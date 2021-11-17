https://sputniknews.com/20211117/us-still-characterising-damage-of-satellite-struck-in-russian-missile-test-space-command-says-1090810247.html

US Still Characterising Damage of Satellite Struck in Russian Missile Test, Space Command Says

US Still Characterising Damage of Satellite Struck in Russian Missile Test, Space Command Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is still characterising the damage from an anti-satellite missile test allegedly conducted by Russia earlier this... 17.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-17T18:52+0000

2021-11-17T18:52+0000

2021-11-17T18:53+0000

nasa

news

russia

us

space

international space station (iss)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/06/1080685272_0:131:2561:1571_1920x0_80_0_0_1e900be719385dbb74fc8fc60f3455b5.jpg

"We are still characterising this event. We expect the debris will grow over time," Shaw said.The Deputy Commander explained that the debris will become a threat that will eventually have to be dealt with.On Monday, the Space Command said Russia tested a direct-ascent anti-satellite (DA-ASAT) missile that struck a Soviet-era Cosmos 1408 satellite, created a field of debris in low-Earth orbit.NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said on Tuesday that he held a telephone conversation with Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin to express concern over the danger astronauts and cosmonauts encounter on the International Space Station from the debris.

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

nasa, news, russia, us, space, international space station (iss)