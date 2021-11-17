https://sputniknews.com/20211117/us-judge-sentences-q-anon-shaman-to-41-months-in-prison-for-role-in-capitol-riot-reports-say-1090808534.html

US Judge Sentences 'Q-Anon Shaman' to 41 Months in Prison for Role in Capitol Riot

In September, the "shaman" pleaded guilty to obstructing an official proceeding when together with hundreds of other protesters stormed the building

The US Capitol rioter nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman" was sentenced to 41 months in prison for his role in the deadly 6 January attack by a mob of pro-Trump supporters. US District Judge Royce Lamberth also sentenced Chansley to three years probation once he's released.Jacob Chansley, a 34-year-old Arizona man, was nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman" for the horned headdress he wore during the riots. According to Reuters, while in detention, Chansley was diagnosed by prison officials with transient schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression. Back in 2006, the US Navy found Chansley suffering from a personality disorder but still declared him "fit for duty," defence lawyer Albert Watkins reportedly said.Four people died during a violent storming of the US Capitol on 6 January 2020 as Congress was about to certify Democrat Joe Biden's victory over Republican Donald Trump. About 140 police officers were injured during the clashes with protesters, and four police officers who defended the Capitol later committed suicide. Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives and acquitted by the Senate on a charge of inciting insurrection by delivering a speech before the storming began, in which he claimed his victory was stolen from him and called on his supporters to "fight like hell."

