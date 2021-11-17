Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211117/ted-cruz-presses-dhs-head-mayorkas-over-biden-cages-for-migrant-kids-at-southern-border-1090785429.html
Ted Cruz Presses DHS Head Mayorkas Over 'Biden Cages' for Migrant Kids at Southern Border
Ted Cruz Presses DHS Head Mayorkas Over 'Biden Cages' for Migrant Kids at Southern Border
Earlier in the spring, Cruz shared a photograph of youngsters jammed into pens taken at the Donna migrant processing facility in Texas. Ever since, the senator... 17.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-17T00:52+0000
2021-11-17T01:10+0000
us-mexico border
us
border
ted cruz
alejandro mayorkas
cage
migrant crisis
migrant
viral
biden administration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/11/1090787235_0:106:3072:1834_1920x0_80_0_0_cef01a6a2a95267f28518923a7802ccc.jpg
Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas grilled Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday about children being held in "Biden cages" at the US-Mexico border.“How many children have been in the Biden cages in calendar year 2021?” Cruz asked the DHS chief during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.Cruz replied by acknowledging that Mayorkas may disagree with the term, however, he pressed the Biden administration official by asking him "How many children have been in the Biden cages?"Mayorkas insisted that he was not aware of the use of the term "cages" in regard to the migrant detention facilities at the border, and what Cruz specifically was talking about."Enclosures in which they are locked in, in which I took photographs and put them out because you blocked the press and didn’t want people to see the Biden cages," Cruz explained.Cruz then displayed a photograph of kids jammed into pens taken at Donna earlier this year in the spring. He said that in the photo, children were seen "sleeping on floors, crashed in upon each other. When I took this photograph, the rate of COVID-19 positivity was over 10 percent."He asked Mayorkas what is the exact number of children in such conditions of detention, to which the head of the DHS said that he had repeatedly emphasized that the Border Patrol station was not a place for children.Mayorkas eventually admitted that the president has not yet visited the border himself, while Vice President Kamala Harris, who has been at the border, also did not visit the Donna facility, prompting renewed opposition from Mayorkas to the Texas senator's insistence on using the term "cage."Cruz then continued by stating that Democratic legislators had not visited the border at all and did not see the center for migrants at the border, to which Mayorkas objected that, according to his information, senators had visited the border and CBP facilities there. The Texas senator decided to continue grilling Mayorkas with questions about how many women and children were sexually abused en route to the US, and how many COVID-19 positive migrants or those with a criminal history were released into the country. To all these questions, an apparently confused Mayorkas replied that he did not have any such data.Prior to the exchange, Mayorkas admitted before the Senate committee that the US immigration system is "broken," and also added that not all of the 1.2 million illegal immigrants with final removal orders should be deported."We cannot remove 1.2 million individuals," the DHS head said, adding, "I would not necessarily accept the fact that all of them have received due process."
https://sputniknews.com/20211019/ted-cruz-says-bidens-cages-for-migrants-bigger-more-full-than-ever-while-no-democrat-cares-1090048420.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/11/1090787235_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4a8067a63acf9e38c35a7dad404502cb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us-mexico border, us, border, ted cruz, alejandro mayorkas, cage, migrant crisis, migrant, viral, biden administration

Ted Cruz Presses DHS Head Mayorkas Over 'Biden Cages' for Migrant Kids at Southern Border

00:52 GMT 17.11.2021 (Updated: 01:10 GMT 17.11.2021)
© REUTERS / ELIZABETH FRANTZU.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas pauses while testifying at a Senate Judiciary hearing on "Oversight of the Department of Homeland Security" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. November 16, 2021.
U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas pauses while testifying at a Senate Judiciary hearing on Oversight of the Department of Homeland Security on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. November 16, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2021
© REUTERS / ELIZABETH FRANTZ
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier in the spring, Cruz shared a photograph of youngsters jammed into pens taken at the Donna migrant processing facility in Texas. Ever since, the senator has not missed a chance to criticize the Democrats and the administration for holding illegal migrants in such conditions.
Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas grilled Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday about children being held in "Biden cages" at the US-Mexico border.
“How many children have been in the Biden cages in calendar year 2021?” Cruz asked the DHS chief during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.
However, Mayorkas responded by saying that he "respectfully disagrees with your use of the term ‘cages.'"
Cruz replied by acknowledging that Mayorkas may disagree with the term, however, he pressed the Biden administration official by asking him "How many children have been in the Biden cages?"

"I’ve been to the Biden cages, I’ve seen the Biden cages. How many children have you detained at the Donna [Texas] tent facility in the cages you built to hold kids? How many children have been in those cages?" Cruz continued.

