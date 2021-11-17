Registration was successful!
US House Votes to Censure Republican Congressman Paul Gosar Over Posting Video
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives approved a measure to censure Republican Congressman Paul Gosar over a video he shared on Twitter that... 17.11.2021
The House of Representatives approved the measure with a 223-207 vote on Wednesday.Republicans Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger voted in favor of the resolution.As a result of the vote, Gosar is removed from his House of Representatives committee assignments, which include the Oversight and Reform Committee and the Natural Resources Committee.Gosar is the 24th member of the House of Representatives to be censured in the chamber's history.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives approved a measure to censure Republican Congressman Paul Gosar over a video he shared on Twitter that depicted Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez being killed.
The House of Representatives
approved the measure
with a 223-207 vote on Wednesday.
Republicans Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger voted in favor of the resolution.
As a result of the vote, Gosar is removed from his House of Representatives committee assignments, which include the Oversight and Reform Committee and the Natural Resources Committee.
Gosar is the 24th member of the House of Representatives to be censured in the chamber's history.