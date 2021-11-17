Registration was successful!
US to Screen Over 20Mln Airline Passengers Over Thanksgiving Holiday
US to Screen Over 20Mln Airline Passengers Over Thanksgiving Holiday
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US airport screeners are bracing for a surge during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday predictions that up to 20 million passengers plan... 17.11.2021
“TSA expects to screen about 20 million passengers during the Thanksgiving holiday. With overall vaccination rates improving nationwide and greater confidence in healthy travel, there will be more people traveling so plan ahead, remain vigilant and practice kindness,” Pekoske said via Twitter on Wednesday.Typically the busiest days are the Tuesday and Wednesday prior to Thanksgiving and the Sunday afterward, TSA said in a separate press release.The release reminded all travelers that face masks are required at screening checkpoints, throughout the airport and during flights.
I wont be one of those being screened, facilitators of boeing crash sites...
US to Screen Over 20Mln Airline Passengers Over Thanksgiving Holiday

23:59 GMT 17.11.2021
© REUTERS / Mike Blake
An American Airlines Airbus A321-200 plane takes off from Los Angeles International airport (LAX) in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 28, 2018.
© REUTERS / Mike Blake
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US airport screeners are bracing for a surge during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday predictions that up to 20 million passengers plan trips during and around the extended holiday weekend that begins Thursday, November 25, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) chief David Pekoske said.
“TSA expects to screen about 20 million passengers during the Thanksgiving holiday. With overall vaccination rates improving nationwide and greater confidence in healthy travel, there will be more people traveling so plan ahead, remain vigilant and practice kindness,” Pekoske said via Twitter on Wednesday.
Typically the busiest days are the Tuesday and Wednesday prior to Thanksgiving and the Sunday afterward, TSA said in a separate press release.
The release reminded all travelers that face masks are required at screening checkpoints, throughout the airport and during flights.
Popular comments
I wont be one of those being screened, facilitators of boeing crash sites...
vtvot tak
18 November, 03:16 GMT