Mayorkas insisted that he was not aware of the use of the term "cages" in regard to the migrant detention facilities at the border, and what Cruz specifically was talking about.
"Enclosures in which they are locked in, in which I took photographs and put them out because you blocked the press and didn’t want people to see the Biden cages," Cruz explained.
"I will have to circle back with you with a precise number," Mayorkas finally confessed.
Cruz then displayed a photograph of kids jammed into pens taken at Donna earlier this year in the spring. He said that in the photo, children were seen "sleeping on floors, crashed in upon each other. When I took this photograph, the rate of COVID-19 positivity was over 10 percent."
He asked Mayorkas what is the exact number of children in such conditions of detention, to which the head of the DHS said that he had repeatedly emphasized that the Border Patrol station was not a place for children.
“Secretary Mayorkas, you’re not answering my question, so let me ask you this,” Cruz continued to press the official. “In the past year, has [President] Joe Biden been down to see firsthand the Biden cages? Has Joe Biden been down to see this facility, yes or no?”
Mayorkas eventually admitted that the president has not yet visited the border himself, while Vice President Kamala Harris, who has been at the border, also did not visit the Donna facility, prompting renewed opposition from Mayorkas to the Texas senator's insistence on using the term "cage."
Cruz then continued by stating that Democratic legislators had not visited the border at all and did not see the center for migrants at the border, to which Mayorkas objected that, according to his information, senators had visited the border and CBP facilities there.
"Has any Democratic member of this committee given a damn enough to see the children being locked up by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris because of your failed immigration policies?" Cruz asked rhetorically.
The Texas senator decided to continue grilling Mayorkas with questions about how many women and children were sexually abused en route to the US, and how many COVID-19 positive migrants or those with a criminal history were released into the country.
To all these questions, an apparently confused Mayorkas replied that he did not have any such data.
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) addresses a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 6, 2021. Picture taken October 6, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2021
Ted Cruz Says Biden's Cages for Migrants 'Bigger', 'More Full' Than Ever, While No Democrat 'Cares'
19 October, 21:22 GMT
Prior to the exchange, Mayorkas admitted before the Senate committee that the US immigration system is "broken," and also added that not all of the 1.2 million illegal immigrants with final removal orders should be deported.
"We cannot remove 1.2 million individuals," the DHS head said, adding, "I would not necessarily accept the fact that all of them have received due process."
300000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:52 GMTTed Cruz Presses DHS Head Mayorkas Over 'Biden Cages' for Migrant Kids at Southern Border
00:34 GMTInflation Has Been Killing You For 40 Years. Why Are You Noticing Now?
00:16 GMTWhite House Clarifies Chinese President Xi Absolutely Not ‘An Old Friend’ of Biden’s
00:03 GMTTwo Missiles Fired by Israel Towards South of Damascus, Syrian State Media Report
YesterdayChilean Senate Narrowly Fails to Impeach President Piñera Over Pandora Papers Leaks
YesterdayCountry That Set Off H-Bomb in Space Calls Russian Shootdown of Own Satellite ‘Reckless’
YesterdayVP Harris' Niece Meena Wants Parents to Focus on Anti-Racism, Says ‘White Supremacists’ Founded US
YesterdayAdvocacy Group Warns Counties in 5 US States to Clean Voter Lists or Face Lawsuits
YesterdayUS Man Gets 18 Months in Jail for Threatening to Kill 2 Senators
YesterdayBiden Says Build Back Better Bill to Pass US House, Senate Within Week
YesterdayBiden Says US 'Not Going to Change' Policy on Taiwan, Not Encouraging Independence
YesterdayBad Guy's Look: Kim Jong Un Shows His Style in Black Leather Coat in Rare Public Appearance
YesterdayFBI Using Counterterrorism Tool to Track Parents Challenging Educators, House Republicans Say
YesterdayNo ‘Unconditional Love’: Texas Church Derided For Chanting Viral Anti-Biden Slogan
YesterdayFossil Fuel Companies Claim They’re Leading Clean Energy Charge After Decades of Fighting It
YesterdayRussia Ready to Discuss All Space Security Issues With US
YesterdayEurope Faces Blackouts in Winter as Gas Shortages Persist, Trafigura CEO Says
YesterdayRussian Military Publishes First Video From Successful Anti-Satellite Missile Test
YesterdayGoogle Cloud, Spotify, Snapchat, Discord Down, Downdetector Reports
YesterdayUS Says Routinely Operates in Sync With Allies After Jets Seen Over Poland-Belarus Border