre-exposure prophylactic (PrEP) HIV drug developed by Merck.Just last month, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation gave Merck a $120 million injection to distribute molnupiravir, its SARS-CoV-2 antiviral drug that’s in the final stages of testingCashing InWithout a doubt, such medicine is of enormous benefit to mankind. However, Gates has made clear that these payouts aren’t simply generosity: they’re investments from which he expects to profit.That effort, championed by South Africa, India and dozens of poorer nations, was staunchly opposed by the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), an industry lobbying group that counts Merck and Johnson &amp; Johnson among its members. It also includes Pfizer, which has based its future business model off of COVID-19 becoming endemic and billions of people requiring annual vaccine booster shots.As a result, while roughly half of humanity has been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far, most of those shots have been administered in wealthy and middle-income nations, where 70-80% of the population has been vaccinated, while in more than 50 of the poorest countries, less than 10% of their populations have been vaccinated. That is in large part due to their need to wait for vaccines donated to the COVAX program to arrive. COVAX is administered by the WHO and by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the latter of which Gates has invested billions in.
Another case of the US having no idea what it is doing.
0
Well Nonyank, maybe they know: speculation
0
2
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/11/1090810779_318:0:2995:2008_1920x0_80_0_0_c1a50151ca7992a2b683a5719cd2fee4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
bill gates, cdc, merck, virus, smallpox

Well That’s Just Great! CDC Workers Find Mysterious Smallpox Vials in Pennsylvania Storage Freezer

20:08 GMT 17.11.2021 (Updated: 20:09 GMT 17.11.2021)
© US Centers for Disease Control and PreventionComponents of a smallpox vaccination kit including the diluent, a vial of Dryvax smallpox vaccine, and a bifurcated needle
Components of a smallpox vaccination kit including the diluent, a vial of Dryvax smallpox vaccine, and a bifurcated needle - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2021
© US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Subscribe
Sputnik News reporter Morgan Artyukhina - Sputnik International
Morgan Artyukhina
All materialsWrite to the author
US health officials are rushing to make sense of a startling discovery in a Philadelphia suburb on Tuesday: more than a dozen vials labeled “smallpox” and a close relative of the virus, “vaccinia.” The deadly virus was eradicated in the 20th century after killing more than 300 million people.
Leadership at the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) received a nightmare message on Tuesday night alerting them that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had uncovered 15 vials in a storage freezer in eastern Pennsylvania: five were labeled “smallpox” and 10 were labeled “vaccinia,” according to Yahoo News, which viewed the alert.
The discovery prompted a lockdown of the facility, which is owned by pharmaceutical giant Merck and is located in North Wales, about 30 miles northwest of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, local news reported.
"There is no indication that anyone has been exposed to the small number of frozen vials," the CDC told CNN in a statement.
"The frozen vials labeled 'Smallpox' were incidentally discovered by a laboratory worker while cleaning out a freezer in a facility that conducts vaccine research in Pennsylvania. CDC, its Administration partners, and law enforcement are investigating the matter and the vials' contents appear intact," the federal health agency added. "The laboratory worker who discovered the vials was wearing gloves and a face mask. We will provide further details as they are available."
A Plague From the Past
Smallpox, also called variola, is one of the deadliest epidemic diseases known to man. The virus, which spreads either by inhaling infected droplets or by handling infected materials, kills up to 30% of the people who get it. Those who live often bear scars across their bodies caused by the pus-filled bubbles that grow on the skin, and many can also suffer blindness.
© AP PhotoIn this April 14, 1947 file photo, a long line winds toward the entrance to Morrisania Hospital in the Bronx borough of New York, where doctors are inoculating against smallpox.
In this April 14, 1947 file photo, a long line winds toward the entrance to Morrisania Hospital in the Bronx borough of New York, where doctors are inoculating against smallpox. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2021
In this April 14, 1947 file photo, a long line winds toward the entrance to Morrisania Hospital in the Bronx borough of New York, where doctors are inoculating against smallpox.
© AP Photo
In the 20th century alone, smallpox epidemics are claimed to have killed at least 300 million people. However, due to its virulence, the World Health Organization (WHO) launched a worldwide vaccination campaign that totally eradicated smallpox by 1980.
The other virus, vaccinia, is where the word “vaccine” comes from: British physician Edward Jenner helped develop the modern form of inoculation in the 18th century by popularizing the purposeful infection of people with vaccinia virus, which is much weaker than smallpox, because it also gave people immunity to smallpox. However, modern vaccines use dead viral pieces.
Today, only a tiny amount of live smallpox virus exists, stored in US and Russian biolabs - partly to study for vaccine research, but mostly because neither country totally trusts that the other won’t try to turn smallpox into a bioweapon, as they did in the 20th century.
Back in 2014, another stash of six smallpox vials was found in a storage area on the campus of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Maryland. The vials, freeze-dried in the 1950s, were subsequently destroyed under the WHO’s watchful eye.
Gates Wants ‘Tens of Billions’ Put into Smallpox Research
Bizarrely, Microsoft founder Bill Gates was speaking earlier this month about the danger posed by a smallpox bioweapon, calling for the WHO to create a special task force to carry out “germ games,” analogous to “war games,” to rehearse how a future epidemic outbreak might unfold.
Gates also said the US and UK need to pour “tens of billions” of dollars into research on preventing future pandemics, which would also have a lot of other beneficial effects along the way.
