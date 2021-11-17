Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211117/us-house-votes-to-censure-republican-congressman-paul-gosar-over-posting-video-1090813201.html
US House Votes to Censure Republican Congressman Paul Gosar Over Posting Video
US House Votes to Censure Republican Congressman Paul Gosar Over Posting Video
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives approved a measure to censure Republican Congressman Paul Gosar over a video he shared on Twitter that... 17.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-17T22:15+0000
2021-11-17T22:15+0000
us house of representatives
us
republicans
anime
paul gosar
censure
alexandria ocasio-cortez
aoc
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/11/1090813127_0:0:3021:1699_1920x0_80_0_0_3b6b4aab783d896bc57722c5e385b8c9.jpg
The House of Representatives approved the measure with a 223-207 vote on Wednesday.Republicans Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger voted in favor of the resolution.As a result of the vote, Gosar is removed from his House of Representatives committee assignments, which include the Oversight and Reform Committee and the Natural Resources Committee.Gosar is the 24th member of the House of Representatives to be censured in the chamber's history.
https://sputniknews.com/20211109/ocasio-cortez-slams-creepy-rep-gosar-over-anime-depicting-her-biden-as-human-devouring-titans-1090591611.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/11/1090813127_105:0:2836:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b7799ea0c86a84f45b560cd4795285e5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us house of representatives, us, republicans, anime, paul gosar, censure, alexandria ocasio-cortez, aoc

US House Votes to Censure Republican Congressman Paul Gosar Over Posting Video

22:15 GMT 17.11.2021
© REUTERS / ELIZABETH FRANTZU.S. Representative Paul Gosar (R-AZ) leaves his office as the House of Representatives moved towards a vote on a resolution to censure him and strip him of two congressional committee assignments over an anime video that depicted him killing progressive Democrat Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and swinging two swords at President Joe Biden, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 17, 2021.
U.S. Representative Paul Gosar (R-AZ) leaves his office as the House of Representatives moved towards a vote on a resolution to censure him and strip him of two congressional committee assignments over an anime video that depicted him killing progressive Democrat Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and swinging two swords at President Joe Biden, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 17, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2021
© REUTERS / ELIZABETH FRANTZ
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives approved a measure to censure Republican Congressman Paul Gosar over a video he shared on Twitter that depicted Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez being killed.
The House of Representatives approved the measure with a 223-207 vote on Wednesday.
Republicans Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger voted in favor of the resolution.
As a result of the vote, Gosar is removed from his House of Representatives committee assignments, which include the Oversight and Reform Committee and the Natural Resources Committee.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., attends a House Oversight Committee hearing on high prescription drugs prices shortly after her private meeting with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, July 26, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2021
Ocasio-Cortez Slams 'Creepy' Rep. Gosar Over Anime Depicting Her, Biden as Human-Devouring 'Titans'
9 November, 11:58 GMT
Gosar is the 24th member of the House of Representatives to be censured in the chamber's history.
2030001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:19 GMTNew IOC Guidance Drops Blood Testing Trans Women Athletes for 'Comprehensive Approach' to Fairness
22:18 GMTPentagon Prepares For Bigger 2023 Budget Due to Record-Breaking Inflation, Report Says
22:16 GMTGreek Protesters Burn US Flags at Annual March Marking Pro-Democracy Uprising
22:15 GMTUS House Votes to Censure Republican Congressman Paul Gosar Over Posting Video
21:52 GMTThree in 5 US Voters Want Biden to Retire at End of Term – Poll
21:47 GMTMagnitude 5.7 Earthquake Hits Argentina, Seismologists Say
21:41 GMTRussia Rejects Attempts to Divide Syria, Create Quasi-States Instead, Special Envoy Says
21:32 GMTSeveral Belarusian Officers Get Burns As Polish Border Forces Use Chemicals - Reports
21:25 GMTNicaraguan Supreme Court Urges President to Quit Organization of American States
20:57 GMTBolton Claims US Should Oust Belarus' Lukashenko to 'Nice Villa on Riviera' - Report
20:31 GMTPolish Border Guards Spot New Migrant Camp Near EU Frontier
20:08 GMTWell That’s Just Great! CDC Workers Find Mysterious Smallpox Vials in Pennsylvania Storage Freezer
19:40 GMTUS, Israel Mulling Short-Term Nuclear Deal With Iran to Extend Time for Talks, Reports Say
18:52 GMTUS Still Characterising Damage of Satellite Struck in Russian Missile Test, Space Command Says
18:47 GMTBiden Urges Crackdown on Oil, Gas Firms Behind 'Illegal' High US Fuel Prices
18:39 GMTCalling America’s Bluff: Xi-Biden Talks Confirmed True Extent of US ‘Ambiguity’ on Taiwan - Analyst
18:12 GMTEx-Trump Adviser Bannon Pleads Not Guilty on Contempt for Congress Charge
18:06 GMTRussia Hopes US Will Abandon Plans to Dominate Black Sea, Foreign Ministry Says
17:34 GMTUS Hits New 'Tragic Milestone' Since Covid Pandemic as 100,000 Die of Drug Overdose in Single Year
17:18 GMTHalf US Voters Doubt Biden in Good Enough Mental, Physical Health to Perform His Duties