https://sputniknews.com/20211117/us-to-screen-over-20mln-airline-passengers-over-thanksgiving-holiday-1090814733.html

US to Screen Over 20Mln Airline Passengers Over Thanksgiving Holiday

US to Screen Over 20Mln Airline Passengers Over Thanksgiving Holiday

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US airport screeners are bracing for a surge during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday predictions that up to 20 million passengers plan... 17.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-17T23:59+0000

2021-11-17T23:59+0000

2021-11-17T23:59+0000

us

screening

thanksgiving

airports

checkpoints

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/11/1090814627_0:30:2443:1404_1920x0_80_0_0_bc46853023d1108a15f30a40bffecf0d.jpg

“TSA expects to screen about 20 million passengers during the Thanksgiving holiday. With overall vaccination rates improving nationwide and greater confidence in healthy travel, there will be more people traveling so plan ahead, remain vigilant and practice kindness,” Pekoske said via Twitter on Wednesday.Typically the busiest days are the Tuesday and Wednesday prior to Thanksgiving and the Sunday afterward, TSA said in a separate press release.The release reminded all travelers that face masks are required at screening checkpoints, throughout the airport and during flights.

vot tak I wont be one of those being screened, facilitators of boeing crash sites... 0

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, screening, thanksgiving, airports, checkpoints