“The nice thing is a lot of the R&D we need to do to be ready for the next pandemic are things like making vaccines cheap, having big factories, eradicating the flu, getting rid of the common cold, making vaccines just a little patch you put on your arm, things that will be incredibly beneficial even in the years when we don't have pandemics,” he told Jeremy Hunt, chair of the UK’s Health and Social Care Select Committee, on November 4.
“I'm hoping in five years, I can write a book called, ‘We are ready for the next pandemic’, but it'll take tens of billions in R&D - the US and the UK will be part of that,” Gates added.
However, the connection is more than passing: Gates has invested substantial amounts of money into pharmaceutical giants like Merck, which owns the Pennsylvania facility where the smallpox and vaccinia vials were found. The facility is used for vaccine research.
Way back in 2002, Gates’ eponymous foundation dumped more than $200 million into Merck, Johnson & Johnson, and Merck’s then-CEO, Raymond Gilmartin, sat on Microsoft’s board for a decade before leaving in 2012. During that time, Gates worked closely with Merck on funding and distributing HIV drugs in Africa. The latest investment, this past June, put $122 million towards phase 3 testing of islatrivir, a once-a-month pre-exposure prophylactic (PrEP) HIV drug developed by Merck.
© AP Photo / Samuel HabtabBill Gates, chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, attends the "Africa Leadership Meeting - Investing in Health Outcomes" held at a hotel in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019.
Bill Gates, chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, attends the Africa Leadership Meeting - Investing in Health Outcomes held at a hotel in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2021
Bill Gates, chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, attends the "Africa Leadership Meeting - Investing in Health Outcomes" held at a hotel in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019.
© AP Photo / Samuel Habtab
Just last month, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation gave Merck a $120 million injection to distribute molnupiravir, its SARS-CoV-2 antiviral drug that’s in the final stages of testing
Cashing In
Without a doubt, such medicine is of enormous benefit to mankind. However, Gates has made clear that these payouts aren’t simply generosity: they’re investments from which he expects to profit.
Speaking to the UK’s Sky News this past April, Gates flatly rejected the increasingly popular notion of waiving intellectual property laws so that vaccines against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, could be manufactured cheaply en masse by Third World nations.
That effort, championed by South Africa, India and dozens of poorer nations, was staunchly opposed by the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), an industry lobbying group that counts Merck and Johnson & Johnson among its members. It also includes Pfizer, which has based its future business model off of COVID-19 becoming endemic and billions of people requiring annual vaccine booster shots.
As a result, while roughly half of humanity has been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far, most of those shots have been administered in wealthy and middle-income nations, where 70-80% of the population has been vaccinated, while in more than 50 of the poorest countries, less than 10% of their populations have been vaccinated. That is in large part due to their need to wait for vaccines donated to the COVAX program to arrive. COVAX is administered by the WHO and by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the latter of which Gates has invested billions in.
0013006
Discuss
Popular comments
Another case of the US having no idea what it is doing.
Nonyank
17 November, 23:38 GMT
000000
Well Nonyank, maybe they know: speculation
lluca
18 November, 00:08 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:57 GMTBolton Claims US Should Oust Belarus' Lukashenko to 'Nice Villa on Riviera' - Report
20:31 GMTPolish Border Guards Spot New Migrant Camp Near EU Frontier
20:08 GMTWell That’s Just Great! CDC Workers Find Mysterious Smallpox Vials in Pennsylvania Storage Freezer
19:40 GMTUS, Israel Mulling Short-Term Nuclear Deal With Iran to Extend Time for Talks, Reports Say
18:52 GMTUS Still Characterising Damage of Satellite Struck in Russian Missile Test, Space Command Says
18:47 GMTBiden Urges Crackdown on Oil, Gas Firms Behind 'Illegal' High US Fuel Prices
18:39 GMTCalling America’s Bluff: Xi-Biden Talks Confirmed True Extent of US ‘Ambiguity’ on Taiwan - Analyst
18:12 GMTEx-Trump Adviser Bannon Pleads Not Guilty on Contempt for Congress Charge
18:06 GMTRussia Hopes US Will Abandon Plans to Dominate Black Sea, Foreign Ministry Says
17:34 GMTUS Hits New 'Tragic Milestone' Since Covid Pandemic as 100,000 Die of Drug Overdose in Single Year
17:18 GMTHalf US Voters Doubt Biden in Good Enough Mental, Physical Health to Perform His Duties
17:02 GMTUS Judge Sentences 'Q-Anon Shaman' to 41 Months in Prison for Role in Capitol Riot
16:56 GMTMoscow Publishes Lavrov's Diplomatic Correspondence With German, French Foreign Ministers
16:40 GMTRittenhouse Prosecutors’ Case Reportedly on Brink of Collapse After They Withhold Key Evidence
16:18 GMTState Dept. Employees Report Mental Health Issues Due to Afghanistan Evacuation, Says Report
16:08 GMTMysterious Cold Object in Outer Reaches of Solar System May Be Elusive 'Planet Nine' Claims Study
16:01 GMTWorld Tennis Champion Voices Concern Over Chinese Tennis Star Peng Shuai's Fate
15:44 GMTRZD-REC ‘Agro Express’ Train Departs Russian Federation for Uzbekistan
15:32 GMT'Angels' or 'Devil's Signature'? Arkansas Residents Search for Words to Describe Weird Lightning
15:28 GMTUK F-35 Fighter Jet From Queen Elizabeth Carrier Falls Into Mediterranean