International
https://sputniknews.com/20211117/us-still-characterising-damage-of-satellite-struck-in-russian-missile-test-space-command-says-1090810247.html
US Still Characterising Damage of Satellite Struck in Russian Missile Test, Space Command Says
US Still Characterising Damage of Satellite Struck in Russian Missile Test, Space Command Says
17.11.2021
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/06/1080685272_0:131:2561:1571_1920x0_80_0_0_1e900be719385dbb74fc8fc60f3455b5.jpg
"We are still characterising this event. We expect the debris will grow over time," Shaw said.The Deputy Commander explained that the debris will become a threat that will eventually have to be dealt with.On Monday, the Space Command said Russia tested a direct-ascent anti-satellite (DA-ASAT) missile that struck a Soviet-era Cosmos 1408 satellite, created a field of debris in low-Earth orbit.NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said on Tuesday that he held a telephone conversation with Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin to express concern over the danger astronauts and cosmonauts encounter on the International Space Station from the debris.
US Still Characterising Damage of Satellite Struck in Russian Missile Test, Space Command Says

18:52 GMT 17.11.2021 (Updated: 18:53 GMT 17.11.2021)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is still characterising the damage from an anti-satellite missile test allegedly conducted by Russia earlier this week, US Space Command Deputy Commander John Shaw said on Wednesday.
"We are still characterising this event. We expect the debris will grow over time," Shaw said.
The Deputy Commander explained that the debris will become a threat that will eventually have to be dealt with.
On Monday, the Space Command said Russia tested a direct-ascent anti-satellite (DA-ASAT) missile that struck a Soviet-era Cosmos 1408 satellite, created a field of debris in low-Earth orbit.
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said on Tuesday that he held a telephone conversation with Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin to express concern over the danger astronauts and cosmonauts encounter on the International Space Station from the debris.
