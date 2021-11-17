Registration was successful!
International
US, Israel Mulling Short-Term Nuclear Deal With Iran to Extend Time for Talks, Reports Say
2021-11-17T19:40+0000
2021-11-17T19:46+0000
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and his Israeli counterpart have discussed the proposal but talks are only in a preliminary stage, the report said.According to Axios, the preliminary US plan would propose that Iran stop uranium enrichment at the level of up to 60 percent in exchange for unfreezing some Iranian assets and lifting sanctions on the supply of humanitarian goods.Sullivan's counterpart, Eyal Hulata, reportedly disagreed with the plan, stressing that a short-term deal would become a permanent agreement that allows Iran to keep its nuclear infrastructure and uranium stockpile, the report said. He told Sullivan the United States and its European allies need to push for a censure resolution against Iran in the International Atomic Energy Agency's meeting next week.US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley was in Israel earlier this week to meet with Hulata, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, who conveyed that more pressure needs to be placed on Iran to revive the JCPOA.The Vienna talks on the Iranian nuclear deal are set to resume on November 29 after being suspended in June due to the upcoming presidential election in Iran. The negotiations, which began in April, were held in the P5+1 format comprising Russia, China, the US, the UK, France, Germany and Iran, with no direct talks between the Iranian and American delegations as of yet.In August, the newly elected Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi noted that Tehran is ready for negotiations and would support diplomatic initiatives provided that Washington lifts anti-Iranian sanctions.
jake sullivan, middle east, israel, joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa), iranian nuclear program

US, Israel Mulling Short-Term Nuclear Deal With Iran to Extend Time for Talks, Reports Say

19:40 GMT 17.11.2021 (Updated: 19:46 GMT 17.11.2021)
© REUTERS / EU DELEGATION IN VIENNAEuropean External Action Service (EEAS) Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora, Iranian Deputy at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi and Iran's ambassador to the U.N. nuclear watchdog Kazem Gharibabadi wait for the start of a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria May 1, 2021. EU Delegation in Vienna/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.
European External Action Service (EEAS) Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora, Iranian Deputy at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi and Iran's ambassador to the U.N. nuclear watchdog Kazem Gharibabadi wait for the start of a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria May 1, 2021. EU Delegation in Vienna/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2021
© REUTERS / EU DELEGATION IN VIENNA
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States and Israel are discussing the idea of a temporary nuclear deal with Iran that would extend the time for negotiations to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Axios reported on Wednesday, citing three US and Israeli sources.
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and his Israeli counterpart have discussed the proposal but talks are only in a preliminary stage, the report said.
According to Axios, the preliminary US plan would propose that Iran stop uranium enrichment at the level of up to 60 percent in exchange for unfreezing some Iranian assets and lifting sanctions on the supply of humanitarian goods.
Sullivan's counterpart, Eyal Hulata, reportedly disagreed with the plan, stressing that a short-term deal would become a permanent agreement that allows Iran to keep its nuclear infrastructure and uranium stockpile, the report said. He told Sullivan the United States and its European allies need to push for a censure resolution against Iran in the International Atomic Energy Agency's meeting next week.
In this Sept. 10, 2019, photo released by the U.S. Air Force, an F-35A Lightning II fighter jet is directed out of a hangar at Al-Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2021
Israel Can Strike Iran, But the Difficult Part Comes After, Ex-IDF Intelligence Chief Says
5 November, 18:39 GMT
US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley was in Israel earlier this week to meet with Hulata, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, who conveyed that more pressure needs to be placed on Iran to revive the JCPOA.
The Vienna talks on the Iranian nuclear deal are set to resume on November 29 after being suspended in June due to the upcoming presidential election in Iran. The negotiations, which began in April, were held in the P5+1 format comprising Russia, China, the US, the UK, France, Germany and Iran, with no direct talks between the Iranian and American delegations as of yet.
In August, the newly elected Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi noted that Tehran is ready for negotiations and would support diplomatic initiatives provided that Washington lifts anti-Iranian sanctions.
