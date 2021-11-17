Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211117/us-judge-sentences-q-anon-shaman-to-41-months-in-prison-for-role-in-capitol-riot-reports-say-1090808534.html
US Judge Sentences 'Q-Anon Shaman' to 41 Months in Prison for Role in Capitol Riot
US Judge Sentences 'Q-Anon Shaman' to 41 Months in Prison for Role in Capitol Riot
In September, the "shaman" pleaded guilty to obstructing an official proceeding when together with hundreds of other protesters stormed the building in order... 17.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-17T17:02+0000
2021-11-17T17:40+0000
us
us capitol
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/11/1090808965_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_418a25d7618bb78b12e635f6ec2bdbf1.jpg
The US Capitol rioter nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman" was sentenced to 41 months in prison for his role in the deadly 6 January attack by a mob of pro-Trump supporters. US District Judge Royce Lamberth also sentenced Chansley to three years probation once he's released.Jacob Chansley, a 34-year-old Arizona man, was nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman" for the horned headdress he wore during the riots. According to Reuters, while in detention, Chansley was diagnosed by prison officials with transient schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression. Back in 2006, the US Navy found Chansley suffering from a personality disorder but still declared him "fit for duty," defence lawyer Albert Watkins reportedly said.Four people died during a violent storming of the US Capitol on 6 January 2020 as Congress was about to certify Democrat Joe Biden's victory over Republican Donald Trump. About 140 police officers were injured during the clashes with protesters, and four police officers who defended the Capitol later committed suicide. Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives and acquitted by the Senate on a charge of inciting insurrection by delivering a speech before the storming began, in which he claimed his victory was stolen from him and called on his supporters to "fight like hell."
https://sputniknews.com/20211110/presidents-are-not-kings-judge-oks-houses-access-to-6-january-capitol-riot-related-docs--1090615106.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/11/1090808965_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fad8b08da33a4dd4e4fd1d95b7761fe5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, us capitol

US Judge Sentences 'Q-Anon Shaman' to 41 Months in Prison for Role in Capitol Riot

17:02 GMT 17.11.2021 (Updated: 17:40 GMT 17.11.2021)
© OLIVIER TOURONJacob Chansley, known as the "QAnon Shaman," holds a sign reading "Q Sent Me" as supporters of US President Donald Trump gather to protest outside the Maricopa County Election Department as counting continues after the US presidential election in Phoenix, Arizona, on November 5, 2020.
Jacob Chansley, known as the QAnon Shaman, holds a sign reading Q Sent Me as supporters of US President Donald Trump gather to protest outside the Maricopa County Election Department as counting continues after the US presidential election in Phoenix, Arizona, on November 5, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2021
© OLIVIER TOURON
Subscribe
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
In September, the "shaman" pleaded guilty to obstructing an official proceeding when together with hundreds of other protesters stormed the building in order to stop lawmakers from certifying Biden's victory in the presidential election.
The US Capitol rioter nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman" was sentenced to 41 months in prison for his role in the deadly 6 January attack by a mob of pro-Trump supporters.
US District Judge Royce Lamberth also sentenced Chansley to three years probation once he's released.
Jacob Chansley, a 34-year-old Arizona man, was nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman" for the horned headdress he wore during the riots.
According to Reuters, while in detention, Chansley was diagnosed by prison officials with transient schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression. Back in 2006, the US Navy found Chansley suffering from a personality disorder but still declared him "fit for duty," defence lawyer Albert Watkins reportedly said.
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. U.S. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2021
'Presidents are not Kings': Judge OKs House's Access to 6 January Capitol Riot-Related Docs
10 November, 08:04 GMT
Four people died during a violent storming of the US Capitol on 6 January 2020 as Congress was about to certify Democrat Joe Biden's victory over Republican Donald Trump. About 140 police officers were injured during the clashes with protesters, and four police officers who defended the Capitol later committed suicide. Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives and acquitted by the Senate on a charge of inciting insurrection by delivering a speech before the storming began, in which he claimed his victory was stolen from him and called on his supporters to "fight like hell."
1911003
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:12 GMTEx-Trump Adviser Bannon Pleads Not Guilty on Contempt for Congress Charge
18:06 GMTRussia Hopes US Will Abandon Plans to Dominate Black Sea, Foreign Ministry Says
17:34 GMTUS Hits New 'Tragic Milestone' Since Covid Pandemic as 100,000 Die of Drug Overdose in Single Year
17:18 GMTHalf US Voters Doubt Biden in Good Enough Mental, Physical Health to Perform His Duties
17:02 GMTUS Judge Sentences 'Q-Anon Shaman' to 41 Months in Prison for Role in Capitol Riot
16:56 GMTMoscow Publishes Lavrov's Diplomatic Correspondence With German, French Foreign Ministers
16:40 GMTRittenhouse Prosecutors’ Case Reportedly on Brink of Collapse After They Withhold Key Evidence
16:18 GMTState Dept. Employees Report Mental Health Issues Due to Afghanistan Evacuation, Says Report
16:08 GMTMysterious Cold Object in Outer Reaches of Solar System May Be Elusive 'Planet Nine' Claims Study
16:01 GMTWorld Tennis Champion Voices Concern Over Chinese Tennis Star Peng Shuai's Fate
15:44 GMTRZD-REC ‘Agro Express’ Train Departs Russian Federation for Uzbekistan
15:32 GMT'Angels' or 'Devil's Signature'? Arkansas Residents Search for Words to Describe Weird Lightning
15:28 GMTUK F-35 Fighter Jet From Queen Elizabeth Carrier Falls Into Mediterranean
15:25 GMTDemocrats in Multi-Million Dollar Effort to Sway Voters of Colour in Midterm Race, Reports Say
15:24 GMTBoris Johnson Tells MPs 'Mistake' Was Made Over Owen Paterson Affair But Stops Short of Apology
15:05 GMTPentagon Second-in-Command Reveals What US Knows About China’s Hypersonic Glide Vehicle Testing
14:57 GMTUS Senators Lobby India on Defending Taiwan in Case of Possible ‘Invasion’ from China
14:56 GMT'Critically Close': India's Chandrayaan-2 Narrowly Avoids Collision With NASA's Lunar Orbiter
14:55 GMTBill Gates's Company Picks Site in Wyoming for Pilot NPP
14:37 GMTCongress Politician Plans to Sue Bollywood Actress Kangana Ranaut for Insulting Mahatma Gandhi